Congratulations, representing the meaning of 'celebration' or 'auspiciousness' in the Middle East.
Tutustu MUBARAK (MUBARAK) -rahakkeen keskeisiin tokenomiikka- ja hintatietoihin, mukaan lukien markkina-arvo, tarjontatiedot, FDV ja hintahistoria. Ymmärrä rahakkeen nykyinen arvo ja markkina-asema yhdellä silmäyksellä.
Sukella tarkemmin siihen, miten MUBARAK-rahakkeita myönnetään, kohdennetaan ja avataan. Tässä osiossa korostetaan rahakkeen taloudellisen rakenteen keskeisiä näkökohtia: hyödyllisyyttä, kannustimia ja omistusoikeutta.
Overview
Mubarak (MUBARAK) is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) via the Four.meme launchpad in March 2025. It quickly gained attention due to high-profile purchases (notably by Binance founder Changpeng Zhao) and rapid price surges, but also experienced significant volatility and corrections. Mubarak is primarily positioned as a speculative asset within the meme coin sector, with no evidence of underlying utility or protocol-driven incentives.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch Platform: Mubarak was launched on the Four.meme launchpad, a platform for meme coin creation on BSC.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading on decentralized exchanges (notably PancakeSwap) and was subsequently listed on major centralized exchanges such as Bitget, Gate.io, and MEXC.
- No Evidence of Structured Issuance: There is no public documentation of a structured token sale (ICO/IDO), airdrop, or mining mechanism. The token appears to have been distributed directly to the market via liquidity pools and exchange listings.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Public Allocation Breakdown: There is no verifiable data on the allocation of tokens to the team, advisors, treasury, or community. The absence of a published tokenomics breakdown is typical for meme coins, which often prioritize rapid market entry and viral marketing over transparent allocation structures.
- Exchange and Foundation Purchases: The BNB Chain Foundation reportedly purchased Mubarak tokens as part of its $100M incentive program, indicating some institutional interest, but the size and purpose of these allocations are not detailed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculative Trading: The primary use case for MUBARAK is speculative trading. There is no evidence of staking, governance, or utility functions.
- No Protocol Incentives: Holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens through network participation or holding.
- Exchange Listings: The token is actively traded on both decentralized and centralized exchanges, with high trading volumes and significant price volatility.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no information indicating the presence of token locking, vesting schedules, or structured unlock events. The token supply appears to be fully liquid and tradable from launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: No data is available regarding future unlocks or vesting cliffs, which is consistent with the typical structure of meme coins.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched on Four.meme (BSC); direct market distribution
|Allocation
|No public breakdown; BNB Chain Foundation purchased tokens
|Usage
|Speculative trading; no utility, staking, or governance
|Incentives
|None; no rewards, dividends, or protocol-driven incentives
|Locking
|None; no vesting or lock-up mechanisms disclosed
|Unlocking
|Not applicable; no scheduled unlocks
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: Mubarak’s price has been highly volatile, with rapid surges and corrections driven by social media hype and influencer activity. This volatility is typical for meme coins, which often lack fundamental value drivers.
- Transparency Risks: The absence of a published tokenomics breakdown, allocation details, and vesting schedules increases the risk profile for investors. Such opacity is common in the meme coin sector but should be approached with caution.
- No Underlying Utility: Like many meme coins, Mubarak’s value is derived almost entirely from market sentiment and speculative trading, rather than from any underlying protocol utility or economic function.
- Exchange Support: Listings on major exchanges and purchases by ecosystem foundations can provide short-term liquidity and visibility but do not substitute for robust tokenomics or long-term sustainability.
Actionable Insights
- Due Diligence: Potential investors should exercise extreme caution, as the lack of transparent tokenomics and utility increases the risk of price manipulation and rapid capital loss.
- Monitor Exchange Announcements: Any future changes to token economics, such as the introduction of staking or utility, would likely be announced by exchanges or the launchpad.
- Community Sentiment: Meme coin valuations are highly sensitive to social media trends and influencer endorsements; monitoring these channels is critical for short-term traders.
In summary: Mubarak is a highly speculative meme coin with no disclosed structured tokenomics, no utility or incentive mechanisms, and no evidence of locking or vesting. Its economics are driven by market sentiment, exchange activity, and viral marketing, rather than by protocol design or sustainable value accrual.
MUBARAK (MUBARAK) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen on olennaista sen pitkän aikavälin arvon, kestävyyden ja potentiaalin analysoimiseksi.
Keskeiset mittarit ja niiden laskeminen:
Kokonaistarjonta:
Enimmäismäärä MUBARAK-rahakkeita, joita on luotu tai tullaan koskaan luomaan.
Kierrossa oleva tarjonta:
Markkinoilla tällä hetkellä saatavilla ja yleisön hallussa olevien rahakkeiden määrä.
Maksimitarjonta:
Kiinteä yläraja sille, kuinka monta MUBARAK-rahaketta voi olla yhteensä.
FDV (täysin laimennettu arvostus):
Lasketaan yhtälöllä nykyhinta × maksimitarjonta, jolloin saadaan ennuste markkinoiden kokonaiskapasiteetista, jos kaikki rahakkeet ovat kierrossa.
Inflaatioaste:
Heijastaa sitä, kuinka nopeasti uusia rahakkeita otetaan käyttöön, mikä vaikuttaa niukkuuteen ja pitkän aikavälin hintakehitykseen.
Miksi nämä mittarit ovat tärkeitä treidaajille?
Suuri kierrossa oleva tarjonta = suurempi likviditeetti.
Rajallinen maksimitarjonta + matala inflaatio = mahdollisuus pitkän aikavälin hinnannousuun.
Läpinäkyvä rahakejako = parempi luottamus projektiin ja pienempi keskitetyn valvonnan riski.
Korkea FDV ja matala nykyinen markkina-arvo = mahdolliset yliarvostussignaalit.
Nyt kun ymmärrät MUBARAK-rahakkeen tokenomiikkaa, tutustu MUBARAK-rahakkeen reaaliaikaiseen hintaan!
Oletko kiinnostunut lisäämään MUBARAK (MUBARAK) -rahakkeen salkkuusi? MEXC tukee useita MUBARAK-rahakkeen ostotapoja, kuten luottokortteja, tilisiirtoja ja vertaisten välistä treidausta. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC tekee kryptojen ostamisesta helppoa ja turvallista.
MUBARAK -rahakkeen hintahistorian analysointi auttaa käyttäjiä ymmärtämään aiempia markkinaliikkeitä, keskeisiä tuki-/vastustasoja ja volatiliteettimalleja. Olitpa sitten seuraamassa kaikkien aikojen huippulukemia tai tunnistamassa trendejä, historiatiedot ovat olennainen osa hintaennusteita ja teknistä analyysia.
Haluatko tietää, minne MUBARAK-rahakkeen hinta on mahdollisesti liikkumassa? MUBARAK-rahakkeen hintaennustesivumme yhdistää markkinatunnelman, historialliset trendit ja tekniset indikaattorit tulevaisuuteen suuntautuvan näkemyksen tarjoamiseksi.
MEXC on yksi maailman parhaista kryptopörsseistä, johon miljoonat käyttäjät maailmanlaajuisesti luottavat. Olitpa sitten aloittelija tai ammattilainen, MEXC on helpoin tapa tutustua kryptoihin.
