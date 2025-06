BOBER

$BOBER - Driven by degens spirit, powered by builders mindset. Like real beavers, we don’t just chase hype, but we also build dams, value & culture.

Pangalan ng CryptoBOBER

RanggoNo.4877

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply6,969,393,998

Kabuuang Supply6,969,393,998

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.001554678491517715,2024-11-27

Pinakamababang Presyo0.00016167950826132,2025-04-07

Pampublikong BlockchainEGLD

Sektor

Social Media

