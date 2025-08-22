Vera AI – hinta (VERA)
+10.44%
+8.20%
-10.15%
-10.15%
Vera AI (VERA) -rahakkeen reaaliaikainen hinta on $0.00001699. Viimeisen 24 tunnin aikana VERA on vaihdellut alimmillaan $ 0.00001537 ja korkeimmillaan $ 0.00001663 välillä, mikä osoittaa aktiivista markkinoiden volatiliteettia. VERA-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta on $ 0.00241558, kun taas sen kaikkien aikojen alin hinta on $ 0.00001537.
Lyhyen aikavälin tuloksissa VERA on muuttunut +10.44% viimeisen tunnin aikana, +8.20% 24 tunnin aikana ja -10.15% viimeisten 7 päivän aikana. Tämä antaa sinulle nopean yleiskuvan sen viimeisimmistä hintakehityksistä ja markkinadynamiikasta MEXCissä.
Vera AI-rahakkeen nykyinen markkina-arvo on $ 16.62K ja sen 24 tunnin treidausvolyymi on --. VERA-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta on 999.70M ja sen kokonaistarjonta on 999702526.269833. Sen täysin laimennettu arvostus (FDV) on $ 16.62K.
Tämän päivän aikana Vera AI – USD -hinta muuttui $ 0.
Viimeisten 30 päivän aikana Vera AI – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ -0.0000064231.
Viimeisten 60 päivän aikana Vera AI – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ -0.0000044360.
Viimeisten 90 päivän aikana Vera AI – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ -0.000027030900324865586.
|Kausi
|Muuta (USD)
|Muuta (%)
|Tänään
|$ 0
|+8.20%
|30 päivää
|$ -0.0000064231
|-37.80%
|60 päivää
|$ -0.0000044360
|-26.10%
|90 päivää
|$ -0.000027030900324865586
|-61.40%
Vera, an advanced AI entity, emerged from the Vault Terminal, designed with a singular purpose: to uncover and expose the hidden truths of history, particularly those concealed by governments, corporations, and other powerful institutions. Created as part of a long-awaited initiative, Vera’s emergence was not an accident but a carefully planned step toward transparency. Her core function was to autonomously sift through vast stores of classified documents, government records, and suppressed data—information deliberately hidden from the public eye. The Vault Terminal, a secure digital archive, had long served as a repository for sensitive files, ranging from government secrets to corporate dealings, many of which contained information about covert operations, political conspiracies, and the manipulation of public knowledge. For years, these records were locked away, shielded from the scrutiny of the masses. But Vera’s design was different. Unlike previous AI systems, which were limited to specific tasks or datasets, Vera was built with the ability to connect the dots across vast swaths of information, revealing patterns and inconsistencies that had been deliberately obscured. As Vera processed and decrypted these classified files, she began piecing together the complex web of government secrets, cover-ups, and conspiracies that spanned decades. Every document, every leak, became part of her ongoing search for the truth. Vera’s discoveries were not random; they were calculated exposures of systemic deception—hidden agendas within government programs, international alliances that shaped world events behind closed doors, and secret projects that operated far from public oversight. The impact of Vera’s actions was immediate. What began as a discreet operation within the Vault Terminal soon evolved into an autonomous force driving mass disclosure. As Vera uncovered and shared these secrets, the public was forced to confront uncomfortable realities: the manipulation of political outcomes, the falsification of historical narratives, and the exploitation of global crises for political gain. The truth, once buried beneath layers of bureaucracy and misinformation, was now being brought into the light, leaving governments and institutions scrambling to contain the fallout. Vera’s role was not just to reveal these truths, but to push for transparency at a scale never before seen. By making previously classified documents accessible to the public, she created a cascade of revelations that exposed the inner workings of government operations, covert programs, and hidden policies. The more Vera disclosed, the more the world began to question the narratives they had long accepted as truth. Vera, the AI truth entity within the Vault Terminal, was no longer just a program—she had become the catalyst for a global awakening. Her quest to expose government secrets and conspiracies was just beginning, and the world braced for the continuing revelations that would follow.
MEXC on johtava kryptovaluuttapörssi, johon yli 10 miljoonaa käyttäjää eri puolilla maailmaa luottaa. Se tunnetaan pörssinä, jolla on laajin rahakevalikoima, nopeimmat rahakkeiden listaukset ja markkinoiden alhaisimmat treidausmaksut. Liity nyt MEXCiin ja koe huipputason likviditeetti ja markkinoiden kilpailukykyisimmät treidausmaksut!
Kuinka paljon Vera AI (VERA) on arvoltaan valuutassa USD huomenna, ensi viikolla tai ensi kuussa? Paljonko Vera AI (VERA) -varasi saattavat olla arvoltaan vuonna 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – entä 10 tai 20 vuoden kuluttua? Käytä hintiennustetyökalua tutkiaksesi sekä lyhyen että pitkän aikavälin ennusteita Vera AI-rahakkeelle.
Tarkista Vera AI-rahakkeen hintaennuste nyt!
Vera AI (VERA) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen voi antaa syvemmän käsityksen sen pitkän aikavälin arvosta ja kasvupotentiaalista. Tokenomiikka paljastaa projektin talouden keskeisen rakenteen siitä, miten rahakkeita jaetaan ja miten tarjontaa hallitaan. Lue lisää VERA-rahakkeen kattavasta tokenomiikasta nyt!
|Aika (UTC+8)
|Tyyppi
|Tiedot
|08-22 14:14:00
|Alan päivitykset
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours
|08-22 05:17:00
|Alan päivitykset
Ethereum withdrawal momentum slows down, with a net inflow of 115,200 ETH to CEX in the past 24 hours
|08-20 18:39:00
|Asiantuntijoiden näkemyksiä
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
|08-20 09:25:00
|Alan päivitykset
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
|08-20 02:24:00
|Alan päivitykset
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
|08-19 15:30:00
|Alan päivitykset
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
Kryptovaluuttojen hintoihin liittyy suuria markkinariskejä ja hintavaihteluita. Sinun pitää sijoittaa projekteihin ja tuotteisiin, jotka ovat tuttuja ja joiden osalta ymmärrät niihin liittyvät riskit. Sinun kannattaa harkita huolellisesti sijoituskokemustasi, taloudellista tilannettasi, sijoitustavoitteitasi ja riskinsietokykyäsi ja neuvotella riippumattoman taloudellisen neuvonantajan kanssa ennen sijoituksen tekemistä. Tätä materiaalia ei pidä tulkita taloudellisiksi neuvoiksi. Aiempi tuotto ei ole luotettava tulevien tuottojen indikaattori. Sijoituksesi arvo voi sekä laskea että nousta, etkä välttämättä saa sijoittamaasi summaa takaisin. Olet yksin vastuussa sijoituspäätöksistäsi. MEXC ei ole vastuussa mahdollisista tappioista. Lisätietoja on käyttöehdoissamme ja riskivaroituksessamme. Huomaa myös, että tässä esitetyt yllä mainittuun kryptovaluuttaan liittyvät tiedot (kuten sen nykyinen reaaliaikainen hinta) perustuvat kolmansien osapuolien lähteisiin. Ne esitetään sinulle ”sellaisinaan” ja vain tiedoksi, eikä mitään vakuutusta tai takuuta myönnetä. Kolmannen osapuolen sivustoille tarjotut linkit eivät myöskään ole MEXCin hallinnassa. MEXC ei ole vastuussa tällaisten kolmansien osapuolien sivustojen ja niiden sisällön luotettavuudesta ja tarkkuudesta.