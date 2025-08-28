MEXC-pörssi
USDC Issuer Circle Partners with Finastra to Help Banks Integrate Cross-Border Stablecoin Settlements
This collaboration marks a huge milestone in Circle’s mission to grow the digital economy and enable it to expand its reach for Finastra’s partners.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 17:00
Solana (SOL) Price Hits $211 as Retail Interest and Adoption Surge
SOL is showing strong momentum as investor interest and retail activity surge. Growing demand and adoption highlight its position as a leading cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $211.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37.48 billion and a market cap of $114.11 billion. Over the last 24hours, SOL has surged […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/28 17:00
Unlocking Massive Gains Beyond The $0.225 Resistance
The post Unlocking Massive Gains Beyond The $0.225 Resistance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DOGE Upside: Unlocking Massive Gains Beyond The $0.225 Resistance Skip to content Home Crypto News DOGE Upside: Unlocking Massive Gains Beyond the $0.225 Resistance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/doge-upside-analysis-resistance/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 16:59
Strive Funds Targets $700 Million Bitcoin Acquisition
The post Strive Funds Targets $700 Million Bitcoin Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Strive Funds to acquire $700 million of Bitcoin, marking a strategic shift. Institutional interest in cryptocurrency grows with Strive’s decision. Expected impact on Bitcoin market dynamics and liquidity. Strive Funds plans to purchase over $700 million worth of Bitcoin after its public listing, CEO Matt Cole announced, aiming to establish a significant institutional presence in digital assets. This strategic move highlights growing institutional interest in Bitcoin, potentially influencing market dynamics and setting Strive Funds as a key player in Bitcoin treasury management. Strive’s Bold Bitcoin Strategy and Financial Implications Matt Cole, CEO of Strive Funds, announced the firm’s intention to bolster their Bitcoin holdings with a purchase exceeding $700 million as the company proceeds with its public listing. Cole, who once managed $70 billion at CalPERS, emphasizes Bitcoin as a strategic asset, influenced by Federal Reserve operations. The strategy involves a $750 million private investment in public equity allowing for increased Bitcoin purchases, possibly expanding to $1.5 billion through warrants. This massive influx highlights the ongoing impact of institutional investment on the cryptocurrency market’s liquidity and value. Reactions in the financial community underscore a growing interest in Bitcoin among traditional investment firms. Cole’s engagement in forums such as the “Bitcoin for Corporations Symposium” demonstrates proactive alignment with the industry’s evolving landscape. Bitcoin’s Market Status Amid Institutional Investments Did you know? Bitcoin was created in 2009, and its first recorded price was $0.00076, making its current value a staggering increase. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $113,307.98, with a market cap of $2.26 trillion. Recent shifts include a 2.57% increase over 24 hours, despite a 4.76% dip across 30 days. Bitcoin remains the dominant cryptocurrency, holding 57.48% market dominance. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:49 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 16:56
Top 4 Wallets Improving UX Through Privacy and Cross-Chain Support
The post Top 4 Wallets Improving UX Through Privacy and Cross-Chain Support appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum’s standards in interoperability and privacy are supporting the industry in its transition to a future where blockchain wallets are completely secure and intuitive. ERC-4337, the standard enabling account abstraction, is key to this transition. This standard enables the creation of wallets as smart contracts, enhancing functionality and providing users with benefits such as gasless …
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 16:51
Ripple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Stresses GovernanceRipple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Highlights Blockchain Governance
The post Ripple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Stresses GovernanceRipple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Highlights Blockchain Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CTO explains that fork mechanics apply equally to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRPL systems. Forks enable rule changes, but markets often consolidate value into one dominant chain. Decentralization can still allow harmful changes if backed by a majority consensus. Ripple CTO David Schwartz has addressed centralization accusations following social media discussions about XRP’s market capitalization relative to BlackRock. The debate began when users claimed XRP operates as a “centralized VC project using supermajority nodes.” This prompted Schwartz to clarify the mechanics of blockchain governance. Schwartz argued that all public layer one blockchains face similar governance challenges and stated that “any group of participants could change the rules to allow censorship” if they achieve consensus. This capability exists across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Ledger systems, not exclusively within Ripple’s network architecture. This is true of every public layer one blockchain. Any group of participants could change the rules to allow censorship by considering invalid all transactions that violate their censorship rules and it would affect all of those who agreed to the change. — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 27, 2025 Fork Mechanisms Enable Rule Changes Across All Blockchains When questioned about forking impacts on blockchain foundations, Schwartz explained that serious governance disagreements in any public blockchain can result in network splits. Each side can pursue preferred rules through forking mechanisms, though neither can force adoption by opposing participants. The CTO acknowledged the theoretical benefits of successful forks, including doubled transaction capacity and specialized use case optimization. Holders could potentially benefit if their tokens replicate across both chains while maintaining a combined value above the original network. However, Schwartz noted that practical fork implementations have generally failed to deliver promised benefits. Market situations typically favor one chain over alternatives and concentrate economic value rather than distributing it across multiple networks, as theory…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 16:50
Aave aims to unlock up to $25 billion in RWA with Horizon: the move that could change banking liquidity
Aave Labs launches Horizon, an infrastructure that connects tokenized real-world assets (RWA) to on-chain credit flows.
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 16:48
Traders look for golden opportunity in Remittix presale
ETH has rebounded to $4,600, and while traders stay cautious, investors are scouting fresh opportunities in emerging presales like Remittix. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 16:46
About 30.51 million XRP were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, worth approximately $91.62 million.
PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
PANews
2025/08/28 16:44
Avalanche Price Holds $23 Support, Eyes $32 Recovery
TLDR: Avalanche price found strong support at $23.14 and rebounded with buy volume pushing momentum higher on the daily chart. Current Avalanche price stands at $24.90 with $757M in 24-hour trading volume, up 2.48% in the past day. Market watchers see $28 as a recovery checkpoint for Avalanche price before a possible push toward the [...] The post Avalanche Price Holds $23 Support, Eyes $32 Recovery appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 16:44
