What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network. Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation. Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include: Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network​​. Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations. Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation. Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition. Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability​​. Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin​​. Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform​​. Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth: Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024: Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others. Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms​​: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money. Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation​. Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.

Kuinka paljon Zulu Network (ZULU) on arvoltaan valuutassa USD huomenna, ensi viikolla tai ensi kuussa? Paljonko Zulu Network (ZULU) -varasi saattavat olla arvoltaan vuonna 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – entä 10 tai 20 vuoden kuluttua? Käytä hintiennustetyökalua tutkiaksesi sekä lyhyen että pitkän aikavälin ennusteita Zulu Network-rahakkeelle.

Ihmiset kysyvät myös: Muita kysymyksiä aiheesta ”Zulu Network (ZULU)” Paljonko Zulu Network (ZULU) on arvoltaan tänään? ZULU-rahakkeen reaaliaikainen hinta valuutassa USD on 0.00189052 USD ja se päivitetään reaaliajassa viimeisten markkinatietojen perusteella. Mikä on ZULU-USD-parin nykyinen hinta? $ 0.00189052 . Tarkista tarkka rahakkeen muuntoarvo ZULU -USD-parin nykyinen hinta on. Tarkista tarkka rahakkeen muuntoarvo MEXC-muuntimen avulla. Mikä on Zulu Network-rahakkeen markkina-arvo? Rahakkeen ZULU markkina-arvo on $ 273.33K USD . Markkina-arvo = nykyinen hinta × kierrossa oleva tarjonta. Se osoittaa rahakkeen kokonaismarkkina-arvon ja sijoituksen. Mikä on ZULU-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta? ZULU-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta on 144.50M USD . Mikä oli ZULU-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen korkein (ATH) hinta? ZULU saavutti ATH-hinnaksi 0.146745 USD . Mikä oli ZULU-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen alin (ATL) hinta? ZULU-rahakkeen ATL-hinta oli 0.00131433 USD . Mikä on ZULU-rahakkeen treidausvolyymi? ZULU-rahakkeen reaaliaikainen 24 tunnin treidausvolyymi on -- USD . Nouseeko ZULU tänä vuonna korkeammalle? ZULU saattaa nousta tänä vuonna markkinaolosuhteista ja projektien kehityksestä riippuen. Katso ZULU-rahakkeen hintaennuste , josta saat tarkemman analyysin.

