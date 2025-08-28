2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Aave Horizon Integrates Chainlink SmartData for Institutional DeFi Lending

Aave Horizon Integrates Chainlink SmartData for Institutional DeFi Lending

Aave Horizon adopts Chainlink SmartData NAVLink feeds letting institutions borrow against tokenized RWAs. Integration expands with Proof of Reserve, SmartAUM, securing onchain loans backed by treasuries, credit, equities. Aave Labs has introduced Horizon, its new institutional lending platform built on a permissioned version of Aave V3, giving large investors a way to borrow stablecoins backed [...]]]>
DeFi
DEFI$0.00169+2.17%
AaveToken
AAVE$316.24-1.77%
Jaa
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 17:35
Jaa
Excellion Finance Launches MAX Yield: A Multi-Chain, Actively Managed DeFi Strategy

Excellion Finance Launches MAX Yield: A Multi-Chain, Actively Managed DeFi Strategy

Singapore, Singapore, 28th August 2025, Chainwire
DeFi
DEFI$0.00169+2.17%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08486+2.14%
Jaa
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 17:35
Jaa
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Doubles Down on BitMine as Crypto Stock Tumbles

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Doubles Down on BitMine as Crypto Stock Tumbles

TLDR Ark Invest purchased $15.6 million worth of BitMine shares on Wednesday across three ETFs while the stock fell 7.85% BitMine stock dropped despite the company’s treasury holdings reaching $8.82 billion, including 1.71 million ETH worth $7.9 billion The purchases included 227,569 shares in ARKK, 70,991 shares in ARKW, and 40,553 shares in ARKF BitMine [...] The post Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Doubles Down on BitMine as Crypto Stock Tumbles appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.57-0.74%
ARK
ARK$0.4552-0.48%
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/28 17:35
Jaa
Sony’s Soneium Debuts Scoring System to Record Onchain Participation

Sony’s Soneium Debuts Scoring System to Record Onchain Participation

The post Sony’s Soneium Debuts Scoring System to Record Onchain Participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Users can earn badges by swapping, staking, and minting NFTs on Soneium. Soneium, an Ethereum Layer 2 network developed by Sony Block Solutions Labs, is introducing a system that aims to transform everyday on-chain activity into something closer to a digital identity. Called Soneium Score, the proof-of-contribution system tracks user activity across the ecosystem and generally rewards consistent engagement, according to a press release shared with The Defiant. The platform essentially converts routine on-chain actions — such as swapping tokens, staking, or minting NFTs — into points that contribute to a gamified identity layer, the company claims. Users can climb seasonal leaderboards and earn non-transferable SBT badges that permanently mark their contributions. In the meantime, developers get a ready-made way to find engaged users without building complex integrations from scratch. In a commentary for The Defiant, a spokesperson said the current design of badges is “reputational by default.” “SBTs mark your presence and activity in key onchain events or campaigns. We see them as identity primitives that other builders can plug into, whether for access, curation, or rewards. But any additional utility will come from ecosystem integrations over time, not from the SBTs themselves,” the spokesperson said. Fighting Bots To gain a better understanding of participation, the Soneium Score examines several key factors. It tracks daily activity streaks, liquidity contributions across protocols, NFT holdings, and bonus points for taking part in featured projects. Until now, many blockchain platforms haven’t really offered continuity for users, the company argues. Soneium aims to address this by building a unified on-chain identity while providing developers with a more reliable pool of engaged participants. To prevent wash trading and bot activity, all participants have to opt in through the official Score site. “While it’s difficult to eliminate all forms of ‘fake’ activity, the structure is…
Threshold
T$0.01656+1.09%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10562+4.46%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:35
Jaa
Is Altcoin Season Finally Arriving? – Revealing Best Altcoins That Can Boost Your Capital in September Altcoin Mania

Is Altcoin Season Finally Arriving? – Revealing Best Altcoins That Can Boost Your Capital in September Altcoin Mania

Excitement is building as signs point to a new wave of gains for non-Bitcoin tokens. Market trends suggest attention is turning toward lesser-known digital coins with big potential. Investors are searching for the projects that could lead the next rally. Which coins stand out, and what could make them soar in the coming weeks? Solana [...]]]>
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006127+10.53%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02771-0.10%
Jaa
Crypto News Flash2025/08/28 17:33
Jaa
Spot Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin counterparts with $307M in Inflows

Spot Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin counterparts with $307M in Inflows

The post Spot Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin counterparts with $307M in Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $307 million in net inflows on Wednesday. By contrast, spot bitcoin ETFs registered $81.3 million in inflows. Since August 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen $1.83 billion in inflows. US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $307 million in net inflows on Wednesday, extending their lead over spot bitcoin ETFs, according to SoSoValue data. BlackRock’s ETHA drew the largest single-day inflow at $262.6 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH with $20.5 million. Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and ETHE, along with VanEck’s ETHV, also reported fresh inflows. By contrast, spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $81.3 million in inflows, marking a third consecutive day of positive flows but remaining well below Ethereum’s tally. Bitcoin rose 2% over the past 24 hours to $113,307 as of 3:10 a.m. ET Thursday, CoinGlass data showed. Ethereum was little changed, inching up 0.08% to $4,581. Ether has nonetheless staged a stronger recovery this week, climbing 5% from its Tuesday low, compared with bitcoin’s 2.8% gain over the same period. Surge in Ether ETF Demand Since August 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen $1.83 billion in inflows, compared with just $171 million for spot bitcoin ETFs, data showed. Date ETHA (BlackRock) FETH (Fidelity) ETHW (Bitwise) CETH (21Shares) ETHV (VanEck) QETH (Invesco) EZET (Franklin) ETHE (Grayscale Mini) ETH (Grayscale ETHE) Total 21 Aug 25 233.6 28.5 7.0 0.0 6.2 0.0 0.0 5.9 6.4 287.6 22 Aug 25 109.4 117.9 36.3 0.0 – 0.0 5.5 45.9 22.7 337.7 25 Aug 25 314.9 87.4 …
MemeCore
M$0.42905+0.03%
ETHW
ETHW$1.702+2.34%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.69%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:32
Jaa
Institutions Weighing In Heavily on Ethereum as Market Flips Neutral

Institutions Weighing In Heavily on Ethereum as Market Flips Neutral

The broader crypto market has taken a cautious pause, with the Fear and Greed Index dropping to 45, but institutions are betting heavily on ETH. The post Institutions Weighing In Heavily on Ethereum as Market Flips Neutral appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.181+0.16%
Fear NFTs
FEAR$0.02211-5.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.57-0.74%
Jaa
Coinspeaker2025/08/28 17:31
Jaa
Investors Excited About These 5 Meme Coins in 2025: One Will Be a Bigger Success Than Shiba Inu

Investors Excited About These 5 Meme Coins in 2025: One Will Be a Bigger Success Than Shiba Inu

The post Investors Excited About These 5 Meme Coins in 2025: One Will Be a Bigger Success Than Shiba Inu appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is evolving, and in the past few years, the advent of meme coins has been phenomenal.  Shiba Inu (SHIB) demonstrated to the world that a meme coin can garner immense coverage, increasing in value up to 40,000 times in several months, to a market cap of $40 billion. However, whereas SHIB has been the most successful meme coin, 2025 is the year when the next big meme coin will come to the forefront and surpass the legacy of SHIB. As LILPEPE, Dogwifhat, Floki, Fartcoin, and Dogecoin compete to be the next big thing, investors are increasingly interested in which coin will replicate and surpass the success of SHIB. So why are these five meme coins causing such a stir in 2025? Let us have a closer look. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Audited by CertiK, a Meme Coin that has a Real-World Use LILPEPE is the latest and hottest meme coin in the market. Whereas the hype of the community has been the main driver of traditional meme coins such as DOGE and SHIB, LILPEPE offers more than just fun and memes, combining actual blockchain utility with meme energy. At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling at $0.0021 in Stage 12 of its presale and has already generated more than $22 million in investor interest. The LILPEPE Layer-2 blockchain enables scalable transactions, which are vital to the expanding DeFi, NFT, and community-based crypto projects. In addition, LILPEPE has been CertiK audited, which implies that its smart contracts have been thoroughly checked for security, providing another assurance of confidence to investors. The key difference between LILPEPE and other meme coins is its real utility and robust infrastructure, positioning it to surpass SHIB in the future. LILPEPE is one of the most promising meme coins of 2025, with analysts forecasting…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009461-0.12%
RealLink
REAL$0.05802+0.34%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001266+0.79%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 17:31
Jaa
Toshi Price Prediction: $10B Market Cap in Sight, TOKEN6900 Presale Could Be Next to Rally

Toshi Price Prediction: $10B Market Cap in Sight, TOKEN6900 Presale Could Be Next to Rally

The cryptocurrency market is still mainly influenced by Bitcoin and Ethereum. Bitcoin usually sets the overall direction, while Ethereum plays a big role in moving money across the crypto space. Normally, funds flow from Bitcoin into Ethereum and then into large, medium, and small cryptocurrencies, including meme coins like Toshi. In the past few weeks, […]
Capverse
CAP$0.07159-0.40%
Toshi
TOSHI$0.0006309-1.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.012275+0.03%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 17:30
Jaa
Ethereum 5x by 2026? Ozak AI Investors Eye 100x Before Year-End

Ethereum 5x by 2026? Ozak AI Investors Eye 100x Before Year-End

The cryptocurrency market is filled with projects promising massive returns, but few have generated as much buzz as Ozak AI ($OZ). With its AI-powered blockchain platform and a presale price of $0.01, many investors are already looking ahead to the potential for 100x returns before the year’s end. While Ethereum ($ETH), one of the oldest
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+2.05%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012113+6.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.57-0.74%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 17:30
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet