Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Push Ignited By Japan’s Democratic People’s Party
Japan’s debate over sovereign Bitcoin exposure moved from the fringe to the front row this week after JAN3 chief executive Samson Mow met in Tokyo with Yuichiro Tamaki, who leads the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), and Sōhei Kamiya, leader of Sanseitō. Will Japan Establish A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve? As Mow put it, “We […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 16:00
Magna Partners with SecondSwap, Unlocking Issuer-Approved Liquidity for Locked Token Holders
Singapore, Singapore, 28th August 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 16:00
Blazpay Partners with Okratech Token ($ORT) to Elevate AI Utility and Web3 Ecosystem
Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 16:00
CryptoQuant: If Bitcoin closes above the $109,000 to $112,000 range this week, the upward trend is expected to strengthen
PANews reported on August 28th that CryptoQuant analyst burakkesmeci found that short-term Bitcoin holders (those holding for less than 155 days) have a significant impact on market sentiment, with their confidence often attracting new capital. Bitcoin is currently at a critical turning point in the 109,000 to 112,000 range. If the closing price breaks through this range this week, the upward trend is expected to strengthen; conversely, a break below this range could accelerate a correction. In the short term, 117.3,000 is resistance, 112,000 is a decision point, and 92.4,000 is support. Furthermore, the realized price for short-term holders is 108.9,000.
PANews
2025/08/28 15:59
Jito, the crypto of the staking network on Solana
An innovative system to maximize staking returns without sacrificing liquidity.
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 15:59
Best Presale Happening Currenty, Priced Less than $0.1; Can Flip Your $2000 to $40,000 And Above
Presales have become the most exciting entry points for crypto investors aiming to maximize returns in 2025.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/28 15:59
Philippines Proposes World’s First Fully On-Chain National Budget
The post Philippines Proposes World’s First Fully On-Chain National Budget appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Philippine senator has proposed putting the country’s entire national budget on a blockchain. The plan would expand an existing government platform that already uses Polygon to track documents. The goal is to create real-time transparency and accountability for all government spending. Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants to put the country’s entire national budget on a blockchain. Speaking at the Manila Tech Summit, he said a blockchain-based system would make every single peso spent traceable in real time. While he admits the political support is uncertain, the move would be a bold step, potentially making the Philippines the first nation to move its entire budget on-chain. Is the Philippine Government Already Using Blockchain? Yes, this proposal builds on a system that is already live. The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) currently operates the first blockchain-based budget platform in Asia. The system records key fiscal documents like Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and makes them verifiable by the public online. This existing infrastructure gives the Philippines a major head start, but the country’s regulators are also cracking down on bad actors, as the Philippines SEC flags 10 major crypto exchanges for operating without a license. What Technology Powers the Current System? The system runs on Polygon, an Ethereum-compatible network, which acts as the public transparency layer. A tool called Prismo manages the encryption and data handling to ensure all records are secure and accessible. This setup makes government budget documents immutable, so they cannot be altered after the fact. The technology, developed by local firm BayaniChain, connects the DBM’s internal systems to the public blockchain. Future Outlook Senator Aquino explained that expanding the DBM’s system to cover the full national budget would be a massive shift in how the government handles its finances. The current setup only records select documents; a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:59
أفضل اكتتابات الكريبتو: محللون يعتقدون أن أسعار عملة ماكسي دوج (Maxi Doge-MAXI) وعملة سنورتر (Snorter-SNORT) وعملة سابد (SUBBD-SUBBD) تستعد للانطلاق بقوة
The post أفضل اكتتابات الكريبتو: محللون يعتقدون أن أسعار عملة ماكسي دوج (Maxi Doge-MAXI) وعملة سنورتر (Snorter-SNORT) وعملة سابد (SUBBD-SUBBD) تستعد للانطلاق بقوة appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. شهدت القيمة الإجمالية لقطاع الكريبتو ارتفاعاً بنسبة 85% مقارنةً بالعام الماضي كي تستقر حالياً عند 4.14 تريليون دولار، ورغم تراجعها بنسبة 2.4% في آخر 24 ساعة، بقيَ المزاج العام إيجابياً كثيراً وسط تحول المستثمرين مؤخراً إلى عملات جديدة تمر بمرحلة الاكتتاب بحثاً عن أعلى فرص النمو الممكنة، مع تجنب التقلبات السعرية الحادة. فيما يلي، سنناقش 3 من أفضل العملات الجديدة التي تمر بمرحلة الاكتتاب، والتي تُوفر استخداماتٍ عملية متنوعة، وتتيح أعلى المكاسب الممكنة، وتلقى إشادةً من أبرز محللي الكريبتو. عملة ماكسي دوج (Maxi Doge-MAXI) تُعَد عملة ماكسي دوج (Maxi Doge) إحدى أبرز العملات الرقمية التي تمر بمرحلة الاكتتاب في عام 2025 نظراً لنجاح مشروعها خلاله بجمع أكثر من 731,000$ عقبَ بضعة أسابيع على انطلاقه، فعملته الواعدة -ذات شعار كلب دوج مفتول العضلات- نجحَت بالجمع بين ثقافة المزاح الفريدة والحماسة والهوس بآفاق دورة السوق الصاعدة الحالية، لتعكس شخصيةُ العملة هدف المشروع، وهو حشد مجتمع كبير من المتداولين المغامرين الباحثين عن فرص التداول عالية المخاطر. لكنّ أوجه تميز العملة لا تقتصر على نهج طرافتها وحسب، وإنما تمتد لتشمل استضافة فريقها مسابقات تداول أسبوعية تُختتم بمكافأة المتداولين الأفضل أداءً، كما يعتزم فريقها إطلاق منصةٍ لتداول العقود الآجلة ومسابقات الألعاب، سعياً منه إلى إثراء التفاعل وتنويع فرص المكافآت المجتمعية. فهذه العملة الواعدة لقيت إشادةً قوية من أفضل محللي قطاع الكريبتو، وفي مقدمتهم المحلل Jacob Crypto Bury الذي يُرجّح أن تصبح عملة الميم هذه بديلاً مُحتملاً لعملة دوجكوين (Dogecoin-DOGE) نظراً لقيمتها السوقية الأقل نسبياً، وتوفيرها نقطة دخولٍ مبكر ملائمةٍ للغاية. كما تشمل أوجه الاستفادة العملية من العملة ميزة الرهن، والتي تتيح لمالكي عملة ماكسي دوج (Maxi Doge) رهنها والاستمتاع بكسب عائد سنوي مثير (APY) بنسبة 321% لتشجيع مالكيها على الاحتفاظ طويل الأجل بأرصدتها. فبفضل نجاحها بالجمع بين الفعاليات التنافسية، وعوائد الرهن المُجزية، والجهود التسويقية الحثيثة، يسعى فريقها إلى توفير إحدى أفضل عملات الميم الواعدة لهذا العام. >>> لزيارة اكتتاب عملة ماكسي دوج (Maxi Doge) اضغط…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:57
XBTO Taps Algorand to Push ALGO Liquidity Across Tier-1 Crypto Exchanges
TLDR: Algorand named XBTO as market maker to boost ALGO liquidity across Tier-1 and Tier-2 crypto exchanges. XBTO will use Algorand’s low-cost blockchain to move USDC between custody wallets and exchanges with speed. Stronger liquidity support aims to make ALGO trading smoother as institutional crypto adoption keeps expanding. Algorand’s partnership with XBTO highlights growing demand [...] The post XBTO Taps Algorand to Push ALGO Liquidity Across Tier-1 Crypto Exchanges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 15:56
Danantara To Invest In Vale-Gem’s $1.4 Billion Nickel Project In Indonesia
The post Danantara To Invest In Vale-Gem’s $1.4 Billion Nickel Project In Indonesia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Furnace slag skimming at a nickel plant operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Photographer: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg © 2022 Bloomberg Finance LP Sovereign wealth fund, Danantara Indonesia, has agreed to invest in the $1.4 billion nickel smelting facility being developed by Chinese battery maker GEM and Brazilian miner Vale in Central Sulawesi in eastern Indonesia. The new high-pressure acid leaching smelter will produce 66,000 tons of nickel in mixed hydroxide precipitate each year when completed, using nickel ore from Vale Indonesia’s mines. “By joining forces with a global pioneer in green metallurgy, we are advancing the country’s downstream agenda while ensuring sustainability and innovation remain at the forefront,” Rosan Roeslani, CEO of Danantara Indonesia said in a statement. Danantara is investing in Indonesia’s nickel industry, the world’s biggest supplier of the raw material used to make batteries for electric vehicles, as the fund seeks to raise 50 trillion rupiah ($3 billion) by selling so-called Patriot Bonds to Indonesian companies. Since its inception earlier this year, Danantara has provided financing for cash-strapped national airline Garuda and invested in billionaire Prajogo Pangestu-backed Chandra Asri Pacific’s $800 million chemical plant project near Jakarta. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/yessarrosendar/2025/08/28/danantara-to-invest-in-vale-gems-14-billion-nickel-project-in-indonesia/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:54
