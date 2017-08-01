mexc
Arweave is a new blockchain storage platform designed to overcome the scalability, data availability, and cost issues that exist in blockchain data storage. This is also the difference between Arweave and most blockchain storage solutions. Arweave aims to become "the Internet's browsable home network". Arweave uses its native currency Arweave (AR) as an internal exchange medium. Its value comes from the practicality of the network, including submitting information to the Arweave blockchain, rewarding miners for maintaining and protecting the network, and suppressing the spread of spam. For more information of the project, please visit its official website below.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
AR
Oras ng Isyu
2017-08-01 00:00:00
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
50,000,000
