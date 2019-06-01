mexc
Dapp.com is a data-driven, decentralized app store that makes it easy for everyone to discover, analyze and use all dapps. As a unified entry point for the future of decentralized applications, Dapp.com pushes decentralized applications to maturity through a series of product modules and tools. By collecting data on all blockchain transactions and user operations and applying custom algorithms,Dapp.com provides users with trusted analysis of every dapp in the market, helping them gain insight into outstanding applications. Through store wallet and decentralized MIN tools, users can use the application on each chain without threshold, and get rid of repeated installation of wallet tools on each chain. Meanwhile, Dapp.com will release cross-chain Dapp development tools for developers and users. Developers can switch or expand Dapp to the blockchain most suitable for their business choice according to their needs. Decentralized technology offers limitless possibilities for changing the world we live in, and Dapp.com makes those possibilities a reality.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
DAPPT
Oras ng Isyu
2019-06
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
0.0044 USDT
Max na Supply
5,000,000,000
