CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Technology in Major Upgrade of Market Monitoring Systems

Highlights: CFTC has adopted Nasdaq technology to detect fraud and strengthen oversight. The Nasdaq surveillance system enables real-time alerts and analysis to stop wash trading. The Treasury is pushing new digital identity checks, while industry voices warn of risks to DeFi openness. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has introduced Nasdaq's Market Surveillance system to modernize oversight of derivatives and crypto markets. The platform went live on August 27, 2025, replacing a decades-old monitoring infrastructure. The adoption marks the most significant upgrade to the agency's technology in nearly three decades. "As our markets continue to evolve & integrate new technology, it's critical that the CFTC stays ahead of the curve"… CFTC deploying Nasdaq market surveillance tools to help monitor crypto assets. Relevant IMO as ties into which crypto assets might be available in ETF wrapper. pic.twitter.com/6yQtdmpneV — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 28, 2025 Acting Chair Caroline Pham emphasized the importance of keeping pace with changing markets. She explained that the new platform will help the CFTC function as a "21st-century regulator." The system delivers automated alerts and cross-market analytics, which give staff the ability to detect fraud and manipulation more quickly. The shift arrives at a time of heightened activity in both traditional and digital asset markets. With the increasing complexity of market structures, the CFTC is under pressure to strengthen its capacity to detect abnormal or disruptive trading. The upgrade provides the agency with faster analysis and the tools that are geared towards the high-speed financial landscape of today. The introduction emphasizes the increased use of surveillance technology to protect investors and to ensure fair markets. By adopting Nasdaq's system, the CFTC signals its intent to strengthen defenses against insider trading, wash trading, and other forms of abuse. Oversight Strengthens as CFTC adopts Nasdaq Technology Nasdaq's surveillance system already supports more than 50 exchanges and 20 regulators across global markets. Its use within the CFTC now brings advanced monitoring tools directly into U.S. market oversight. The system is able to analyze order book data on a real-time basis, and it produces automated alerts indicating suspicious activity across asset categories. The technology is able to detect typical manipulation tactics such as wash trading and pump-and-dump. Researchers estimate that certain blockchain networks produced $2.57 billion in wash trading volume during the past year. With Nasdaq's platform, regulators gain sharper insights into such activity and can respond faster when irregularities appear. The system also provides scalability to accommodate high volumes and fluctuating market conditions. This is particularly important to crypto markets, where a wave of activity can happen abruptly. Scalability guarantees that there is always a check on the trading activities in times of elevated trading. According to Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq, new markets require technology that can adjust to new types of assets and new regulatory needs. Tony Sio, who heads regulatory strategy and innovation at Nasdaq, clarified that algorithms are customized to identify suspicious patterns specific to digital assets. He pointed out that the system incorporates both the traditional and digital market analysis, forming a more holistic picture of trading behavior. Policy Expansion and Privacy Concerns in Digital Assets The CFTC has also stepped up its regulatory activities with the Crypto Sprint program. This program aims to create regulations around leveraged and margined crypto trading on registered exchanges. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department has initiated consultations in the framework of the GENIUS Act, where it is asking the community to provide feedback on tools like artificial intelligence, blockchain monitoring, and even verifying digital identities. Treasury issued GENIUS Act guidance requesting feedback on illicit activity detection methods for regulated financial institutions using digital assets. It's like they haven't heard of Chainalysis or that the blockchain is a public ledger.https://t.co/bJ7AR45Wvq — Wrecks (@WrecksGG) August 27, 2025 These actions represent an attempt to fight illegal finance within online markets. Nevertheless, industry leaders have criticized the pressure to intensify identity checks.