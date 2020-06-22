mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
DMG
DMG/USDT
0.0053090.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.005660
24h Mababa
0.004796
24h Dami (DMG)
9.25M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
48.18K
24h Mataas
0.005660
24h Mababa
0.004796
24h Dami (DMG)
9.25M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
48.18K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
DMG
The DeFi Money Market (DMM) DAO governance token, DMG, is the tool through which the community governs and grows the DMM ecosystem and the underlying protocol. As we look to build a vibrant global community, DMG is a critical component that will engender broad participation and mitigate centralized governance risk. Specifically, DMG effectuates governance of the ecosystem via the DMM DAO, which has control over the Ethereum smart contracts and its adjacent assets. Ownership of DMG represents the right to govern the parameters of the DMM Protocol, a claim on the excess revenue generated from the DMM ecosystem, as well as governance over the ability and decisions surrounding the introduction of new assets to the ecosystem in regards to both asset type and asset location. The DMG token is a fork of Compound’s COMP governance token (featuring native delegation and vote weighting) with added capability such as meta-transaction support and a native burn function.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
DMG
Oras ng Isyu
2020-06-22 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
250,000,000
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(DMG)

(USDT)

0.005309$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(DMG)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(DMG)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng DMG
Magbenta ng DMG
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiDMG
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- DMG
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiDMG
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM