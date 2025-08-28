2025-08-29 Friday

What Next For Ruben Amorim After Man United Debacle Against Grimsby?

The post What Next For Ruben Amorim After Man United Debacle Against Grimsby? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GRIMSBY, ENGLAND – AUGUST 27: Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks dejected after his team concede during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United at Blundell Park on August 27, 2025 in Grimsby, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) Getty Images Back in May, on the final day of the last Premier League season, Ruben Amorim promised Manchester United supporters that the future was bright. “The good days are coming,” the Portuguese manager told the crowd at Old Trafford, after apologizing for what he described as a “disaster season”. United finished 15th in the Premier League, their lowest league position since they were relegated in 1974, and surrendered meekly to Tottenham in the Europa League final. Three games into the new campaign and the good days promised by Amorim in May seem as far as they have been at any point in his nine-month tenure. United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two Grimsby Town on penalties on Wednesday night, only the third time in 30 years they have exited the competition in the second round. The 20-time champions of England were eliminated York City in 1995 and by MK Dons in 2014. Both of their opponents at the time were in the third tier. The debacle at Blundell Park may be even more ignominious than the 4-0 shellacking they suffered against MK Dons at the same stage of the competition under Louis Van Gaal 11 years ago. United’s starting XI on Wednesday night was worth over £400m ($540m) and included their new signings Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, who arrived this summer for a combined £130m ($174m). Bryan Mbeumo, who joined for £71m ($95m), came on in the second half. Grimsby, who are fourth in the fourth tier of English…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28
3 Tokens Under $0.30 With 2,000% Upside Potential by December 2025

Tokens under $0.30 remain in focus as market participants evaluate assets that can scale.
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/28
Cronos (CRO) Price Prediction: Token Reaches Three-Year High Following Trump Media Treasury Announcement

TLDR CRO hit a three-year high of nearly $0.29 after Trump Media announced plans to build a $6.4 billion Cronos treasury The token surged 26% in 24 hours and 83% over seven days, making it the top performer among top 100 cryptocurrencies Trump Media will purchase $105 million worth of CRO tokens (about 2% of [...] The post Cronos (CRO) Price Prediction: Token Reaches Three-Year High Following Trump Media Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/08/28
5 Meme Coins To Outperform SHIB And DOGE in 2025

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the most well-known meme coins on the market, and both intend to have future runs going into 2025.
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/28
China Pushes Back on Stablecoins as Global Market Races Toward $1.8 Trillion

The post China Pushes Back on Stablecoins as Global Market Races Toward $1.8 Trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech China’s debate over stablecoins is heating up, with former central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan warning that the digital assets could destabilize the country’s financial system. His remarks, shared through the Beijing-based CF40 think tank, highlight the growing divide among policymakers as the rest of the world accelerates stablecoin adoption. Zhou dismissed the idea that yuan-backed stablecoins would bring meaningful benefits, arguing that China’s existing payment rails—Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the digital yuan—are already fast, cheap, and widely accessible. Introducing stablecoins, he cautioned, could invite speculation, fraud, and volatility into the financial sector while undermining Beijing’s strict capital controls. The warning stands in contrast to calls from other policy advisers who believe China should mirror U.S. efforts to embrace stablecoins, especially as the dollar’s dominance in digital markets grows. Zhou, however, insisted that even regulatory regimes in the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore remain too weak to prevent systemic risks from large-scale adoption. Global Stablecoin Boom While China hesitates, stablecoins are booming elsewhere. Supply has more than doubled in just seven months, climbing from roughly $130 billion in January 2024 to $270 billion today. Analysts say this growth reflects a surge of capital entering blockchain markets at record speed, with stablecoins acting as the preferred entry point for both retail and institutional investors. According to Token Terminal data, adoption has accelerated sharply since 2020, with the strongest momentum arriving in 2025. After two years of stagnation, demand is once again on the rise, supporting broader crypto activity across decentralized finance and cross-border payments. If current trends hold, the global stablecoin market could reach $1.8 trillion in supply by 2028—a size that would make it comparable to major segments of traditional finance. Proponents argue that stablecoins will improve efficiency in U.S. payments and provide a powerful bridge between traditional banking and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28
Solana Kicks Off Voting for Alpenglow Upgrade as Validators Eye Faster Finality

The post Solana Kicks Off Voting for Alpenglow Upgrade as Validators Eye Faster Finality appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana initiated the voting phase for its highly anticipated Alpenglow upgrade, a sweeping consensus overhaul that could mark the biggest change in the network’s history. The proposal, formally known as SIMD-0326, is now live for validator votes, with over 10% already signaling support. To pass, the initiative needs at least 33% quorum and a two-thirds majority of participating votes. Solana’s Alpenglow Upgrade: Everything Users Need To Know Community observers have called Alpenglow the most ambitious update since Solana’s launch. Analytics platform Solana Floor described it as the most significant consensus upgrade proposal in the network’s history. BREAKING: The @Solana community has entered the voting stage for proposal SIMD-0326 Alpenglow, the most significant consensus upgrade proposal in the network’s history. Designed to achieve 150ms block finality, the vote will run from epoch 840 to 842. pic.twitter.com/KqVsRy7NAu — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 27, 2025 Alpenglow would replace Solana’s legacy Proof-of-History (PoH) and TowerBFT system. The upgrade promises a modern consensus architecture designed to deliver near-instant block finalization. While TowerBFT currently requires about 12.8 seconds to finalize a block, Alpenglow promises to reduce this latency to just 100–150 milliseconds. This speed is comparable to Web2 applications. “Basically, Web2 speed with blockchain security,” one user quipped. At the core of Alpenglow is Votor, a lightweight, direct-voting protocol. In Votor, validators finalize blocks through either a single or dual voting round, depending on network conditions. By exchanging votes directly and using cryptographic aggregation, validators can achieve consensus with far less network overhead. This cuts down the gossip-heavy traffic that has long been a bottleneck. The motivation for the shift stems from both performance and security challenges with Solana’s existing model. TowerBFT lacks formal safety guarantees and has long finality delays that can leave the network vulnerable to reorgs and degraded performance. Alpenglow addresses these weaknesses with:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28
Ethereum Sees Fresh Institutional Inflows — $5,000 Price Forecast Gaining Traction for 2025

Ethereum is once again at the center of institutional accumulation, with billions of dollars pouring into the asset as Wall […] The post Ethereum Sees Fresh Institutional Inflows — $5,000 Price Forecast Gaining Traction for 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/08/28
Xiao Feng's Bitcoin Asia 2025 speech: "ETFs are good! DATs are better!"

On August 28th, Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, delivered a keynote speech titled "ETF is good! DAT is better!" at Bitcoin Asia 2025. This speech was compiled from on-site shorthand, with some deletions that do not affect the original meaning. In recent months, many friends have asked me a question. From on-chain Bitcoin trading to off-chain stock exchanges, Bitcoin has become a very popular investment tool in stock trading. So, is it more appropriate for such an investment tool to be in the form of an ETF or a DAT (Digital Asset Treasury)? My personal conclusion is that perhaps a model like DAT, just like when ETF first came out, is a revolution in new financial instruments. We know that stocks evolved from individual stocks traded on stock exchanges to index funds, and then to exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Innovations in financial instruments have created a vast new asset class. Cryptocurrency has evolved from on-chain to off-chain, allowing all stock market investors to easily and habitually access crypto assets through the stock market, a method that is now accessible to 99% of the population. So, which approach is better? ETFs or DATs? My personal opinion is that DATs may be the best way for crypto assets to move from on-chain to off-chain. We can see that currently, the only single commodity, single-asset investment tool in the global capital market is gold, the largest ETF. There aren't single-stock ETFs for stocks, because stocks are already traded on stock exchanges and are easily accessible. If you want to buy a basket of stocks, such as an index fund, you need other investment tools. Index funds or ETFs are the most convenient tools for traditional investors. Previously, single-asset ETFs were limited to gold, but with the launch of the BTC ETF, we now have a second type of single-asset ETF. This is a natural and natural progression, as ETFs are commonly used to create investment vehicles, making it easier for traditional stock market investors to invest in alternative assets, such as crypto. However, when valuing ETFs, we use Net Asset Value (NAV); while for DATs, we use Market Value (MMV). These two concepts are completely different. Market Value leads to greater price volatility, while NAV fluctuations are much smaller than Market Value. Therefore, as a single investment tool for crypto, I believe DATs are the preferred approach. Better liquidity The biggest advantage of DAT is that it has better liquidity than ETF, which is the most important and core point for any investor. My observation is that the smoothest and most effective way to convert cryptocurrencies into traditional financial assets is through exchanges. The growth of ETFs, on the other hand, comes from subscriptions and redemptions, which require three or more intermediaries and take one to two days to complete. This is clearly inferior to transactions on a distributed ledger, which can take as little as two or ten minutes. Therefore, transactions may be the primary method for converting between traditional financial and crypto assets in the future, making greater liquidity a core advantage of DATs over ETFs. Better price elasticity At the same time, market capitalization offers greater price elasticity than net asset value. We know that one of the key reasons MicroStrategy has been able to consistently build its financing structure through various financing instruments and hold a significant amount of Bitcoin is the inherent volatility of BTC. Furthermore, hedge funds and other alternative investors are drawn to investing because they can own a more volatile asset through shares, allowing them to split equity and bond over-the-counter, turning volatility into another tool for both price protection and arbitrage. Convertible bonds (CBs) are particularly popular, as they are often structured and broken down over-the-counter by hedge funds and alternative investment firms. Therefore, these institutions favor investing in companies like MicroStrategy, buying its shares or convertible bonds, because they can structure their investments. This offers greater price elasticity, something ETFs lack. More appropriate leverage ratio Third, it offers more appropriate leverage. Previously, single-asset investing was limited to two extremes: holding spot BTC or ETH, or buying futures or CME contracts. A significant gap exists in between. This gap allows listed companies to design appropriate leveraged financing structures. By simply holding shares, the company manages the leveraged structure, allowing you to enjoy a higher premium than the price growth of the cryptocurrency itself. Built-in fall protection Instruments like DATs offer a premium and inherent downside protection. Imagine if the stock price drops by more than the net asset value, this effectively provides investors with an opportunity to buy BTC or ETH at a discount. This market price fluctuation will quickly be eliminated by the market, providing a strong downside protection. Otherwise, you'd rather buy stocks, effectively buying BTC or ETH at a discount. Taking all these factors into consideration, DATs may be a more suitable financing tool for crypto assets. Just as ETFs were well-suited to index or basket investment strategies in the stock market, DATs may be a new trend we will see over the next three to five years. The scale of assets held by DATs may approach the scale covered by current stock market ETFs, perhaps within another ten years. Therefore, I believe DATs are a new investment tool with the greatest growth potential in the future. They are more suitable for crypto assets, while ETFs may be more suitable for stock assets. Of course, this is just my personal opinion. Thank you everyone.
PANews 2025/08/28
Investors Eye New Meme Coin Below $0.003 as Dogecoin (DOGE) Struggles To Stay in the Top 10

Dogecoin, the pioneer of meme coins, has long been the mascot of the crypto community.
The Cryptonomist 2025/08/28
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Cryptopolitan 2025/08/28
