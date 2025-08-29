MEXC-pörssi
Is Crypto Ready for the Quantum Threat? Vitalik Buterin Answers
The post Is Crypto Ready for the Quantum Threat? Vitalik Buterin Answers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Quantum computing could compromise cryptography sooner, threatening digital finance security Blockchain systems face risks to soundness, not just data exposure, under quantum pressure Post-quantum algorithms and advanced zero-knowledge proofs are vital for future resilience A stark warning from Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is forcing a hard conversation about the long-term security of crypto. He puts the odds at 20% that powerful quantum computers could break modern cryptography before 2030, a much shorter timeline than most experts predict. His forecast forces the entire industry to confront a tough reality: the digital economy, from banking to crypto, runs on math that may soon be obsolete. Metaculus’s median date for when quantum computers will break modern cryptography is 2040:https://t.co/Li8ni8A9Ox Seemingly about a 20% chance it will be before end of 2030. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) August 27, 2025 Why the Quantum Threat Cannot Be Ignored Modern cryptography protects the very foundation of global finance. Crypto wallets, exchanges, and smart contracts all rely on encryption that today’s computers can’t crack. The problem is that quantum machines don’t play by the same rules. They have the potential to solve the math behind these algorithms with incredible speed. Once these machines mature, digital assets, contracts, and even national security systems could be at risk. But the risk goes beyond just stolen funds. The real issue is trust. If users lose faith in the cryptography that secures their assets, the entire financial infrastructure could be shaken. What Is the Deeper Challenge for Blockchains? Cryptographer Ian Miers points out that the problem is even bigger than just exposing old data. The real challenge is “soundness“; the core guarantee that a blockchain is valid and can’t be tampered with. He argues that even advanced tech like STARKs needs to evolve to handle a quantum-level attack. This comes as Vitalik Buterin…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:37
HBAR Maintains Narrow Trading Range Amid Enterprise Blockchain Developments
The post HBAR Maintains Narrow Trading Range Amid Enterprise Blockchain Developments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR’s price action remained tightly contained over the last 24 hours, trading in a narrow $0.01 band between $0.24 and $0.25. The token held firm at the $0.24 level, a zone that market participants view as a key area of institutional support. Trading volumes surged to 179.67 million units during peak sessions, far exceeding typical daily averages, a signal of accumulating interest among larger investors. The move comes as Hedera’s enterprise-focused blockchain continues to gain traction with major financial and technology players. This week, global payments giant SWIFT launched operational testing of Hedera’s distributed ledger technology for cross-border settlement infrastructure. At the same time, Grayscale has rolled out a Delaware-based investment vehicle providing exposure to HBAR, underscoring growing regulatory and institutional alignment around the asset. The combination of high trading volumes, narrow price movements, and visible corporate adoption has led analysts to suggest that sophisticated investors are strategically positioning for Hedera’s next phase of growth. The hashgraph-powered network can process thousands of transactions per second, a scalability feature that appeals to enterprises such as Google and IBM as they explore tokenization and other blockchain-based solutions. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Breakdown HBAR operated within a measured $0.01 range during the 24-hour period from 27 August 15:00 to 28 August 14:00, fluctuating between $0.24 and $0.24 with limited directional momentum. The digital asset established price support around $0.24-$0.24 levels where institutional buying emerged consistently, while resistance developed near $0.24-$0.24 where profit-taking materialized. Volume analysis revealed concentrated activity during the 20:00 hour on 27 August with 179.67 million units transacted, significantly exceeding the 24-hour average of 41.75 million units. The concluding trading hour demonstrated renewed institutional interest with HBAR settling at $0.24, indicating potential for sustained upward movement contingent on volume maintenance above established benchmarks. HBAR recorded measured volatility during the final hour…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:36
$500,000 Pledge: Solana Policy Institute Steps In for Tornado Cash Case
TLDR: Solana Policy Institute pledged $500K to Tornado Cash developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev for ongoing legal defense. Storm was convicted in the U.S. this August while Pertsev faced a money laundering conviction in a Dutch court last year. The institute argued that developers cannot be criminally liable for neutral open-source crypto tools they [...] The post $500,000 Pledge: Solana Policy Institute Steps In for Tornado Cash Case appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/29 06:34
Trump’s North Korea Gambit May Depend On Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister
The post Trump’s North Korea Gambit May Depend On Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA – APRIL 27: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (L), sister Kim Yo Jong (R) attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea. Kim and Moon meet at the border today for the third-ever inter-Korean summit talks after the 1945 division of the peninsula, and first since 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea and Leader Kim Jong-il of North Korea. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images) Getty Images During South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s recent visit to the Oval Office, President Donald Trump announced that he is open to meeting again with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump was the first US president to step foot inside North Korea’s borders and even exchanged “love letters” with Kim. Yet despite a series of unprecedented summits in 2018 and 2019, those meetings failed to advance denuclearization or lasting peace on the Korean peninsula. Today North Korea is even less likely to pursue either objective, as it has become emboldened by its closer ties with Russia and has gained more confidence on the battlefield. While it once downplayed its role in the war in Ukraine, the regime now openly glorifies North Korean soldiers killed in battle. North Korea has also become far more aggressive in its rhetoric towards South Korea, more assertive in its language towards the US and continues to rapidly accelerate its nuclear program. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, North Korea has around 50 warheads and has enough fissile material to produce up to 40 more. Analysts at the Brookings Institute argued that Kim Jong Un was bolder than his father, which may explain the regime’s increasing aggressiveness. Kim Jong Un was certainly brutal towards internal threats to his power (executing his uncle Jang…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:32
21Shares files for spot Sei ETF
The post 21Shares files for spot Sei ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 21Shares today filed a form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, seeking to register the 21Shares Sei ETF, a trust offering direct exposure to SEI, the Sei Network’s native token. The filing names Coinbase Custody Trust Company as the ETF’s custodian, with Coinbase, Inc. acting as prime broker. Net asset value would be calculated using the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate — New York Variant, published by CF Benchmarks, which aggregates prices across multiple spot venues to ensure transparency and reduce reliance on any single market feed. The filing also allows for discretionary staking of SEI if regulators and tax authorities determine it would not compromise compliance. 21Shares is a crypto-native ETP provider that pioneered the world’s first physically-backed crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) — dubbed “HODL” — on the SIX Swiss Exchange. By the end of 2024, it was one of the largest global issuers of crypto ETPs with 44 listed products in numerous currencies. The company raised funding in 2022 at a valuation of around $2 billion and is now part of the 21.co Group. If approved, the Sei ETF would join bitcoin and ether ETFs already trading, alongside pending SEC applications for Solana and XRP. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/21shares-files-for-spot-sei-etf
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:31
Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market
Apple has expressed concerns about the UK’s proposed mobile technology regulations, especially those recently outlined by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). The CMA says the rules aim to encourage competition in the mobile operating system market, where Apple and Google currently hold a near-total duopoly as they control 90-100% of the UK mobile devices […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/29 06:30
DeFi Development Corp. Bolsters Treasury With $77 Million Solana Purchase
DeFi Development Corp. disclosed it has purchased $77 million worth of solana ( SOL) using proceeds from a recent equity financing round. Public Company DeFi Dev Corp. Now Holds $371M in Solana On Thursday, DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) revealed it had acquired 407,247 solana ( SOL) at an average price of $188.98 per token. […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/29 06:30
Best Crypto to Explore Today 28 August – XRP, Pi Network, Dogecoin
Best crypto assets have been examined as XRP signals a breakout, Dogecoin consolidates, and Pi Network begins recovery with upgrades. Bitcoin Hyper has raised $12.5M in its presale, adding to investor focus on emerging layer-two networks while the wider market steadies at $3.99T.
Coinstats
2025/08/29 06:30
Doctor Groups Rail Against Trump’s CDC Firing
The post Doctor Groups Rail Against Trump’s CDC Firing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The White House’s firing of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez has enraged leading physician groups, which say the upheaval at CDC has put the nation’s health at risk. Pitured is the CDC’s Global Headquarters on August 9, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Getty Images The White House’s decision to fire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez has enraged the nation’s leading physician groups, which warn that the upheaval at CDC has put the nation’s health at risk. The ouster of Monarez, an infectious disease researcher who was sworn in less than a month ago, had been dismissed after reportedly clashing with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Her lawyers said she “refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives.” At least four other top CDC officials have announced their resignations, including chief medical officer Dr. Debra Houry; Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases; Dr. Daniel Jernigan, the director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Jen Layden, director of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance and Technology. Here’s a sampling of physician and public health groups expressing anger, alarm and worry about the health of more than 300 million Americans in the wake of the CDC news. The American Medical Association President Dr. Bobby M. Mukkamala said the removal of Monarez and the resignations of other senior CDC leaders “are highly alarming at a challenging moment for public health. This destabilization comes at a time when CDC’s credibility and leadership are more essential than ever. In the wake of CDC budget cuts and the termination of hundreds of employees earlier this year, the AMA is deeply concerned that this turmoil leaves us highly susceptible…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 06:29
Aave Horizon Launches With Chainlink to Unlock Institutional RWA Lending
Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a lending market on Ethereum designed for institutions and qualified investors. Horizon allows borrowing stablecoins collateralized by tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), establishing a link between centralized finance and decentralized markets for the first time. To achieve this, Horizon uses Chainlink SmartData, first utilizing NAVLink feeds, in a bid to make […]
Tronweekly
2025/08/29 06:28
