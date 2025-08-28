2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Bam Aquino proposes blockchain budget

blockchain budget
2025/08/28 16:18
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Consolidate as Solana (SOL) Leads 24-Hour Market Gains

Bitcoin rises steadily as Solana outperforms with strong daily gains. Ethereum consolidates while TRON declines, contrasting broader market advances. Altcoins surge sharply with Treehouse and Camp Network leading rallies. The cryptocurrency market remained active in the past 24 hours with significant assets holding firm levels and select altcoins recording notable momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) both saw modest daily growth, while Solana (SOL) outperformed its peers with the most substantial gains among the top cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTC) was at a price of $113,312, up 2.0 percent in 24 hours and 0.5 percent in the last hour. The asset continued to have a trading volume of $38 billion, supporting a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion. Etherium (ETH) was at $4,581.61, and the asset improved 0.2 percent throughout the day, with an hourly enhancement of 0.5 percent. Its daily trading volume was up to $33.4 billion, maintaining its market capitalization at above $553 billion. XRP (XRP) slightly advanced to $3.00, a 0.1 percent increase over 24 hours and 0.3 percent over the last hour. The coin was traded at a volume of $6.4 billion and had reached a market capitalization of $178.6 billion. Also Read: Crypto Conference Scandal: Hong Kong Officials Withdraw Over Eric Trump’s Role Solana (SOL) and Altcoins Push Higher in Daily Trading Solana (SOL) delivered the strongest momentum among top assets, climbing 4.8 percent in 24 hours to trade at $211.90. Its 24-hour trading volume was recorded at $12.9 billion, pushing the asset’s market capitalization to $114.5 billion. BNB (BNB) continued its stable growth at $871.52, an increase of 1.5 percent a day, and a market capitalization of $121.3 billion. Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading at $0.2238, up 1.8 percent over the last 24 hours, with a trade volume of more than $2.1 billion. TRON (TRX) dropped to $0.3483, recording a 0.3 percent drop in 24-hours trading, which indicates that it has weaker momentum than its counterparts. Cardano (ADA) performed well at $0.8713, growing 1.3 percent during the period. Lido Staked Ether (STETH) is aligned with Ethereum, trading at $4,571.66 without a notable change in 24-hour performance. Smaller Tokens Post Exceptional 24-Hour Gains Beyond the top assets, several emerging tokens recorded sharp advances in daily trading. Treehouse (TREE) shot 74.8 percent to $0.5303, and Camp Network (CAMP) shot 70.6 percent to $0.09883. Cronos (CRO) increased by 53.8 percent, selling at 0.3401, and the trading volume was 2.3 billion. Also, Cronos zkEVM (ZKCRO) rose 53.4 percent to $0.3609, and VVS Finance (VVS) increased 50.1 percent to $0.057081. WOLF (WOLF) was also growing well, gaining 50.6 percent to reach 0.04636. In the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) held stable levels, while Solana (SOL) stood out with the most significant gains among leading assets. TRON (TRX) was the only major coin to decline, contrasting with broader market advances. Meanwhile, smaller-cap tokens delivered outsized rallies, signaling vigorous speculative activity across the crypto market. Also Read: New Dogecoin Whale Moves $12M in DOGE, Could This Signal a Market Shift? The post Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Consolidate as Solana (SOL) Leads 24-Hour Market Gains appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/28 16:17
A-share listed company Gaoweida invested $250,000 in Web3.0 RWA system company DACS

PANews reported on August 28 that A-share listed company Gaoweida announced that in order to explore opportunities in the technology field and industry and promote cooperation related to stablecoins and RWA systems, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Gaoweida Information Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. recently subscribed to 0.50% of the shares of Digital Asset Clearing Company Service Limited (DACS) for US$250,000. The latter is valued at approximately US$50 million. DACS is a leading digital asset clearing and settlement service provider, providing clearing services for digital currencies and securities, and building a trusted digital financial infrastructure. Its team is experienced in enterprise-level custodial wallets, stablecoin issuance, blockchain, and RWA asset tokenization. Its solutions cover scenarios such as accounts receivable, funds, and carbon rights.
2025/08/28 16:17
Why RWAs Might Be DeFi's Most Boring And Most Powerful Revolution

Why RWAs Might Be DeFi's Most Boring And Most Powerful Revolution

2025/08/28 16:15
Solana DEX Traders Continue to Decline Amid a Rise in Meme Coin Scams

Solana DEX traders are looking elsewhere for gains, with experts citing a rise in meme coin scams and a shift in perspectives.
2025/08/28 16:13
VanEck CEO: ‘Ethereum Is Wall Street Token’

The post VanEck CEO: ‘Ethereum Is Wall Street Token’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More ETF inflows  Whale bets more on ETH During a recent appearance on Fox Business, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck stated that Ethereum (ETH) is “the Wall Street token.”  He is convinced that Ethereum will be at the very center of the stablecoin bonanza that is taking over financial institutions.  “It’s going to be Ethereum or something else that uses Ethereum’s kind of methodology called EVM,” van Eck said.  More ETF inflows  According to data provided by SoSoValue, BlackRock’s ETHA attracted another $262 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) on Wednesday, which shows a consistently high level of institutional demand.  The blockbuster ETF now boasts more than $17 billion worth of total assets.  You Might Also Like For comparison, VanEck’s ETHV has attracted a relatively modest $3.35 million worth of inflows.  Whale bets more on ETH According to data provided by analytical firm Lookonchain, a whale continues to add to his Ethereum (ETH) long, which has now approached a staggering $298 million. ETH is currently changing hands at $4,571, according to CoinGecko data.  The whale in question will get liquidated if the price of the flagship altcoin drops below $4,343. Source: https://u.today/vaneck-ceo-ethereum-is-wall-street-token
2025/08/28 16:13
South Korean Company Launches a Bold Bitcoin Initiative

Bitplanet secures $40 million for Bitcoin purchases, pioneering in South Korea. Institutional interest in Bitcoin is increasing within South Korea and across Asia. Continue Reading:South Korean Company Launches a Bold Bitcoin Initiative The post South Korean Company Launches a Bold Bitcoin Initiative appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/28 16:12
Sweden Trade Balance (MoM) declined to 4.5B in July from previous 13.3B

The post Sweden Trade Balance (MoM) declined to 4.5B in July from previous 13.3B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
2025/08/28 16:12
Ark Invest Adds $15.6 Million of BitMine as Shares Slide

The post Ark Invest Adds $15.6 Million of BitMine as Shares Slide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ark Invest, the asset-manager led by Cathie Wood, bought 339,113 shares of cryptocurrency-focused BitMine Inc Ark Invest, the asset-manager led by Cathie Wood, bought 339,113 shares of cryptocurrency-focused BitMine Inc. (ticker BMNR) on 27 Aug., spending roughly $15.6 million as the stock traded near $45. The purchase came after a recent pull-back in the shares and lifted Ark’s exposure to the company, which describes itself as a treasury vehicle holding large reserves of Ether. BitMine’s price has been largely unchanged this month even as Ether rose from about $3,900 on 8 Aug. to around $4,600, close to record highs. Traders said Ark’s move signals continued institutional interest in firms tied to Ethereum’s performance. The transaction extends a busy week for Ark’s exchange-traded funds. The firm boosted its holding in Advanced Micro Devices by 91% while trimming its position in Palantir Technologies by 36%, reflecting an ongoing rotation toward companies viewed as beneficiaries of the expanding market for artificial-intelligence hardware. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/ark-invest-adds-15-6-million-bitmine-shares-slide-2c63796d
2025/08/28 16:11
Solana Rises as Alpenglow Update Enhances Speed

The post Solana Rises as Alpenglow Update Enhances Speed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana‘s (SOL) market performance witnessed a notable surge today, climbing by 3% to reach a value of $211 in a predominantly stagnant market. This boost in SOL’s value correlates with heightened interest in the altcoin, spurred by the Alpenglow update to its consensus protocol. Continue Reading:Solana Rises as Alpenglow Update Enhances Speed Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/solana-rises-as-alpenglow-update-enhances-speed
2025/08/28 16:10
