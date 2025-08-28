Active vs. Passive ETFs: Which is Right for Canadian Investors

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become one of the most popular investment methods in Canada. Many feel that in the past couple of years, these funds have replaced the practice of opening a TFSA for retirees managing RRIF withdrawals. The ETFs combine the diversification options and liquidity, which is what the investors are after. The main dilemma for Canadian investors is now whether to invest in active or passive ETFs. In this article, we'll explain the difference between the two and provide guidance for investors on how to choose the one that suits them, based on their circumstances. The Canadian Context Before diving into the difference between passive and active ETFs, we should explain the Canadian investment context and how it differs from similar countries. Being pooled investment funds, ETFs trade on stock exchanges like individual stocks. When investors buy an ETF, they buy a bundle of securities, including stocks, bonds, commodities, and even other funds, without buying any of the assets directly. The Canadian financial sector is heavily concentrated in the domestic market, and this allows for diversification. Canada is a pioneer in the ETF markets. The world's first ETF was created in Canada in 1990. At this point, Canada has about $400 billion in ETF assets. Their value also grows at a double-digit rate. The major players in the Canadian market include BlackRock's iShares, Vanguard, BMO Global Asset Management, and new companies such as Purpose Investments and Horizons ETFs. Crypto ETFs Crypto ETFS are a recent introduction in the world of tradable assets. These funds allow the owners to trade with cryptos without buying any of the coins themselves. Instead, the value of the ETF remains tied to the market value of the cryptos it contains. For a while now, crypto experts such as Cryptomaniaks have been writing about…