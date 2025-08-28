2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Is Repeating History: Another Leg Up Looks Near

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Is Repeating History: Another Leg Up Looks Near

Have you ever looked at a chart and felt like you’ve seen the story play out before? That is what seems to be happening with PENGU price right now. Ali, a market analyst, shared a chart showing how PENGU seems to be mirroring its earlier April to July pattern. Back then, Pudgy Penguins price moved
NEAR
NEAR$2.528+0.39%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01504-0.82%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04246+4.29%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:30
Jaa
Pi Network Could Collapse In 2026 As Prices Down 85% From All Time Highs & Best Altcoin To Buy For 50x Gains In 2025

Pi Network Could Collapse In 2026 As Prices Down 85% From All Time Highs & Best Altcoin To Buy For 50x Gains In 2025

At the same time, a growing number of traders are shifting focus to new opportunities like Remittix, which has already […] The post Pi Network Could Collapse In 2026 As Prices Down 85% From All Time Highs & Best Altcoin To Buy For 50x Gains In 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006117+10.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.012276-0.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02771-0.18%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/28 16:29
Jaa
Why is CRO Coin Price up 52% Today?

Why is CRO Coin Price up 52% Today?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018898+3.32%
Cronos
CRO$0.30698-15.06%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000273-4.27%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:27
Jaa
Ripple’s Tazapay Deal Is a Backdoor Strategy to Convert XRP Liquidity into Local Payouts, Pundit Says

Ripple’s Tazapay Deal Is a Backdoor Strategy to Convert XRP Liquidity into Local Payouts, Pundit Says

A popular community figure suggests Ripple’s recent investment in Tazapay is a strategic backdoor move aimed at turning XRP liquidity into local payouts.  This week, Ripple made headlines following its participation in Singapore-based payment company Tazapay’s funding round. Per a recent press release, Ripple and other notable investors, including Circle Ventures, participated in Tazapay’s Series B funding round, which raised an undisclosed amount.  Importance of the Deal  Following the close of Tazapay’s Series B funding round, XRP community figure Stern Drew suggested that Ripple’s investment in the company is strategic.  According to Stern, Tazapay is not a crypto native platform but a “bank-facing regulated payment network”. He emphasized that the payment company processes $10 billion annually across more than 70 markets. Like Ripple, Tazapay holds multiple licenses and is experiencing rapid growth.  Stern claimed Tazapay offers virtual bank accounts, local collections and payouts, as well as fiat-to-stablecoin settlement rails. Based on Tazapay’s offerings, Stern indicated that the company is a perfect fit for Ripple.  Strategic Backdoor Move? Furthermore, Stern claimed that despite having strong technology, Ripple has historically struggled with converting XRP liquidity into local payouts in several markets, such as Lagos in Nigeria and Jakarta in Indonesia.  Notably, he claims Ripple’s investment in Tazapay addresses this challenge. With the investment, Ripple would gain access to regulated banking corridors globally, according to him.  He cited comments from Ripple’s SVP Corporate and Business Development Eric Jeck, who referred to Tazapay as a leader in compliant corridors. Stern said Eric’s statement implies that Ripple will leverage Tazapay to integrate XRP into licensed settlement rails.    By investing in Tazapay, the community figure stated that Ripple is expanding its reach in major regions, including Japan, the UAE, Singapore, and the United States. These regions are all strategic financial hubs that could give Ripple a wider footprint.  "SWIFT Is Being Rendered Irrelevant" Furthermore, Stern claimed Circle’s involvement in Tazapay’s latest funding round is also strategic, emphasizing that the payments company is building a dual liquidity grid, comprising USDC stablecoin and XRP.  https://twitter.com/SternDrewCrypto/status/1960765382035161449 In his view, this innovative liquidity grid renders SWIFT irrelevant. Rather than challenging SWIFT directly, he suggested that Ripple is embedding its fintech solutions into firms like Tazapay to build parallel payment corridors that could quietly transition global transactions onto XRP rails.
B
B$0.6746+19.61%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017185+18.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10567+4.47%
Jaa
The Crypto Basic2025/08/28 16:27
Jaa
Rustige dag op de crypto markt met Cronos opnieuw als uitschieter

Rustige dag op de crypto markt met Cronos opnieuw als uitschieter

De cryptomarkt laat in de afgelopen 24 uur gematigde bewegingen zien. Ondanks een lichte stijging van de totale marktwaarde met 1.81% tot $4.17 biljoen, blijft het liquidatievolume relatief laag. In totaal is er $268.10 miljoen geliquideerd, wat opvallend mild is in vergelijking met eerdere piekmomenten. Ethereum was verantwoordelijk voor het... Het bericht Rustige dag op de crypto markt met Cronos opnieuw als uitschieter verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Constellation
DAG$0.03331-4.41%
MetYa
MET$0.2478-0.12%
OP
OP$0.728+3.26%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:22
Jaa
Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million in Bitcoin after its IPO

PANews reported on August 28 that according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET, Matt Cole, CEO of investment management company Strive Funds, said that the company plans to purchase more than US$700 million worth of Bitcoin after its public listing.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10567+4.47%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05629+1.35%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010783+9.96%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 16:21
Jaa
MANTRA buybacks kick off with additional $25 million funding

MANTRA buybacks kick off with additional $25 million funding

MANTRA buybacks have kicked off with a new $25 million allocation, aiming to restore investor confidence and OM price after the token’s $5 billion market cap wipeout in April.
Capverse
CAP$0.07158-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328--%
MANTRA
OM$0.2314+1.22%
Jaa
Crypto.news2025/08/28 16:20
Jaa
This Crypto Under $0.005 is Replacing XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano In Wallets As Investors Prepare For a Q4 Rally

This Crypto Under $0.005 is Replacing XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano In Wallets As Investors Prepare For a Q4 Rally

The post This Crypto Under $0.005 is Replacing XRP, Dogecoin and Cardano In Wallets As Investors Prepare For a Q4 Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pull up a seat. I stumbled into something wild in the crypto world today—and I’ve got to tell you about it. It’s a token called LILPEPE, or Little Pepe, and right now, it’s flipping the script on the usual names like XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano. Why LILPEPE Is Stealing the Spotlight First off, XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano are popular. We know that. But their prices have been pretty meh lately. XRP is stuck pricing around the same old range, Dogecoin’s momentum feels tired, and Cardano is just… slow. Investors ask, “What’s next?” when wallets stay glued to status quo assets. LILPEPE, priced under $0.005, is suddenly everywhere. And for good reason: it’s moving faster, cheaper, and with more excitement than any of those old-school tokens. LILPEPE’s Explosive Presale Performance (A Real Story) Here’s the lowdown: Little Pepe is now in Stage 11 of its presale, with each token going for $0.002. The presale stage 11 is nearly sold out—97.91% gone, to be precise (let that sink in). So far, it’s raised a whopping $21.73 million out of a $22.33 million goal, and 13.95 billion of 14.25 billion tokens have been sold. That’s almost every single token moving out the door! The demand is just crazy. Early buyers doubled their money—from $0.001 to $0.002—and now there’s a listed price locked in at $0.003, giving presale buyers a built-in edge before the market opens. Even if you haven’t jumped in, there’s still time—but you’d better hurry. With Stage 11 almost gone and a confirmed listing at $0.003, you’re lining up for what many predict could be a 100× rally within months. This Isn’t Just a Meme. It’s a Real Infrastructure Play What sets LILPEPE apart is the technical muscle under the hood. First, it’s built on its own EVM-compatible Layer-2 chain. That…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0331+0.91%
Threshold
T$0.01653+0.85%
RealLink
REAL$0.05793+0.25%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 16:20
Jaa
CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Tool to Hunt Insider Trading in Crypto

CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Tool to Hunt Insider Trading in Crypto

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has unveiled a major upgrade to its market oversight systems, adopting Nasdaq’s advanced Market Surveillance platform to better detect fraud, insider trading, and manipulation across derivatives and digital asset markets. The system went live on August 27, 2025, under the leadership of Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham, and replaces the CFTC’s legacy 1990s-era monitoring infrastructure. CFTC to Become a ‘21st Century Regulator’ With Nasdaq Market Surveillance The upgrade arrives at a pivotal moment for U.S. regulators as Congress weighs the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, which could expand the CFTC’s jurisdiction over spot digital asset markets. In announcing the launch, Pham said the technology marks a major step toward turning the CFTC into a “21st century regulator.” “As our markets continue to evolve and integrate new technology, it’s critical that the CFTC stays ahead of the curve,” Pham said. Pham added that “Nasdaq Market Surveillance will, for the first time, provide the CFTC with automated alerts and cross-market analytics that will better protect our markets from fraud, manipulation and abuse. This will allow our staff to identify unusual or disruptive trading activity more efficiently and take action more quickly.” The move comes as the CFTC faces mounting pressure to strengthen its oversight of the fast-growing digital asset sector. The agency, traditionally responsible for derivatives tied to commodities, currencies, and fixed income, has taken on a larger role in policing crypto markets amid efforts in Washington to close regulatory gaps. A recent White House report urged Congress to grant the CFTC explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets, underscoring the need for modern surveillance tools. Notaby, Nasdaq Market Surveillance is already deployed by more than 50 exchanges and 20 international regulators, making it the most widely used surveillance technology in global markets. The platform provides regulators with integrated monitoring across asset classes, real-time data analysis, and automated alerts capable of flagging potential insider trading, wash trading, and other market abuses. Its scalable architecture enables regulators to handle periods of extreme volatility, while access to detailed order book data allows for granular trade-by-trade scrutiny. Tal Cohen, President at Nasdaq, said the partnership with the CFTC shows the importance of advanced monitoring tools in a rapidly evolving market. “Today’s financial markets demand surveillance technology that can adapt to rapid regulatory evolution and emerging asset classes,” he said. “We’re proud to partner with the CFTC and support their mission to promote the integrity, resilience, and vibrancy of U.S. derivatives markets.” At the same time, concerns over manipulation in crypto markets are mounting. A recent Chainalysis report estimated that wash trading on select blockchain networks accounted for as much as $2.57 billion in volume, with a small number of actors driving the bulk of activity.Source: Chainalysis Pump-and-dump schemes have also surged, fueled by meme coins and low-cost trading on new blockchains. Researchers warned that such activity is often tied to pump-and-dump schemes, where token creators inflate volumes to lure investors before selling off holdings. The urgency for stronger surveillance has also been highlighted by the speed of illicit activity. A Global Ledger study found that crypto criminals were able to move stolen funds within four seconds of an attack, far outpacing the detection systems of major exchanges. In some cases, laundering was completed in under three minutes, well before public disclosures were made. U.S. Regulators Push Forward on Crypto Oversight Amid Rising Hacks The U.S. Treasury Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are accelerating efforts to build new safeguards for digital assets, as crypto-related crime continues to outpace detection systems. On August 19, the Treasury opened a 60-day public comment period under the recently enacted GENIUS Act, seeking input on tools such as artificial intelligence, blockchain monitoring, digital identity verification, and APIs to help financial institutions combat money laundering. The initiative follows a surge in crypto crime, with $3 billion stolen across 119 incidents in the first half of 2025 alone. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the GENIUS Act “essential” to securing U.S. digital asset leadership and expanding regulated dollar-based stablecoins globally. Recent data highlights the challenge regulators face. According to blockchain analytics firm Global Ledger, hackers can move stolen funds in as little as four seconds, roughly 75 times faster than exchange alert systems respond.Source: Global Ledger In over two-thirds of cases, assets were transferred before the incidents became public, with some laundered in under three minutes. Parallel to the Treasury’s efforts, the CFTC has launched a “crypto sprint” to advance spot crypto regulation. Acting Chair Caroline Pham said the four-phase initiative, running alongside the SEC’s Project Crypto, aims to establish immediate federal-level trading of digital assets. Public comments are due by October 20, with final rules expected in the program’s concluding phase. The effort builds on an August 5 proposal to allow spot crypto trading on federally registered exchanges, part of recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets. The CFTC, however, faces uncertainty at the leadership level. Commissioner Kristin Johnson will step down September 3, leaving Pham as the sole member of the normally five-person agency. Pham is also expected to exit once President Trump’s nominee Brian Quintenz is confirmed, with reports linking her to crypto payments firm MoonPay
Jaa
CryptoNews2025/08/28 16:19
Jaa
South Korean Firm Embarks on Bitcoin Mission

South Korean Firm Embarks on Bitcoin Mission

Bitplanet, a renowned South Korean company, is set to make a significant mark with its plans to create the country’s inaugural institutional Bitcoin treasury. The firm announced the allocation of a substantial $40 million specifically aimed at purchasing Bitcoin.Continue Reading:South Korean Firm Embarks on Bitcoin Mission
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:18
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet