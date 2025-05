DONKEY

$DONKEY is a meme coin built around "donkey" culture. It has attracted attention to social media due to its association with Binance founder CZ, who is humorously referred to as a "donkey." The coin embraces the symbolic meaning of donkeys in both Middle Eastern and global cultures.

Pangalan ng CryptoDONKEY

RanggoNo.1039

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.015135276452997948,2025-05-06

Pinakamababang Presyo0.00819907823226935,2025-05-06

Pampublikong BlockchainBSC

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.