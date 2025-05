AUC

Advanced Project connects regulated financial services with the blockchain world, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to create seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions. Our primary focus is integrating blockchain and digital assets into cross-border remittances and everyday payments, especially for the global unbanked population. By offering innovative payment and remittance services, along with public system payment solutions, we empower individuals with limited access to traditional banking to leverage digital assets for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

Pangalan ng CryptoAUC

RanggoNo.4191

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply6,000,000,000

Kabuuang Supply6,000,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon0%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.8690179155302579,2023-05-05

Pinakamababang Presyo0.000350091543170714,2025-05-26

Pampublikong BlockchainBASE

PanimulaAdvanced Project connects regulated financial services with the blockchain world, bridging Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 to create seamless, secure, and efficient financial solutions. Our primary focus is integrating blockchain and digital assets into cross-border remittances and everyday payments, especially for the global unbanked population. By offering innovative payment and remittance services, along with public system payment solutions, we empower individuals with limited access to traditional banking to leverage digital assets for fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.