BEE

DAOBase is an AI-powered DAO launcher and aggregator that enables anyone to easily create, govern, and grow decentralized communities. As the largest DAO aggregator and infrastructure layer in Web3, DAOBase has mapped over 170,000 DAOs and 6 million governance participants across 7 major blockchains. From token issuance and governance integration to real-time analytics and onchain reputation systems, DAOBase provides everything creators and communities need to build powerful, sustainable DAOs — all in one place.

Pangalan ng CryptoBEE

RanggoNo.1670

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)3.81%

Circulation Supply125,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply1,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.125%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.06429503090179263,2025-06-18

Pinakamababang Presyo0.013772151575412053,2025-06-20

Pampublikong BlockchainBSC

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.