CloudAI is a decentralized cloud accelerator providing efficient, cost-effective AI computing. Launched in 2024, it integrates decentralized architecture, AI-driven resource management, and cryptographic security to optimize operations. Using smart contracts, CloudAI ensures fair, transparent resource allocation, while its idle resource-sharing model lowers costs and expands AI applications globally.

Pangalan ng CryptoCLAI

Max na Supply1,000,000,000

Oras ng Isyu--

Circulating Supply--

Presyo ng Isyu--

CloudAI
