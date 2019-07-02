mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
Chiliz
CHZ/USDT
0.2530260.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.274672
24h Mababa
0.242218
24h Dami (CHZ)
14.85M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
3.83M
24h Mataas
0.274672
24h Mababa
0.242218
24h Dami (CHZ)
14.85M
24h na Halaga (USDT)
3.83M
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
CHZ
Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
CHZ
Oras ng Isyu
2019-07-02 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
Max na Supply
8,888,888,888
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(CHZ)

(USDT)

0.253026$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(CHZ)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(CHZ)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng CHZ
Magbenta ng CHZ
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiCHZ
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- CHZ
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiCHZ
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM