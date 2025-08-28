17 listed companies hold 3.4 million ETH, and institutional Ethereum holdings hit a record high in Q2

In the second quarter of 2025, institutional investors increased their holdings of ETH by 388,301 through ETFs, with investment advisory firms accounting for the highest adoption rate of Ethereum ETFs in the traditional financial sector. According to data shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, investment advisory firms currently control $1.35 billion in Ethereum ETF holdings, corresponding to 539,757 ETH; in the past quarter, such institutions have increased their holdings by a net of 219,668 ETH. Investment advisory firms hold far more than other institutional categories: hedge fund managers rank second with $687 million in holdings, corresponding to 274,757 ETH, a 104% increase from the first quarter. Goldman Sachs leads the single institutional holder with $721.8 million in Ethereum ETF holdings, equivalent to 288,294 ETH. Jane Street Group followed closely with $190.4 million in holdings, while Millennium Management held $186.9 million in ETF shares. The concentrated participation of leading Wall Street institutions indicates that traditional investment portfolios have recognized Ethereum as a legitimate asset class. Brokerage firms are the third largest institutional category with holdings of $253 million, with a net increase of 13,525 ETH this quarter (an increase of 15.4%). Private equity firms and holding companies contributed $62.2 million and $60.6 million in holdings, respectively; while pension funds and banks reduced their Ethereum holdings. As of the end of the second quarter, the total holdings of Ethereum ETFs across all institutional categories tracked by Bloomberg Intelligence reached $2.44 billion, corresponding to a total of 975,650 ETH. Judging from the current data, institutional participation is expected to increase further significantly in the third quarter. Data from Farside Investors shows that Ethereum ETF inflows soared more than threefold from $4.2 billion on June 30 to $13.3 billion on August 26, setting a new record for cumulative inflows. In August alone, new inflows reached approximately $3.7 billion. This growth trend aligns with the continued rise in Ethereum adoption as a corporate treasury asset. According to data compiled by Strategic ETH Reserve, 17 publicly listed companies currently hold 3.4 million ETH, with a market capitalization of nearly $15.7 billion. On August 26, SharpLink announced its latest holdings, adding 56,533 ETH to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 797,704 ETH. However, this is still far less than BitMine's 1,713,899 ETH (market value of nearly $8 billion).