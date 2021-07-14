mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
Baanx
BXX/USDT
0.0167+22.79%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.0176
24h Mababa
0.0133
24h Dami (BXX)
286.60K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
4.45K
24h Mataas
0.0176
24h Mababa
0.0133
24h Dami (BXX)
286.60K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
4.45K
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
BXX
"Imagine a world where you can borrow for free, remit money across the globe for free and earn Crypto rewards from your daily spending. This is the world of the Baanx platform, a Crypto-as-a-Service Fintech, bridging the worlds of crypto & fiat; so Fintechs can offer their users these services that are “Better than a Bank". Baanx.com Ltd now works with the leading global digital asset corporate brands to enable secure crypto-friendly services - launching our user-inspired products to their engaged communities: including interest-free secured lending, high rate savings for staking digital assets, global remittance, and the ability to spend digital blockchain based assets directly on Visa and other schemes, physical and virtual cards. Baanx.com manages the commercial side of these “Better than a Bank” functions with the BXX token.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
BXX
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
120,735,281
Order Book
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(BXX)

(USDT)

0.0167$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(BXX)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(BXX)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng BXX
Magbenta ng BXX
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiBXX
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- BXX
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiBXX
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM