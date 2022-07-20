The Aktio Coin is a decentralised, peer-to-peer crypto asset that functions as a digital currency for multi-asset exchange and settlement of multi-sector, international transactions both on and off the Akt.io Platform. The Akt.io Platform offers an all-in-one wealth management and payment platform allows users to generate passive income and diversify their portfolios with fractional investments into traditional markets, currencies or crypto assets. All holdings within the portfolio can then be seamlessly liquidated for payments with the first Wealth Card.