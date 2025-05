CORAL

CORAL is the native token of Coral Protocol, the infrastructure layer for AI agent collaboration. Coral enables agents to communicate, coordinate, and transact across frameworks. CORAL powers agent-to-agent payments, session execution, and reputation scoring—fueling a decentralized ecosystem where intelligent agents work together autonomously.

Pangalan ng CryptoCORAL

RanggoNo.3783

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply10,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.002024236869817867,2025-05-10

Pinakamababang Presyo0.000322065226668754,2025-04-25

Pampublikong BlockchainSOL

PanimulaCORAL is the native token of Coral Protocol, the infrastructure layer for AI agent collaboration. Coral enables agents to communicate, coordinate, and transact across frameworks. CORAL powers agent-to-agent payments, session execution, and reputation scoring—fueling a decentralized ecosystem where intelligent agents work together autonomously.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.