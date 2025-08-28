2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Polygon Integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 Stablecoins for Enhanced Liquidity

Polygon Integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 Stablecoins for Enhanced Liquidity

TLDR USDT0 expands to Polygon, marking the 11th blockchain for Tether’s omnichain stablecoin. Polygon’s infrastructure upgrades provide scalability and lower transaction fees for stablecoins. XAUt0 now natively supports Polygon, adding gold-backed liquidity to the network. USDT0 and XAUt0 aim to improve liquidity and cross-chain transfers for DeFi and payments. USDT0 and XAUt0 have launched on [...] The post Polygon Integrates USDT0 and XAUt0 Stablecoins for Enhanced Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21753-2.34%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00169+2.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698+3.56%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/28 17:11
Jaa
CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Technology in Major Upgrade of Market Monitoring Systems

CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Technology in Major Upgrade of Market Monitoring Systems

Highlights: CFTC has adopted Nasdaq technology to detect fraud and strengthen oversight. The Nasdaq surveillance system enables real-time alerts and analysis to stop wash trading. The Treasury is pushing new digital identity checks, while industry voices warn of risks to DeFi openness. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has introduced Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance system to modernize oversight of derivatives and crypto markets. The platform went live on August 27, 2025, replacing a decades-old monitoring infrastructure. The adoption marks the most significant upgrade to the agency’s technology in nearly three decades. “As our markets continue to evolve & integrate new technology, it’s critical that the CFTC stays ahead of the curve”… CFTC deploying Nasdaq market surveillance tools to help monitor crypto assets. Relevant IMO as ties into which crypto assets might be available in ETF wrapper. pic.twitter.com/6yQtdmpneV — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 28, 2025 Acting Chair Caroline Pham emphasized the importance of keeping pace with changing markets. She explained that the new platform will help the CFTC function as a “21st-century regulator.” The system delivers automated alerts and cross-market analytics, which give staff the ability to detect fraud and manipulation more quickly. The shift arrives at a time of heightened activity in both traditional and digital asset markets. With the increasing complexity of market structures, the CFTC is under pressure to strengthen its capacity to detect abnormal or disruptive trading. The upgrade provides the agency with faster analysis and the tools that are geared towards the high-speed financial landscape of today. The introduction emphasizes the increased use of surveillance technology to protect investors and to ensure fair markets. By adopting Nasdaq’s system, the CFTC signals its intent to strengthen defenses against insider trading, wash trading, and other forms of abuse. Oversight Strengthens as CFTC adopts Nasdaq Technology Nasdaq’s surveillance system already supports more than 50 exchanges and 20 regulators across global markets. Its use within the CFTC now brings advanced monitoring tools directly into U.S. market oversight. The system is able to analyze order book data on a real-time basis, and it produces automated alerts indicating suspicious activity across asset categories. The technology is able to detect typical manipulation tactics such as wash trading and pump-and-dump. Researchers estimate that certain blockchain networks produced $2.57 billion in wash trading volume during the past year. With Nasdaq’s platform, regulators gain sharper insights into such activity and can respond faster when irregularities appear. The system also provides scalability to accommodate high volumes and fluctuating market conditions. This is particularly important to crypto markets, where a wave of activity can happen abruptly. Scalability guarantees that there is always a check on the trading activities in times of elevated trading. According to Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq, new markets require technology that can adjust to new types of assets and new regulatory needs. Tony Sio, who heads regulatory strategy and innovation at Nasdaq, clarified that algorithms are customized to identify suspicious patterns specific to digital assets. He pointed out that the system incorporates both the traditional and digital market analysis, forming a more holistic picture of trading behavior. Policy Expansion and Privacy Concerns in Digital Assets The CFTC has also stepped up its regulatory activities with the Crypto Sprint program. This program aims to create regulations around leveraged and margined crypto trading on registered exchanges. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department has initiated consultations in the framework of the GENIUS Act, where it is asking the community to provide feedback on tools like artificial intelligence, blockchain monitoring, and even verifying digital identities. Treasury issued GENIUS Act guidance requesting feedback on illicit activity detection methods for regulated financial institutions using digital assets. It’s like they haven’t heard of Chainalysis or that the blockchain is a public ledger.https://t.co/bJ7AR45Wvq — Wrecks (@WrecksGG) August 27, 2025 These actions represent an attempt to fight illegal finance within online markets. Nevertheless, industry leaders have criticized the pressure to intensify identity checks. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.1624+0.72%
Threshold
T$0.01653+0.85%
U
U$0.0118+7.17%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 17:11
Jaa
XRP Seoul 2025 Set for 21 Sept at Seoul: Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle

XRP Seoul 2025 Set for 21 Sept at Seoul: Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle

Seoul will host “XRP Seoul 2025,” Asia’s largest XRP and Web3 conference, next month, underscoring […]
XRP
XRP$2.9549-0.87%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 17:10
Jaa
Guotai Junan International Initiates Crypto Trading Services in Hong Kong

Guotai Junan International Initiates Crypto Trading Services in Hong Kong

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/guotai-junan-launches-crypto-trading/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.36%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 17:10
Jaa
Hyperliquid whales net $48M on 200% XPL rally, amid manipulation allegations

Hyperliquid whales net $48M on 200% XPL rally, amid manipulation allegations

The post Hyperliquid whales net $48M on 200% XPL rally, amid manipulation allegations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Update (Aug. 27 at 5:44 pm UTC): This article has been updated to reflect that a blockchain analyst retracted a claim linking Justin Sun to a whale wallet. Four whales, or big cryptocurrency investors, were accused of price manipulation that resulted in a $4.59 million loss for one unfortunate trader, raising questions about the reliability of decentralized trading platforms over their centralized counterparts. Four whale addresses profited a combined $47.5 million after the recently launched Plasma blockchain’s (XPL) token soared 200% to over $1.80 in minutes on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.  The largest of the four, wallet 0xb9c, profited more than $15 million as the “main orchestrator,” wrote blockchain data platform Spot On Chain in a Wednesday X post, adding: “Whale manipulation on #Hyperliquid sent $XPL soaring 200% to $1.80 in minutes earlier today, marking one of the wildest short squeezes and wealth redistributions we’ve seen!” “In just a few months, Hyperliquid has seen whales exploit HLP vulnerabilities, manipulate coin prices, and snipe positions,” added the post, urging the decentralized trading platform to respond to the allegation. Source: Spot On Chain Related: Crypto whales buy $456M Ether in ‘natural rotation’ from Bitcoin The near $48 million profit came at the expense of multiple other traders, with the most unfortunate suffering a $4.5 million loss on an XPL position. A second unfortunate trader, X user CBB, admitted to losing $2.5 million on his XPL short position, adding that he is “never touching isolated markets” again. The manipulation allegations come five months after Hyperliquid suffered a $6.26 million exploit involving the Jelly my Jelly (JELLY) memecoin due to a vulnerability in its liquidation parameters, Cointelegraph reported in March. Related: Crypto treasuries top $100B for Ethereum’s 10th anniversary: Finance Redefined Onchain sleuth retracts claim linking Justin Sun to whale wallet One onchain sleuth…
NEAR
NEAR$2.527+0.35%
SUN
SUN$0.022848-4.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+4.43%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:10
Jaa
ByteDance's valuation hits $330B on share buyback plan

ByteDance's valuation hits $330B on share buyback plan

ByteDance plans a new employee share buyback valuing the company at over $330 billion.
Jaa
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:08
Jaa
Mantra Launches $25M Token Buyback to Strengthen RWA Vision

Mantra Launches $25M Token Buyback to Strengthen RWA Vision

Mantra reveals its first $25M OM token buyback backed by investors, aiming to strengthen its RWA and mainnet expansion.]]>
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329+0.07%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002547-1.77%
MANTRA
OM$0.2313+1.18%
Jaa
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 17:07
Jaa
Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin to List on Nasdaq in September

Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin to List on Nasdaq in September

The post Trump Sons-Backed American Bitcoin to List on Nasdaq in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining venture backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr American Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency mining venture backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., will go public in early September through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining. The enlarged company plans to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ABTC. The Trump brothers and Canadian miner Hut 8 will jointly control about 98% of the merged entity, which has stated ambitions to become the largest bitcoin miner in the United States. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/trump-sons-backed-american-bitcoin-to-list-on-nasdaq-september-e805dbd4
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.538+0.83%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10563+4.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.36%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:05
Jaa
Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

Sony's L2 network, Soneium, has launched a scoring system to track and incentivize user activity on its blockchain.

PANews reported on August 28th that Sony's Layer 2 blockchain, Soneium, has launched the "Soneium Score" scoring system, designed to track and reward real-world participation across the blockchain ecosystem. The system aims to "help users build a lasting identity" through their every action, awarding points based on their on-chain activity (including asset swaps, staking, and NFT trading). The scoring framework assesses participation across four dimensions: daily activity consistency, liquidity contributions, NFT holdings, and rewards from featured projects.
RealLink
REAL$0.05794+0.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5592+1.69%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004576-0.10%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 17:04
Jaa
Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Issued by SHIB Team

Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Issued by SHIB Team

The post Crucial Shytoshi Kusama Warning Issued by SHIB Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shytoshi Kusama’s attitude to SHIB haters and fudders SHIB burns jump 185% In a recent X post, the official marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, known under the pseudonym Lucie, has warned the SHIB community against unreasonable confrontation online with SHIB opponents. Lucie mentioned the mysterious SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama, and also a legendary “Matrix” actor, Keanu Reeves. You Might Also Like Shytoshi Kusama’s attitude to SHIB haters and fudders Lucie cited Keanu Reeves (what he once said in an interview, and now that quote has spread around the Internet and social media in particular) as he once said that at his age, he tries to stay out of arguments and disputes: “I’m at the stage in life where I stay out of arguments. Even if you say 1+1=5, you’re right. Have fun.” The SHIB marketing lead stated that Shytoshi Kusama and she follow this recommendation themselves when it comes to everything related to Shibarium or any of its tokens – SHIB, BONE, etc. She warned the community not to argue with SHIB haters or fudders and also to adopt Keanu Reeves’s and Shytoshi Kusama’s approach to this. Don’t argue, be like Keanu (or Shy now 🤭) Keanu Reeves once said:“I’m at the stage in life where I stay out of arguments. Even if you say 1+1=5, you’re right. Have fun.”BONE | Shibarium pic.twitter.com/Z9aVog1NLw — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) August 28, 2025 SHIB burns jump 185% According to the date shared by the public on-chain platform Shibburn, during the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn metric has logged an increase of close to 185% compared to the previous day with its red reading. This was possible thanks to burning 2,939,899 SHIB coins. There have been five burn transactions over the past day, with the two largest ones moving 1,694,200 and 1,076,047…
MemeCore
M$0.42914+0.04%
Threshold
T$0.01653+0.85%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009457-0.20%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:04
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet