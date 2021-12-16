mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
FreeRossDAO
FREE/USDT
0.000065450.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.00006575
24h Mababa
0.00006405
24h Dami (FREE)
987.07M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
63.63K
24h Mataas
0.00006575
24h Mababa
0.00006405
24h Dami (FREE)
987.07M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
63.63K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
FREE
FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
FREE
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
9,287,305,927.35
Order Book
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Presyo(USDT)

(FREE)

(USDT)

0.00006545$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(FREE)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(FREE)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng FREE
Magbenta ng FREE
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiFREE
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- FREE
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiFREE
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM