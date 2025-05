AIOT

OKZOO introduces the world's first urban-scale decentralized environmental data network through an interconnected system of physical AIoT devices. By blending AI with decentralized Internet of Things (DeIoT), OKZOO distributes portable machines with micro sensor nodes that collect both external and household environmental data through engaging AI pet companions. Users contribute to this grassroots network while earning peer-to-peer incentives via $AIOT tokens, which can be staked for on-chain rewards and in-game benefits, creating a sustainable ecosystem that powers innovative AI environmental applications.

