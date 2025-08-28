Ripple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Stresses GovernanceRipple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Highlights Blockchain Governance

The post Ripple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Stresses GovernanceRipple CTO Refutes XRP Centralization Claims, Highlights Blockchain Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CTO explains that fork mechanics apply equally to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRPL systems. Forks enable rule changes, but markets often consolidate value into one dominant chain. Decentralization can still allow harmful changes if backed by a majority consensus. Ripple CTO David Schwartz has addressed centralization accusations following social media discussions about XRP’s market capitalization relative to BlackRock. The debate began when users claimed XRP operates as a “centralized VC project using supermajority nodes.” This prompted Schwartz to clarify the mechanics of blockchain governance. Schwartz argued that all public layer one blockchains face similar governance challenges and stated that “any group of participants could change the rules to allow censorship” if they achieve consensus. This capability exists across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Ledger systems, not exclusively within Ripple’s network architecture. This is true of every public layer one blockchain. Any group of participants could change the rules to allow censorship by considering invalid all transactions that violate their censorship rules and it would affect all of those who agreed to the change. — David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz (@JoelKatz) August 27, 2025 Fork Mechanisms Enable Rule Changes Across All Blockchains When questioned about forking impacts on blockchain foundations, Schwartz explained that serious governance disagreements in any public blockchain can result in network splits. Each side can pursue preferred rules through forking mechanisms, though neither can force adoption by opposing participants. The CTO acknowledged the theoretical benefits of successful forks, including doubled transaction capacity and specialized use case optimization. Holders could potentially benefit if their tokens replicate across both chains while maintaining a combined value above the original network. However, Schwartz noted that practical fork implementations have generally failed to deliver promised benefits. Market situations typically favor one chain over alternatives and concentrate economic value rather than distributing it across multiple networks, as theory…