3Kingdoms Multiverse

3KM/USDT
24h Mataas
0.000000
24h Mababa
0.000000
24h Dami (3KM)
0.00
24h na Halaga (USDT)
0.00
Impormasyon ng token
Three Kingdom's Multiverse ("3KM") is NFTs and blockchain-driven, trilateral story-based Play to Earn game. You can earn token rewards by clearing the stage while collecting huge stories, heroes, and items. With approximately 370 different combinations of attacks, defense, recovery, support, and magical heroes, you can enjoy thrilling competitions between users, collecting and strengthening specialized equipment for each hero type, and completing a stronger team combination to enjoy the game. 3KM is waiting for you with a variety of PvE and PvP basic content including mission mode, one-on-one matches, and occupation battles, as well as attractive token compensation.
Pangalan ng Crypto
3KM
Oras ng Isyu
Presyo ng Isyu
Max na Supply
1,000,000,000
