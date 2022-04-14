FLOKI (FLOKI) -rahakkeen tokenomiikka
Meme coin with utility via an NFT gaming metaverse, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, and a crypto education platform. Inspired by the name of Elon Musk’s dog and partnered with his brother Kimbal Musk. FLOKI’s goal is to be a top 10 crypto project and the de-facto leader in the NFT gaming sector.
Overview
FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
|Parameter
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Issuance
|100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
|Distribution
|Community airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
- All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
- The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Details
|Community
|100% of tokens allocated to the community
|Staking Program
|~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
|Staking Rewards
|Stakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
|Treasury
|Receives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
- No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
- Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|Used for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
|Staking
|Users can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
|Deflationary Burns
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|Unstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
|Governance
|FLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
|In-Game Utility
|Required to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps
4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
|Mechanism
|Details
|Staking Lock
|Users can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
|Circulating Supply
|As of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
|Unlocking Schedule
|No vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early
5. Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
|Initial Circulating
|100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
|Staking
|Up to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
|Staking Rewards
|Paid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
|Transaction Tax
|0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
|Burn Mechanisms
|25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
|Early Unstaking Penalty
|5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
|Governance
|Off-chain via Snapshot
|Utility
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more
6. Additional Notes
- Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
- No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
- Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.
7. Circulating Supply Trend
- The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
- As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.
8. Summary Table
|Category
|Mechanism/Detail
|Issuance
|100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|Community, staking, treasury, burns
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
|Incentives
|Staking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
|Locking
|Staking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
|Unlocking
|User-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply
In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.
