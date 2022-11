CoFiX is a new generation of DEX based on EPM (Equilibrium Pricing Model) and NEST oracle. It has no price slippage, full market depth and calculable risk, which is more adaptable and stable than traditional AMM mechanism. CoFiX2.0 has the only on-chain automatic hedging design in the market, which effectively avoids the impermanent loss of DEX and is suitable for all kinds of funds to act as LP market making, without the need for off-chain hedging.