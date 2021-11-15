mexc
Mga pamilihanBumili ng CryptoTrademexcFuturesKumitamexcETFs
Mobile
I-scan para i-download para sa walang putol na karanasan sa pangangalakal sa mobile ng MEXC
Hindi maka-download?
Kliyente para sa WindowsHigit pa
FilipinoUSD
AcknoLedger
ACK/USDT
0.0142220.00%
$0.00
24h Mataas
0.014397
24h Mababa
0.014000
24h Dami (ACK)
44.15K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
620.64
24h Mataas
0.014397
24h Mababa
0.014000
24h Dami (ACK)
44.15K
24h na Halaga (USDT)
620.64
K-Line
Impormasyon ng token
Pangunahin
TradingView
Lalim
Loading..
ACK
AcknoLedger aspires to be a Global Consortium that maps, monetize, and distributes Web 3.0 Digital Assets Seamlessly across all the Metaverses and Gaming NFTs AcknoLedger envision to be the nervous system of WEB 3.0 Digital Assets. AcknoLedger works on M2D Model. Mapp - Monetize - Distribute Mapping Assets - Index all the NFTs from Gaming, Metaverses and Marketplaces so that collectors can leverage insights and take informative decision makings. Monetize Assets - Helping existing WEB2.0 and WEB3.0 Content platforms to Monetize there content and NFTs through our channels and APIs Distribute Assets - Marketing and Distributing the Content across multiple metaverses by Tracking Mapping interoperability and explore trading opportunities for enterprises and retailers. AcknoLedger is GATEWAY to WEB3.0 Gaming and Metaverses.
Pangkalahatang-ideya
Pangalan ng Crypto
ACK
Oras ng Isyu
--
Mga kaugnay na link
Presyo ng Isyu
--
Max na Supply
117,718,487
Order Book
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Presyo(USDT)

(ACK)

(USDT)

0.014222$0.00
Mga Kalakalan sa Markado
Halaga(ACK)
Presyo(USDT)
Halaga(ACK)
Oras
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Paglipat
Bumili gamit ang
USD
Bumili ng ACK
Magbenta ng ACK
Limit
Merkado
Magagamit-- USDT
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiACK
HalagaUSDT
Magagamit-- ACK
Deposito
PresyoUSDT
DamiACK
HalagaUSDT
Bukas na mga Order (0)
Kasaysayan ng Order
Kasaysayan ng Transaksyon
Bukas na Position (0)
Trading pairs
Oras
Uri
Gilid
All
Bumili
Sell
Presyo
Dami
Filled
Halaga
Trigger price
Kanselahin lahat
Lahat
Limit ng order
Stop-Limit
Post lang
Dokumentasyon ng API
Dokumentasyon ng API
Social Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Online Customer Service
Online Customer Service

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Mag-trade ng Crypto nang Mabilis gamit ang MEXC
Tungkol sa Amin
Tungkol sa
Kasunduan ng User at Patakaran sa Privacy
Pagbubunyag ng Panganib
Matuto pa
Mga anunsyo
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Mga produkto
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Serbisyo
Mga download
Mga Bayad
Mga Serbisyong VIP
Referral
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listahan ng Application
Aplikasyon ng mga OTC Merchant
Suporta
Mga Serbisyong Institusyon
Dokumento ng API
I-verify ng MEXC
Mga Kahilingan sa Pagpapatupad ng Batas
Tanggapan ng Tulong
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Negosyo)
Magtulungan Tayong (Mga Institusyon)
Makiisa sa Media
Magsumite ng Kahilingan
Mga Reklamo at Mungkahi
Mungkahi ng Produkto
Paano bumili
Crypto Information
Presyo ng Crypto
Komunidad

© 2022 MEXC.COM