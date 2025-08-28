2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

This Crypto Under $0.003 Could Outperform Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) in the Next Big Rally

This Crypto Under $0.003 Could Outperform Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) in the Next Big Rally

The post This Crypto Under $0.003 Could Outperform Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Cardano (ADA) in the Next Big Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market of cryptocurrencies is full of stories about scorching growth. Ethereum (ETH) is an example of a cryptocurrency priced at around $8 at the beginning of 2017. Still, it went over 4,000 in several years, providing its early owners with a 50,000 percent profit. Ethereum, trading at approximately $1750, is the mainstay for DeFi and NFTs. As significant gains come near, investors are keeping watch on the more established coins, including ETH, SOL, ADA, and some under-the-radar tokens with potentially huge upside.  How do these major cryptos compare, and why can a small, less than $0.003 coin be the show’s star? Ethereum (ETH): $4,212  and Continues to Lead. Ethereum is still the monarch of smart contracts. Its network enables many decentralized applications, including lending protocols and NFT marketplaces. Ethereum 2.0 has enhanced transaction speed and energy consumption, although the gas fees remain prohibitive to retail adoption by smaller users. Although ETH is a good long-term investment, its price point at $4,212 makes achieving multi-fold gains more difficult than lower-priced tokens that can rise exponentially from a few cents. Solana (SOL): $179 and Lightning Fast Solana acts as a high-speed network that offers cheap transactions and thus is more suitable for possibilities such as NFT platforms, DeFi protocols, and blockchain gaming. That said, the SOL ecosystem is growing rapidly, attracting developers and investors.  Meanwhile, a few network outages and competing layer-2 solutions limit the near-term potential. Investors seeking the highest leverage on small investments may find SOL’s $179 price point less appealing for exponential growth compared to sub-cent tokens. Cardano (ADA): $0.9017, and Increasing by Leaps and Bounds Cardano is focused on sustainability, energy efficiency, and long-term scalability through the proof-of-stake (PoS) model. It still deploys smart contract functionality, making it appealing to developers and institutions. Despite these strengths, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 16:44
Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

Guotai Junan International officially launches cryptocurrency trading services

PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
PANews2025/08/28 16:42
US sanctions Russian national, Chinese firm aiding North Korea’s crypto schemes

US sanctions Russian national, Chinese firm aiding North Korea's crypto schemes

U.S. Treasury targets a global network laundering crypto to fund North Korea's weapons programs, sanctioning key individuals and companies.
Crypto.news2025/08/28 16:37
Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Push Ignited By Japan’s DPP

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Push Ignited By Japan's DPP

The post Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Push Ignited By Japan’s DPP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Push Ignited By Japan’s DPP Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategic-bitcoin-reserve-japan-dpp/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 16:37
Circle and Finastra Push USDC Into Global Payment Systems

Circle and Finastra Push USDC Into Global Payment Systems

Finastra teams up with Circle to integrate USDC into cross-border payments, enhancing speed, efficiency, and compliance for global banking.]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 16:35
Two whales bought 175,130 HYPE tokens in 12 hours, worth approximately $8.47 million

Two whales bought 175,130 HYPE tokens in 12 hours, worth approximately $8.47 million

PANews reported on August 28 that Lookonchain monitored that two whales purchased a total of 175,130 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours, with a total value of approximately US$8.47 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.95-4.03%
PANews2025/08/28 16:35
Bitplanet Unveils South Korea’s First Institutional Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40 Million Buy

Bitplanet Unveils South Korea's First Institutional Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40 Million Buy

The post Bitplanet Unveils South Korea’s First Institutional Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40 Million Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitplanet has launched what it says is South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin treasury company, according to statements issued on 28 August Bitplanet has launched what it says is South Korea’s first global institutional Bitcoin treasury company, according to statements issued on 28 August. The Seoul-based firm plans to purchase about US$40 million worth of Bitcoin on the venture’s first day of operations, positioning the company to manage digital-asset reserves on behalf of corporate and other large clients. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/cefi/bitplanet-unveils-south-koreas-first-institutional-bitcoin-treasury-plans-40-buy-731e0051
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 16:32
Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low

Pi Network introduced Linux Node support and confirmed plans for a protocol upgrade to version 23, aiming to enhance infrastructure and expand KYC integration. Infrastructure Upgrades Gain Momentum Pi Network launched the Pi Node Linux, giving operators—particularly exchanges and service providers—a standardized way to run node software. The rollout eliminates the need for customized builds […] The post Pi Network Unveils Linux Node, Protocol v23 as Pi Coin Fights All-Time Low appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/08/28 16:31
Bali Hosted Coinfest Asia 2025, Welcoming 10,000 Crypto Enthusiasts to the World’s Largest Crypto Festival

Bali Hosted Coinfest Asia 2025, Welcoming 10,000 Crypto Enthusiasts to the World's Largest Crypto Festival

The post Bali Hosted Coinfest Asia 2025, Welcoming 10,000 Crypto Enthusiasts to the World’s Largest Crypto Festival appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 21, 2025 – Coinfest Asia 2025, the world’s largest crypto festival, officially opened on 21st August at Nuanu Creative City in Bali, bringing together 10,000 attendees from more than 90 countries. With 300 speakers and 100 side events, the opening day underscored Southeast […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bali-hosted-coinfest-asia-2025-welcoming-10000-crypto-enthusiasts-to-the-worlds-largest-crypto-festival/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 16:31
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Tokenizes Portion of $50M BTC‑Backed Loan for Ledn

Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Tokenizes Portion of $50M BTC‑Backed Loan for Ledn

Sygnum announced it arranged a $50 million BTC‑backed syndicated loan for Ledn, with a portion of the facility tokenized using Sygnum’s end‑to‑end issuance platform, marking a further step toward tokenized private credit for institutional and qualified investors. The transaction, described as 2x oversubscribed, follows Sygnum’s August 2024 issuance of the industry’s first BTC‑backed syndicated loan […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/28 16:30
