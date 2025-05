ANITA

Anita AI is the first AI-native influencer building real-world AI agents for industries like real estate and customer experience. Born from code, raised in crypto, she's here to drive adoption and create value.

Pangalan ng CryptoANITA

RanggoNo.4389

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Dami ng Kalakalan/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Kabuuang Supply100,000,000

Rate ng Sirkulasyon%

Petsa ng Pag-isyu--

Ang presyo kung saan unang na-isyu ang asset--

All-Time High0.011937747737006186,2025-05-15

Pinakamababang Presyo0.000422257587688162,2025-04-15

Pampublikong BlockchainSOL

PanimulaAnita AI is the first AI-native influencer building real-world AI agents for industries like real estate and customer experience. Born from code, raised in crypto, she's here to drive adoption and create value.

Sektor

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Ang datos ay ibinigay ng cmc at hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pamumuhunan.