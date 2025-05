BFTOKEN

BOSS FIGHTERS is a fast paced multiplayer action game blending Web2 accessibility with Web3 ownership. One player controls a giant Boss, while others team up as Fighters in fun & chaotic battles.

Pangalan ng CryptoBFTOKEN

RanggoNo.2117

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)1.92%

Circulation Supply31,931,109.3885

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.0319%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.08334376693291244,2025-05-07

Pinakamababang Presyo0.021299593565281095,2025-05-25

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

PanimulaBOSS FIGHTERS is a fast paced multiplayer action game blending Web2 accessibility with Web3 ownership. One player controls a giant Boss, while others team up as Fighters in fun & chaotic battles.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.