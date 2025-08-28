2025-08-29 Friday

Kanye West’s YZY token: 51,000 traders lost $74M, while 11 netted $1M

Only 11 wallets managed to profit over $1 million, from the 70,200 total traders who gained exposure to the YZY coin. More than 51,000 traders incurred losses on Kanye West’s recently launched memecoin, highlighting the potential risks of trading celebrity-endorsed tokens with no intrinsic technological utility.The Kanye West-linked YZY (YZY) token was launched on the Solana blockchain on Aug. 21. It rallied 1,400% within the first hour before losing over 80% of its value. Of the 70,200 traders who invested in the celebrity-endorsed token, more than 51,800 realized losses, with three traders losing over $1 million, according to blockchain data platform Bubblemaps.Read more
2025/08/28 17:23
Active vs. Passive ETFs: Which is Right for Canadian Investors

The post Active vs. Passive ETFs: Which is Right for Canadian Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become one of the most popular investment methods in Canada. Many feel that in the past couple of years, these funds have replaced the practice of opening a TFSA for retirees managing RRIF withdrawals. The ETFs combine the diversification options and liquidity, which is what the investors are after. The main dilemma for Canadian investors is now whether to invest in active or passive ETFs. In this article, we’ll explain the difference between the two and provide guidance for investors on how to choose the one that suits them, based on their circumstances. The Canadian Context Before diving into the difference between passive and active ETFs, we should explain the Canadian investment context and how it differs from similar countries. Being pooled investment funds, ETFs trade on stock exchanges like individual stocks. When investors buy an ETF, they buy a bundle of securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities, and even other funds, without buying any of the assets directly. The Canadian financial sector is heavily concentrated in the domestic market, and this allows for diversification. Canada is a pioneer in the ETF markets. The world’s first ETF was created in Canada in 1990. At this point, Canada has about $400 billion in ETF assets. Their value also grows at a double-digit rate. The major players in the Canadian market include BlackRock’s iShares, Vanguard, BMO Global Asset Management, and new companies such as Purpose Investments and Horizons ETFs. Crypto ETFs Crypto ETFS are a recent introduction in the world of tradable assets. These funds allow the owners to trade with cryptos without buying any of the coins themselves. Instead, the value of the ETF remains tied to the market value of the cryptos it contains. For a while now, crypto experts such as Cryptomaniaks have been writing about…
2025/08/28 17:21
Xiao Feng: ETF is good, but DAT is better

PANews reported on August 28 that Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, said in his keynote speech at Bitcoin Asia 2025 today that DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) may be the best way to transfer crypto assets from on-chain to off-chain. Dr. Xiao Feng elaborated on the four core advantages of DAT over ETFs: First, it offers better liquidity. ETF subscriptions and redemptions take a long time, while DATs help investors transfer assets more conveniently and efficiently. Second, it offers greater price elasticity. DATs have large market capitalization fluctuations and possess risk isolation properties, providing institutions with more arbitrage tools. Third, the leverage ratio is more rationally designed. DAT companies provide a leveraged financing structure, which can bring higher premiums to investors compared to the price growth of cryptocurrencies themselves. Fourth, DATs have a built-in downside protection mechanism. When the stock price drops by more than the company's net asset value, investors have the opportunity to buy Bitcoin or ETFs at a discount. Such a situation where the stock price falls below the net asset value will be quickly smoothed out by the market.
2025/08/28 17:21
Arctic Pablo, Apecoin & Popcat Investment Comparison

The post Arctic Pablo, Apecoin & Popcat Investment Comparison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best crypto to invest in September 2025! Arctic Pablo, Apecoin, and Popcat each offer unique investment opportunities with explosive growth potential. The cryptocurrency market is booming, and investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big opportunity. With a variety of projects launching every day, it can be tough to know where to place your trust and capital. Some crypto coins promise utility, while others thrive on community and meme appeal. Two notable projects in the crypto scene that are gaining traction in 2025 are Arctic Pablo Coin, Apecoin, and Popcat. Each offers a unique value proposition, from the adventurous journey of Arctic Pablo to the widespread appeal of Apecoin and Popcat’s meme-driven hype. But which one should you back in September 2025? This article delves into the best crypto to invest in September 2025, comparing Arctic Pablo Coin, Apecoin, and Popcat. All three are making waves in the crypto space, but it’s Arctic Pablo that is truly stirring excitement. Arctic Pablo Coin is a meme coin with an adventurous narrative that promises high ROI, staking rewards, and an engaging, community-driven presale event. If you’re looking for an opportunity to turn a small investment into a significant return, this is the time to pay attention to Arctic Pablo Coin’s growth trajectory. Arctic Pablo Coin is still in its presale, and with each new location in its journey, the project’s ROI has grown exponentially. Currently at Stage 38, Arctic Pablo Coin is offering potential investors an incredible 769.565% ROI, and analysts predict the coin could hit up to $0.1 in the future. The presale has raised over $3.62 million, and the excitement surrounding this project is palpable. With its strategic use of token burns, an engaging backstory, and lucrative staking rewards, Arctic Pablo Coin presents one…
2025/08/28 17:18
CRO Flies to 3-Year High at $0.38 as BTC Price Taps $113K: Market Watch

CRO is in the news again.
2025/08/28 17:17
VanEck: Ethereum is de munt van Wall Street

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ethereum wordt steeds meer gezien als de favoriete munt van Wall Street. Dat zei Jan van Eck, directeur van vermogensbeheerder VanEck, in een interview met de Amerikaanse zakenzender Fox Business. Volgens hem moeten banken binnen een jaar een manier vinden om betalingen met stabiele munten te verwerken. Doen zij dat niet, dan dreigen zij hun klanten te verliezen aan concurrenten die de technologie wel omarmen. “Ethereum is the Wall Street token,” says @JanvanEck3. pic.twitter.com/9NAqjh8r0x— VanEck (@vaneck_us) August 27, 2025 Ethereum als infrastructuur voor banken Van Eck noemt Ethereum “het Wall Street token”. Daarmee doelt hij op het idee dat financiële instellingen een standaard blockchain nodig hebben om transacties met stabiele munten veilig en efficiënt te verwerken. Hij verwacht dat Ethereum of een blockchain die gebruik maakt van dezelfde technologie, de rol van belangrijkste infrastructuur gaat vervullen. “Als ik jou stabiele munten wil sturen, moet jouw bank die kunnen ontvangen,” aldus Van Eck. “Kan dat niet, dan zoek ik een andere partij die het wel kan.” Zijn opmerkingen komen op een moment dat de markt voor stabiele munten sterk groeit. De gezamenlijke waarde van alle uitgegeven stabiele munten is inmiddels opgelopen tot meer dan 280 miljard dollar. Nieuwe wetgeving in de Verenigde Staten De druk op banken om zich aan te passen wordt vergroot door de zogenoemde Genius Act, die eerder dit jaar door het Amerikaanse Congres werd aangenomen en door president Donald Trump is ondertekend. Het is de eerste federale wet in de Verenigde Staten die zich exclusief richt op stabiele munten. De wet schrijft onder meer voor dat elke stabiele munt volledig moet worden gedekt door liquide middelen zoals contanten of kortlopende staatsobligaties. Met deze wet is er een formeel juridisch kader ontstaan dat het gebruik van stabiele munten in het reguliere financiële systeem vergemakkelijkt. Volgens Van Eck betekent dit dat bedrijven haast moeten maken met de integratie van blockchaintechnologie.   Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin lijkt inmiddels vast boven de $100K te staan, en nu Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de… Continue reading VanEck: Ethereum is de munt van Wall Street document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); });   Bedrijven maken haast Een rapport van het platform Fireblocks liet in mei zien dat negentig procent van de ondervraagde grote bedrijven onderzoekt hoe zij stabiele munten in hun bedrijfsvoering kunnen gebruiken. Veel ondernemingen zien het als een efficiëntere manier om betalingen te verrichten en kapitaal over te maken. Volgens Van Eck zullen banken dus snel moeten schakelen. “Geen enkele financiële instelling wil tegen een klant zeggen dat hij zijn digitale dollar niet kan gebruiken,” zei hij. Groeiende rol van Ethereum De visie van VanEck is niet los te zien van het feit dat het bedrijf zelf een beursfonds aanbiedt dat de prijs van Ether volgt. Dat fonds werd in 2024 goedgekeurd door de Amerikaanse beurswaakhond SEC en heeft inmiddels meer dan 280 miljoen dollar onder beheer. Ether, de munt van het Ethereum netwerk, bereikte in augustus een nieuwe recordstand van net geen 5000 dollar. De Ethereum koers stond woensdag rond 4560 dollar, iets lager dan eerder in de week. Bedrijven kopen Ether voor hun reserves Steeds meer bedrijven gebruiken Ether bovendien als onderdeel van hun eigen financiële reserves. Volgens gegevens van marktpartijen is er de afgelopen maand voor ruim 6 miljard dollar aan Ether aangekocht door bedrijven die hun balans willen versterken met digitale activa. Het gaat onder meer om bedrijven als BitMine en SharpLink, die in de markt worden vergeleken met ondernemingen die eerder Bitcoin aanhielden in hun schatkist. Druk op banken neemt toe Ook vanuit de politiek worden de signalen sterker dat banken niet kunnen achterblijven. Eerder zei Eric Trump, zoon van de Amerikaanse president, dat banken binnen tien jaar verdwijnen als zij crypto volledig negeren. Volgens hem is adoptie de enige manier om relevant te blijven. Of Ethereum daadwerkelijk de standaard wordt is nog niet zeker, maar de toon van de discussie is duidelijk. De opkomst van stabiele munten en de nieuwe wetgeving dwingen banken en bedrijven om te kiezen voor een blockchainoplossing. Voor VanEck staat vast dat Ethereum de grootste kanshebber is. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht VanEck: Ethereum is de munt van Wall Street is geschreven door Thom Derks en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/08/28 17:16
Invest Now or Miss Out: Arctic Pablo’s Legendary Path to Wealth Makes It the Top Crypto Pick for September 2025 with Apecoin and Popcat on the Rise

The cryptocurrency market is booming, and investors are constantly on the lookout for the next big opportunity. With a variety […] The post Invest Now or Miss Out: Arctic Pablo’s Legendary Path to Wealth Makes It the Top Crypto Pick for September 2025 with Apecoin and Popcat on the Rise appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/28 17:15
Philippines May Become First Country to Put Entire National Budget on Blockchain

The post Philippines May Become First Country to Put Entire National Budget on Blockchain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Philippines could soon make history. Senator Bam Aquino has proposed placing the country’s entire national budget on the blockchain, giving citizens the power to track every peso of government spending. Sounds interesting, but is it practical? What’s the idea behind it? Read on.  Aquino’s Big Push at Manila Tech Summit Speaking at the Manila …
2025/08/28 17:13
Horizon Protocol Boosts Efficiency and Security in Decentralized Finance

Horizon merges traditional finance with crypto in a new credit protocol. RLUSD is central to boosting efficiency in Horizon. Continue Reading:Horizon Protocol Boosts Efficiency and Security in Decentralized Finance The post Horizon Protocol Boosts Efficiency and Security in Decentralized Finance appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/08/28 17:12
Cronos (CRO) soars over 100% in 48 hours; Here’s why

The post Cronos (CRO) soars over 100% in 48 hours; Here’s why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos (CRO) has staged one of its sharpest rallies on record, surging more than 53% in the past 24 hours and nearly 137% over the past week. The move was fueled by a wave of news connecting the token to both Donald Trump’s media empire and a proposed U.S. crypto ETF. Cronos 1-week price chart. Source: Finbold On July 8, Trump Media & Technology Group filed with the SEC for a “Crypto Blue Chip ETF,” which would allocate 5% of its portfolio to CRO alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum. While the SEC has delayed its ruling until October 8, optimism has remained strong, particularly as Crypto.com was tapped to custody the ETF’s assets. The momentum accelerated after Trump Media announced a partnership with Crypto.com to integrate CRO as the official utility token of the Truth Social platform on August 26. As part of the deal, Trump Media will purchase approximately 685 million CRO (worth around $105 million) for its balance sheet. 🚨 Breaking News: Today is a historic day for $CRO Trump Media Group CRO Strategy has announced $6.4B in funds to build America’s Cronos Treasury. At closing, Trump Media Group CRO Strategy is expected to be the world’s largest holder of CRO. Read the press release for more… pic.twitter.com/QQrSZLlKu4 — Crypto.com (@cryptocom) August 26, 2025 CRO market cap The dual catalysts drove CRO’s market capitalization from $5.45 billion to $11.51 billion in less than 48 hours, adding over $6 billion in value. From a technical standpoint, CRO broke above the critical $0.25 resistance with an RSI of 84.56, signaling overbought conditions but also confirming FOMO-driven momentum. With daily trading volumes topping $2.31 billion, analysts note that Fibonacci extensions suggest near-term upside targets in the $0.33–$0.45 range. CRO’s inclusion in a regulated ETF would open the door for institutional passive flows,…
2025/08/28 17:12
