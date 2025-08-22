Qudefi – hinta (QUDEFI)
Qudefi (QUDEFI) -rahakkeen reaaliaikainen hinta on --. Viimeisen 24 tunnin aikana QUDEFI on vaihdellut alimmillaan $ 0 ja korkeimmillaan $ 0 välillä, mikä osoittaa aktiivista markkinoiden volatiliteettia. QUDEFI-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta on $ 0.122975, kun taas sen kaikkien aikojen alin hinta on $ 0.
Lyhyen aikavälin tuloksissa QUDEFI on muuttunut -- viimeisen tunnin aikana, -- 24 tunnin aikana ja -5.90% viimeisten 7 päivän aikana. Tämä antaa sinulle nopean yleiskuvan sen viimeisimmistä hintakehityksistä ja markkinadynamiikasta MEXCissä.
Qudefi-rahakkeen nykyinen markkina-arvo on $ 72.64K ja sen 24 tunnin treidausvolyymi on --. QUDEFI-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta on 100.00M ja sen kokonaistarjonta on 100000000.0. Sen täysin laimennettu arvostus (FDV) on $ 72.64K.
Tämän päivän aikana Qudefi – USD -hinta muuttui $ 0.
Viimeisten 30 päivän aikana Qudefi – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ 0.
Viimeisten 60 päivän aikana Qudefi – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ 0.
Viimeisten 90 päivän aikana Qudefi – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ 0.
|Kausi
|Muuta (USD)
|Muuta (%)
|Tänään
|$ 0
|--
|30 päivää
|$ 0
|+16.85%
|60 päivää
|$ 0
|+60.37%
|90 päivää
|$ 0
|--
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
