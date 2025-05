ELR

Elaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

Pangalan ng CryptoELR

RanggoNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Kabuuang Supply10,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High,

Pinakamababang Presyo,

Pampublikong BlockchainBSC

PanimulaElaria (ELR) is a blockchain-powered gaming project that brings a rich, immersive fantasy world to life through strategic gameplay and token-driven mechanics. Inspired by the lore of classic trading card games, Elaria introduces players to the mystical realm of Mytherra, where powerful sorcerers known as Planescallers compete to restore balance to the shattered magic of the universe.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.