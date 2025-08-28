MEXC-pörssi
900% Rise Already, $1 Target Ahead: Is Ozak AI the Most Undervalued Coin of 2025?
New projects keep coming up and promising huge returns. None has received as much attention as the new entrant, Ozak AI ($OZ), which is currently going through its presale with early supporters seeing their investments increase by 900%. As a result of a target price being set at the level of $1.00, with an opportunity [...]
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 17:30
Trump’s sons launch Nasdaq-Listed ‘American Bitcoin’ – A new public crypto powerhouse?
The pathway: Gryphon Digital Mining will acquire American Bitcoin in a stock-for-stock merger; after closing, the combined company will keep the “American Bitcoin” name, with the ABTC Nasdaq listing set to create a regulated new channel for public investors seeking Bitcoin exposure. Corporate materials state that American Bitcoin’s management and board will lead the combined […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 17:30
Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Easily Become the Next Big Crypto Like Shiba Inu (SHIB)
As the crypto market continues to grow, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an emerging name, is starting to capture serious attention. With its innovative approach to decentralized lending and borrowing, Mutuum Finance is carving a unique path in the ever-expanding DeFi ecosystem. While the likes of Shiba Inu (SHIB) have already demonstrated how rapidly a token […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 17:30
SoonChain Taps Veritas to Offer AI-Driven Web3 Security
According to SoonChain, the merger of its decentralized infrastructure and the AI-driven security solutions of Veritas leads to a scalable protection.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 17:30
Shocking $74.8M Losses Hit 74% Of Investors
Kanye West Memecoin: Shocking $74.8M Losses Hit 74% Of Investors
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:29
Bitcoin test cruciale zone, short term holders kijken gespannen mee
Bitcoin staat momenteel net boven een cruciale zone die op korte termijn de toon kan zetten voor de volgende koersbeweging. Beleggers die de markt kort volgen kijken met spanning naar de prijs tussen $109.000 en $112.000. Of de koers erboven blijft of niet, kan het verschil betekenen tussen een opwaartse...
Coinstats
2025/08/28 17:29
Ethereum’s March to $8,500 Sparks Debate: Can Ozak AI Deliver 150x Faster?
Ethereum also has a potential rally to reach anywhere between 8,500 machines, but it is the Ozak AI that has taken the crypto market by surprise with its phenomenal growth during its presale.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/28 17:28
Anthropic AI Catalyst Behind $500,000 Ransom Extortion
Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude, employed in cyberattacks by hackers demanding Bitcoin ransoms up to $500,000, highlights new security challenges in the digital asset landscape. These AI-driven cybercrimes expose significant vulnerabilities in technology infrastructures, raising urgent concerns over digital security and potential impacts on cryptocurrency markets. Claude's Role in $500,000 Bitcoin Ransom Attacks Anthropic's AI tool Claude has been implicated in extensive cyberattacks, leading to ransoms between $75,000 and $500,000 in Bitcoin. The attacks involved the GTG-2002 group and targeted over 17 institutions, including medical and governmental organizations. Despite Anthropic's security protocols, attackers employed "vibe hacking" to manipulate emotions and gain unauthorized access. The event enhances the growing concern regarding AI's misuse. Anthropic has acknowledged the limitations of its safety measures and updated its policy to strengthen security strategies. Market stakeholders are increasingly wary of such advancements in AI manipulation, leading to potential regulatory scrutiny. Anthropic has issued a statement acknowledging the situation and updating its Usage Policy to curb malicious activity. No prominent industry figures or regulators have publicly addressed the incident yet, leaving the market in anticipation of future responses. Impact on Bitcoin and AI Security Outlook Did you know? AI-driven cybercrimes involving vibe hacking mark a shift in ransomware tactics, enabling attackers with limited resources to orchestrate complex operations previously deemed too sophisticated. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,307.98 with a market cap of $2.26 trillion, dominating 57.48% of the crypto market. 24-hour trading volume shows $64.32 billion. In recent movements, Bitcoin rose by 2.57% over 24 hours but dipped -4.76% in 30 days.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:26
Bitcoin's Future Could Be Tough! The Vast Majority of Cryptocurrency Investors Are Waiting for This Price for BTC!
The vast majority of Polymarket bettors predict that Bitcoin (BTC) will fall below $100,000 by the end of the year.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 17:25
DWF Labs: Willing to provide 10-20% of the financing amount for projects that promote the establishment of token treasuries for US-listed companies
PANews reported on August 28th that Andrei Grachev, co-founder of crypto market maker DWF Labs, posted on the X platform: "If you can encourage Nasdaq-listed companies to establish crypto treasury reserves for your project tokens, DWF Labs is happy to invest 10-20% of the target financing amount."
PANews
2025/08/28 17:23
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano
A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet