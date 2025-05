AVT

The Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Pangalan ng CryptoAVT

RanggoNo.1102

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)8.61%

Circulation Supply6,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000

Kabuuang Supply10,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0.6%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High11.093199729919434,2017-09-12

Pinakamababang Presyo0.0291590858799,2020-05-06

Pampublikong BlockchainETH

PanimulaThe Aventus Network belongs to a new generation of composable blockchain networks built with the scalability and interoperability needed for real-world use cases, including asset tokenization and blockchain apps. It is capable of high transaction throughput, low and predictable transaction costs, and provides deterministic finality. The network currently operates as a Polkadot parachain with continued interoperability with Ethereum, and is used by several production applications. AVT is the token that powers the Aventus Network.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.