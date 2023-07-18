mexc
24h Mataas
0.02400
24h Mababa
0.00700
24h Dami (FAKT)
12.90M
12.90M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
193.03K
193.03K
Impormasyon ng token
Medifakt will use a combination of IoT + Blockchain + AI, the combination these technologies will enhance the security of the collected data through IoT devices and feeding them to a decentralized network built on Polkadot network. This will ensure the real world data collected through these medical devices will solve the transparency in healthcare costs in drug developemnt, payments and insurance premiums. Along with that medifakt will aim use advanced machine learning capabilities to support the patient healthcare outcomes and a more secured and compliant way.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
FAKT
Oras ng Isyu
Presyo ng Isyu
Max na Supply
999,999,999
