Huobi Community & SunPump Global Creator Competition: Over 1,000 Creators Participated in Two Weeks, Publishing Over 60,000 Images and Texts

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to official social media, the Huobi Community and SunPump jointly hosted a global creator competition from August 14th to September 5th, where creators competed for an 8,000 USDT reward by publishing high-quality content. As of August 28th, over 1,000 creators worldwide had actively participated, publishing over 60,000 images and articles, covering topics such as "My 365 Days with SunPump," "My Notes on the SUN Buyback and Burn," and "How to Earn High Passive Income on Huobi." The competition is currently underway. Users can participate in the prize pool by liking, commenting, following, and other interactive behaviors under designated topics. The higher the ranking, the higher the prize. In addition, everyone can share a 1,000 USDT Universal Celebration Award.
PANews2025/08/28 17:03
Ethereum ETFs Outshine Bitcoin With Billions in New Inflows

Ethereum is stealing the spotlight on Wall Street, as spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have attracted more than ten times the inflows of their Bitcoin counterparts over the past five trading sessions. Since August 21, Ethereum ETFs have brought in $1.83 billion, compared to just $171 million for spot Bitcoin ETFs, according to CoinGlass data. Wednesday alone saw nine Ether funds register $310.3 million in inflows, while Bitcoin's 11 funds combined for $81.1 million. The investor shift has been mirrored in price action. Ethereum recovered more quickly than Bitcoin this week, gaining 5% from Tuesday's lows, while Bitcoin rose only 2.8% over the same period. Ethereum advocate Anthony Sassano summed up the trend in one word: "brutal." Institutional Appetite Surges The recent wave of demand has brought spot Ether ETFs close to $10 billion in inflows since early July. In total, the funds have absorbed $13.6 billion since launching 13 months ago, with most of the capital arriving in the last two months. Bitcoin ETFs, by comparison, have been around longer—20 months—and amassed $54 billion in total inflows. Fueling Ethereum's momentum is its dominant role in stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, areas that gained traction after the passing of the GENIUS Act stablecoin legislation in July. VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as "the Wall Street token" in a Fox Business interview, citing its growing integration into traditional finance. Wall Street's Favorite Bet SEC filings show investment advisers now hold the bulk of Ether ETF positions, with $1.3 billion in exposure. Goldman Sachs alone accounts for $712 million, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart. The numbers underline how Ethereum is increasingly being viewed as the asset of choice for institutions seeking a gateway into blockchain investments, even as Bitcoin remains the larger market by capitalization.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:03
Philippines lawmaker pushes plan for Bitcoin reserves

The Philippines is weighing a proposal to establish one of the world's largest government-held Bitcoin reserves after Camarines Sur 5th District Representative Miguel Luis Villafuerte introduced House Bill No. 421, or the "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act," in the House of Representatives. The measure directs the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Philippine central bank, to accumulate 10,000 BTC over a five-year period, with an annual purchase of 2,000 BTC. The holdings would be stored in secure cold storage facilities distributed nationwide and locked for 20 years, with limited exceptions. The proposed bill mandates that no more than 10% of the reserve may be liquidated in any two-year period after the minimum holding period. Funds could only be sold under strict conditions, such as retiring sovereign debt. As of November 2024, Philippine government debt stood at PHP16.09 trillion ($285 billion), with nearly 68% owed domestically. Supporters of the proposal argue that diversifying beyond gold and the U.S. dollar could provide long-term financial security. Transparency, oversight, and audits According to the proposed bill, the BSP governor would oversee the program with assistance from the Department of Finance, the Department of Defense, and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The bill requires quarterly "proof-of-reserve" audits verified by independent third parties, with results published online. The measure also reaffirms that private citizens remain free to hold and transact in Bitcoin, explicitly protecting property rights in digital assets. Villafuerte's explanatory note argues that it is vital that the country stockpile strategic assets such as Bitcoin to provide financial stability and safeguard our national interest. Global governments already hold Bitcoin Data from CoinGecko, carried by cryptonews, shows that as of August 2025, 11 governments collectively control 480,196 BTC—worth about $55.6 billion—equal to 2.29% of the total Bitcoin supply.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:02
CME Ether Futures Open Interest Reaches Record $10 Billion

CME's ether futures open interest hits record $10 billion as institutional investors increase participation. Large open interest holders reach record 101, showing growing professional involvement in ether markets. Ether price surged 23% this month, hitting lifetime highs above $4,900. Ether ETFs attracted $3.69 billion in August while Bitcoin ETFs saw $803 million outflow.
Coincentral2025/08/28 17:02
How Rare Is Owning a Full Bitcoin by 2025? Discover Now!

As the cryptocurrency landscape evolves, owning a full bitcoin has become a matter of considerable interest and discussion within the community. Given bitcoin's capped supply of 21 million, the rarity of owning a whole unit is set to increase as demand and adoption continue to rise.
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/28 17:01
Wall Street Embraces Ethereum’s Might

In a recent dialogue with Fox Business, Jan van Eck, CEO of VanEck, stressed Ethereum's auspicious escalation in the financial domain. He dubbed Ethereum as "Wall Street's coin," attributing its role in the burgeoning stablecoin phenomenon as a key reason for its central position in the financial landscape, expected to persist into the future.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:01
17 listed companies hold 3.4 million ETH, and institutional Ethereum holdings hit a record high in Q2

In the second quarter of 2025, institutional investors increased their holdings of ETH by 388,301 through ETFs, with investment advisory firms accounting for the highest adoption rate of Ethereum ETFs in the traditional financial sector. According to data shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, investment advisory firms currently control $1.35 billion in Ethereum ETF holdings, corresponding to 539,757 ETH; in the past quarter, such institutions have increased their holdings by a net of 219,668 ETH. Investment advisory firms hold far more than other institutional categories: hedge fund managers rank second with $687 million in holdings, corresponding to 274,757 ETH, a 104% increase from the first quarter. Goldman Sachs leads the single institutional holder with $721.8 million in Ethereum ETF holdings, equivalent to 288,294 ETH. Jane Street Group followed closely with $190.4 million in holdings, while Millennium Management held $186.9 million in ETF shares. The concentrated participation of leading Wall Street institutions indicates that traditional investment portfolios have recognized Ethereum as a legitimate asset class. Brokerage firms are the third largest institutional category with holdings of $253 million, with a net increase of 13,525 ETH this quarter (an increase of 15.4%). Private equity firms and holding companies contributed $62.2 million and $60.6 million in holdings, respectively; while pension funds and banks reduced their Ethereum holdings. As of the end of the second quarter, the total holdings of Ethereum ETFs across all institutional categories tracked by Bloomberg Intelligence reached $2.44 billion, corresponding to a total of 975,650 ETH. Judging from the current data, institutional participation is expected to increase further significantly in the third quarter. Data from Farside Investors shows that Ethereum ETF inflows soared more than threefold from $4.2 billion on June 30 to $13.3 billion on August 26, setting a new record for cumulative inflows. In August alone, new inflows reached approximately $3.7 billion. This growth trend aligns with the continued rise in Ethereum adoption as a corporate treasury asset. According to data compiled by Strategic ETH Reserve, 17 publicly listed companies currently hold 3.4 million ETH, with a market capitalization of nearly $15.7 billion. On August 26, SharpLink announced its latest holdings, adding 56,533 ETH to its treasury, bringing its total holdings to 797,704 ETH. However, this is still far less than BitMine's 1,713,899 ETH (market value of nearly $8 billion).
PANews2025/08/28 17:00
Cryptocurrency anti-fraud company Vaas completes approximately $370 million in seed round financing

PANews reported on August 28th that Brazilian cryptocurrency anti-fraud company Vaas has completed a 20 million reais (approximately $370 million) seed round of funding, led by Headline Asia and participated by ABSeed Ventures and Honey Island Capital. The funds will be used to expand its sales department and accelerate the development of artificial intelligence solutions focused on anti-fraud. Vaas is a Brazilian startup focused on developing technology to combat financial fraud, primarily focusing on cryptocurrency transactions. The company has expanded its services to include combating Pix-related scams. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze the complete transaction history of cryptocurrency wallets to detect suspicious or unusual activity. In October 2023, Vaas announced the completion of a pre-seed funding round of approximately $2 million, led by ABSeed .
PANews2025/08/28 17:00
Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’

Hong Kong's Bitcoin conference has become a test of politics and optics rather than just a meeting for crypto fans. Officials Drop Out After Speaker Confirmation According to reports, two local figures quietly pulled out of Bitcoin Asia 2025 after Eric Trump – son of Donald Trump – was confirmed as a speaker.
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 17:00
Boosting Anatomical Retrieval Accuracy with Re-Ranking Methods

This article explores how re-ranking methods enhance retrieval recall across anatomical structures in AI models. By applying re-ranking, all evaluated models—DreamSim, DINOv1, and SwinTransformer—show improved performance. While DreamSim consistently achieves the best results in region-based and localized retrieval, DINOv1 and SwinTransformer also excel in specific conditions. The findings highlight how re-ranking not only raises recall rates but also strengthens localization, proving its critical role in medical imaging and anatomical AI systems.
Hackernoon2025/08/28 17:00
