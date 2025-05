CORN

Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development.

Pangalan ng CryptoCORN

RanggoNo.649

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.44%

Circulation Supply525,000,000

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Kabuuang Supply2,100,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.25%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.079342336947006,2025-05-11

Pinakamababang Presyo0.04348273468795703,2025-04-26

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

Sektor

Social Media

