HNC Coin (HNC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
HNC Coin (HNC) -rahakkeen tiedot
What is HNC Coin? • HNC Coin was established in 2015. First block was generated on Feb 8th, 2015. The initial blockchain was fork of Litecoin and after the last hard fork on July 2021 it became fork of Dash Coin, focusing on maximizing safety and speed of transactions.
Who are the founders of HNC Coin?
• HNC Coin was founded by a team of Greek highly experienced blockchain developers. In 2020 new developers have joined the team and it is scheduled for more entries for the next couple of years to develop HNC’s Coin Ecosystem. What makes HNC Coin unique? • Unlike most digital currencies, the HNC is designed to be a dual-purpose currency. That is, to exist as a means of payment on the one hand but also to be treated as an innovative investment solution on the other. Also provide a complete payment ecosystem and integration its use into it. • After hard fork on 17th July 2021, HNC Coin became fork of Dash Coin, X11 algo and supports instant send option for up to 1,000 HNC Coins within 1,3’’ and private send as well.
Where can you buy HNC Coin?
• Currently HNC Coin is traded at:
-
P2PB2B (https://p2pb2b.io)
-
GokuMarket (https://gokumarket.com/)
-
HNC Revolution (https://hnc-revolution.com/)
-
Finexbox (https://www.finexbox.com/)
-
Xeggex (www.xeggex.com)
• More exchanges will be added in the future How many HNC Coins are there in Circulation? • Coin structure is as follows:
-
Total supply is: 100M
-
Circulating supply: 93M
-
Locked in life to Master Nodes: 10M (1m/Master Node)
-
Tradeable coins: 83M
-
Coins available for mining: 7M
How is the HNC Coin network secured?
-
HNC’s Coin network consists of 10 Master nodes (each master node requires 1M coins). Coins of all ten (10) Master nodes are locked in life from HNC’s team to protect the network. More Master nodes are about to be added soon.
-
A master node has a full copy of the HNC blockchain and performs tasks such as block validation, Private Send, and Instant Send, (Private Send is a function that enhances user’s privacy by obscuring the origin of funds and with Instant Send the user can instantly send to another wallet up to 1.000 HNC Coins). The master nodes will receive payments for the above-mentioned services.
HNC Coin (HNC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu HNC Coin (HNC) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
HNC Coin (HNC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
HNC Coin (HNC) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä HNC-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta HNC-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät HNC-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu HNC-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
HNC-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne HNC-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? HNC-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
Miksi sinun kannattaa valita MEXC?
MEXC on yksi maailman parhaista kryptopörsseistä, johon miljoonat käyttäjät maailmanlaajuisesti luottavat. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC on helpoin tapa tutustua kryptoihin.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.