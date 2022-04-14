Golden Inu (GOLDEN) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) -rahakkeen tiedot
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards.
The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process.
But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain.
However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon.
In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens.
For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka ja hinta-analyysi
Tutustu Golden Inu (GOLDEN) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka: Keskeisten mittareiden selitykset ja käyttötapaukset
Golden Inu (GOLDEN) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä GOLDEN-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta GOLDEN-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät GOLDEN-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu GOLDEN-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
GOLDEN-rahakkeen hintaennuste
Haluatko tietää, minne GOLDEN-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? GOLDEN-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
Miksi sinun kannattaa valita MEXC?
MEXC on yksi maailman parhaista kryptopörsseistä, johon miljoonat käyttäjät maailmanlaajuisesti luottavat. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC on helpoin tapa tutustua kryptoihin.
Vastuuvapauslauseke
Tämän sivun tokenomiikkatiedot ovat peräisin kolmannen osapuolen lähteistä. MEXC ei takaa tietojen tarkkuutta. Tee perusteellinen tutkimus ennen sijoittamista.