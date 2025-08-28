2025-08-29 Friday

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering and Trading on a Crypto Exchange

When choosing an exchange (be it a crypto to crypto exchange or one involving fiat), two key factors stand out: security and transparency.
2025/08/28
أفضل العملات الرقمية للشراء: المتداولون يشترون عملة سولانا (Solana-SOL) وعملة بيتكوين هايبر (Bitcoin Hyper-HYPER) بكميات كبيرة استعداداً لموسم العملات البديلة

👉- Buy BTC Hyper - https://99bitcoins.care/b_BTCHyper_UK👉- Buy Crypto with BestWallet - https://99bitcoins.care/b_BestWallet_99UKBITCOIN HYPER RAISES ALMOS...
2025/08/28
Amount of Solana (SOL) Held by US Companies Has Been Revealed – Here’s the Total Value

The post Amount of Solana (SOL) Held by US Companies Has Been Revealed – Here’s the Total Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve platform, a total of 13 companies or institutions hold a total of 8.27 million Solana (SOL), or approximately $1.72 billion. This amount corresponds to 1.44% of Solana’s total supply, with 585,000 SOL of these assets already staked. Solana price is currently trading at $207.75, marking a 2.3% increase over the last 24 hours. According to the list, the following companies stand out among those holding the most SOL: Sharps Technology, Inc. – 2.14 million SOL ($444.6 million) Upexi, Inc. – 2 million SOL ($415.5 million) DeFi Development Corp – 1.42 million SOL ($295 million, plus 158,886 SOL staked) Mercurity Fintech – 1.08 million SOL ($225.1 million) iSpecimen Inc. – 1 million SOL ($207.8 million) These 5 companies account for almost all of the top 13 institutions, with a total of 764 million SOL. On the other hand, the amount of SOL staked was 585,059 SOL, worth approximately $104.1 million, and the average annual return rate was reported as 6.86%. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/amount-of-solana-sol-held-by-us-companies-has-been-revealed-heres-the-total-value/
2025/08/28
GBP/USD may regain its ground amid concerns over Fed independence.

The post GBP/USD may regain its ground amid concerns over Fed independence. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD maintains position around 1.3500 ahead of Q2 US GDP Annualized GBP/USD remains steady after two days of gains, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence. Traders await the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized due later in the day. Focus will shift toward July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Read more… GBP/USD dips to 1.3457 as Fed turmoil boosts US Dollar rebound GBP/USD drops over 0.16% on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) continues to recover some ground, courtesy of the White House’s threats to the independence of the Federal Reserve (Fed), which triggered a rise on the long end of US Treasury bond yields. The pair trades at 1.3457 after slipping from a daily peak of 1.3482. There is a mixed market mood due to rumors that US President Donald Trump fired Fed Governor Lisa Cook, allegedly over allegations of mortgage fraud. Initially, the US Dollar weakened, but it has so far recovered, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of six currencies, up 0.24%, at 98.45. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-usd-may-regain-its-ground-amid-concerns-over-fed-independence-202508280550
2025/08/28
Best Altcoins to Buy During the 2025 Bull Market Boom

Every bull market carries its own defining story, and 2025 looks set to continue that tradition. Bitcoin and Ethereum are likely to remain the anchors, but it is altcoins – those innovative, sometimes unconventional projects that build around or beyond the giants, that often define the scale of investor returns. The altcoin arena today is [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy During the 2025 Bull Market Boom appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/28
Unveiling Crucial Trader Sentiment Across Top Exchanges

The post Unveiling Crucial Trader Sentiment Across Top Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling Crucial Trader Sentiment Across Top Exchanges Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Perpetual Futures: Unveiling Crucial Trader Sentiment Across Top Exchanges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-sentiment/
2025/08/28
Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban

BitcoinWorld Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban For tech enthusiasts and a broad user base seeking digital companionship, Candy AI became a viral phenomenon. As of August 2025, the platform is no longer available, having been banned due to a combination of legal, safety, and ethical issues. However, before its shutdown, it was widely discussed for its advanced technology and the controversy surrounding its adult-oriented features. The Rise and Fall of Candy AI The platform’s popularity stemmed from its sophisticated ability to offer a deeply personalized and intimate AI chat experience, a step beyond typical chatbots. The core appeal was the ability to create and engage with an emotionally responsive virtual companion that was always available. Discussions about Candy AI often revolved around these key themes: The Novelty of AI Intimacy: The platform gained attention for simulating human-like, intimate relationships, fulfilling a desire for companionship in a digital space. Controversy and Ethical Debates: Its explicit, unfiltered content for adults sparked intense global debate over the ethics, privacy, and safety of generative AI platforms. Tech and User Curiosity: The service was a major topic in the AI community, pushing the boundaries of what was possible with conversational AI and attracting users eager to explore these new frontiers. Key Features of the Candy AI Platform Prior to its ban, Candy AI stood out from competitors due to its advanced and highly customizable features, which were built on cutting-edge Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning.   Customization Personalized AI Companions: Users could design their own virtual characters, often referred to as an “AI girlfriend” or “AI boyfriend,” with extensive control over appearance and voice. Detailed Persona Creation: The platform allowed for the definition of specific personality traits, relationship dynamics, hobbies, and backstories, ensuring a highly personalized experience. Conversational Experience Advanced NLP for Realistic Conversations: Candy AI utilized sophisticated NLP to facilitate fluid, context-aware conversations that felt more authentic than scripted chatbot responses. Adaptive Memory: The AI had a robust memory system that allowed it to recall past conversations and user preferences, making interactions feel more personal and long-term. Emotional Simulation: The technology was capable of detecting a user’s tone and mood, allowing it to provide empathetic and emotionally responsive replies. Multimedia and Immersive Features Voice Integration: Users could engage in voice-based conversations, which added a more immersive and personal dimension to the chat experience. Image Generation: A key feature was the ability to request custom, on-demand images of the AI companion, such as “selfies” created from a user’s specific prompts. Immersive Roleplay: Users could participate in complex, user-scripted roleplaying scenarios, from fantasy adventures to romantic storylines. The Reason for the Ban The primary reason for the platform’s shutdown was its focus on mature, unfiltered adult-oriented content. While a premium feature available to verified 18+ users, the explicit nature of the interactions raised significant red flags. This, combined with a lack of robust age verification and content moderation, led to a global ban in August 2025 by authorities concerned with legal and ethical violations.   Conclusion The story of Candy AI underscores the rapid evolution and significant challenges within the AI companion market. While its advanced features set a new standard for conversational and personalized AI, its eventual ban highlights the critical importance of legal compliance and ethical responsibility in the development of generative AI technologies. This post Why Was Candy AI So Popular? Features and The Controversy That Led to Its Ban first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Keshav Aggarwal
2025/08/28
Data: Falcon Finance received a USD10 million fund transfer

According to PANews on August 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the mortgage infrastructure Falcon Finance received a transfer of USD10 million at 13:58.
2025/08/28
Bitcoin Risks Liquidation Cascade Amid Ethereum Rotation

The post Bitcoin Risks Liquidation Cascade Amid Ethereum Rotation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitcoinEthereum Bitcoin’s recent weakness could extend further, with leverage piling up and capital rotating into Ethereum, according to a new report from K33 Research. Vetle Lunde, K33’s Head of Research, highlighted that notional open interest in BTC perpetual futures has surged to a two-year high of over 310,000 BTC ($34 billion), with 41,600 BTC added in the past two months. A sharp weekend jump of 13,472 BTC pushed funding rates from 3% to nearly 11%, signaling aggressive long positioning despite stagnant price action. “These conditions resemble leverage build-ups in 2023 and 2024 that ended in brutal liquidation cascades,” Lunde wrote, warning that long squeezes could be imminent. He advised traders to remain cautious until excess leverage is flushed out. Ethereum Steals the Spotlight Adding pressure to Bitcoin is a “huge” rotation into Ethereum. A whale recently swapped 22,400 BTC for ETH on decentralized exchange Hyperunit, driving ETH to a record $4,956 and lifting the ETH/BTC ratio above 0.04 for the first time this year. The surge ended Ethereum’s 1,380-day drawdown and shifted momentum toward ETH, bolstered by ETF inflows and corporate treasury demand. Historically, Ethereum all-time highs have coincided with broader crypto cycle peaks — as in 2017 and 2021, when ETH breakouts were followed by altcoin rallies and Bitcoin stagnation. However, BTC dominance remains relatively high at 58.6%, compared to sub-40% levels during prior cycle tops, suggesting the market has yet to enter full “altcoin froth” mode. Market Signals Split Institutional flows show a cautious stance. CME traders have trimmed BTC exposure, and options markets have turned defensive, with longer-dated skews entering positive territory for the first time since 2023. ETH futures, by contrast, are trading at steep premiums and outperforming BTC as demand consolidates around Ethereum. The question now is whether this cycle repeats history — with ETH…
2025/08/28
Top Crypto Presale 2025 | MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised to Outperform Ethereum & Dogecoin

The post Top Crypto Presale 2025 | MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised to Outperform Ethereum & Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As 2025 unfolds, crypto investors are aggressively searching for the best crypto presale opportunities—projects with high upside, strong communities, and tokenomics that outperform the market’s heavyweights. While Ethereum, Cardano, and even Dogecoin are making headlines for institutional growth and protocol upgrades, one lesser-known project is quietly dominating early-stage investor interest. MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as the best crypto presale of 2025, with analysts forecasting a potential 8,500% ROI from its current presale price. MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be the next viral success—and potentially a serious competitor to long-standing giants like ETH, ADA, and DOGE. Ethereum: Strong Institutional Growth, But Slower Gains Ahead Ethereum remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, and its position is secure thanks to massive institutional adoption. As of August 2025, Ethereum is trading near $4,200, reflecting a strong 41% surge over the past month. Despite recent price volatility and profit-taking, analysts from Standard Chartered expect ETH to reach $7,500 by year-end, while Fundstrat’s Tom Lee projects $15,000 by December. However, ETH’s large market cap and slower-moving price action mean it’s less likely to deliver exponential short-term gains. Cardano: ADA’s Institutional Entry Is Accelerating Cardano is entering a pivotal moment in its history, and many are considering it among the best crypto investment options for 2025. Now classified as a commodity under the U.S.Clarity Act, ADA is no longer held back by regulatory ambiguity. Grayscale’s pending ADA ETF is expected to be approved this year, and institutional custodians already manage over $1.2 billion worth of ADA. Whales have moved over 200 million ADA into private wallets in August alone, and daily on-chain activity remains robust at 2.6 million transactions. Cardano’s ecosystem is growing, with DeFi TVL nearing $349 million. Still, despite its strong fundamentals, ADA’s price remains tethered to $0.55–$0.80 levels, far below its previous…
2025/08/28
