MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
American Bitcoin Unveils Historic Nasdaq Listing Plans
The post American Bitcoin Unveils Historic Nasdaq Listing Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news! American Bitcoin, a prominent mining firm, is making headlines with its ambitious plan to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange. This pivotal move, backed by the two sons of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., aims for an early September debut, according to a Reuters report. This development signals a major step for a crypto mining company entering traditional financial markets. What is American Bitcoin and Its Nasdaq Journey? American Bitcoin is not just another mining operation. Founded by Eric Trump, in collaboration with established Bitcoin miner Hut8, the company has set its sights on a public listing to expand its reach and capital. The path to Nasdaq involves a strategic merger with Gryphon Digital, another significant player in the digital asset space. Upon completion of this merger, the combined entity will trade under the familiar ticker symbol ABTC. Importantly, the company will retain its current name, American Bitcoin, maintaining its brand identity. This structure will see President Trump’s sons and Hut8 jointly owning a substantial 98% of the company, highlighting their significant commitment and belief in its future. Why is a Nasdaq Listing Significant for American Bitcoin? A Nasdaq listing is a monumental achievement for any company, especially one in the dynamic cryptocurrency sector. For American Bitcoin, it means increased visibility, enhanced credibility, and access to a broader pool of institutional and retail investors. This move could potentially unlock significant capital for further expansion, technological upgrades, and operational scaling. Listing on a major exchange like Nasdaq also subjects the company to rigorous regulatory scrutiny and reporting standards. This can instill greater confidence among investors, signaling a commitment to transparency and sound corporate governance. It further legitimizes the crypto mining industry within mainstream finance, bridging the gap…
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.552
+0.95%
MOVE
$0.1279
+3.39%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:56
Jaa
ZachXBT: The XRP community has not brought any value to the industry and will no longer provide assistance
According to PANews on August 28th, ZachXBT, an on-chain detective, stated in a post on the X platform that he had previously assisted in a theft incident caused by an XRP Ledger issue, but would no longer provide any assistance to the XRP community. ZachXBT believes that the XRP community, aside from providing exit liquidity for insiders, has not brought any value to the industry and is therefore not worthy of support. He also stated that this view also applies to projects such as Cardano (ADA), Pulsechain, and Hedera.
XRP
$2.9583
-0.81%
ADA
$0.8532
-0.55%
NOT
$0.0019
+3.99%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/28 17:55
Jaa
Dogecoin news: Holder who made $8M backs altcoin Remittix in ‘smart move’
Dogecoin’s hype fades as trading slows; investors seek utility-driven altcoins. $8M Dogecoin investor backs Remittix, calling it the next potential 100x crypto. Dogecoin faces $0.28 and $0.36 resistance with limited real-world use progress. For years, Dogecoin dominated most crypto discussions about meme coins. Thanks to its robust community support and endorsement from celebrities like Elon […] The post Dogecoin news: Holder who made $8M backs altcoin Remittix in ‘smart move’ appeared first on CoinJournal.
REAL
$0.05803
+0.36%
HYPE
$46.06
-3.88%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006133
+10.64%
Jaa
Coin Journal
2025/08/28 17:55
Jaa
ETNCrypto Opens Cloud Crypto Mining Website to Global Miners, Enabling Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
As global interest in cryptocurrency investment continues to rise, more investors are seeking low-barrier, high-return ways to participate in the digital asset economy.
BTC
$111,767.91
+0.18%
RISE
$0.027237
+149.30%
MORE
$0.10571
+4.54%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:55
Jaa
Did Strategy’s Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin?
The post Did Strategy’s Saylor Just Make Elon Musk Reference for Bitcoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor has added a new layer to his ongoing Bitcoin narrative, this time with a Roman twist. In a post shared with his followers, he styled himself as “Bitcoin Maximus,” attaching an image where he appears in full classical attire against a backdrop that looks straight out of the Roman Empire. The post has some resemblance to what Elon Musk, Tesla founder and world’s richest man, did this year in May. As a reminder, Musk changed his X profile name to “Kekius Maximus” as a nod to meme culture, and it got a lot of reactions before he took it down. You Might Also Like Saylor’s version is a whole other ball game. The playful caption hides a balance sheet that puts most institutions in the same category to shame. Bitcoin empire of Strategy and Saylor Strategy now has 632,457 BTC, adding another 3,081 coins this week, with an average cost of $73,527 per coin. That is an investment of about $46.5 billion and a market value of almost $71.5 billion. That puts the company’s profits at over 53%, even with all the ups and downs we have seen this cycle. Not many companies, if any, have tied their corporate future so closely to Bitcoin. You Might Also Like The Roman reference, whether or not it was intentionally aligned with Musk’s earlier rebranding, plays into Saylor’s larger image-building strategy. Saylor is not just another passing character in crypto’s meme culture; he is the self-appointed defender of a digital empire that he is still growing. Source: https://u.today/did-strategys-saylor-just-make-elon-musk-reference-for-bitcoin
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
LOOKS
$0.01503
-0.37%
BTC
$111,767.91
+0.18%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:55
Jaa
BNB Price Prediction: Could Rex Osprey Staking ETF Push Token Past $1,400 Target?
TLDR Rex Osprey and Osprey Funds filed with the SEC for a BNB staking ETF that would offer 1.5-3% annual yields The ETF would invest at least 80% of capital in BNB tokens through a Cayman Islands subsidiary structure B Strategy announced a $1 billion BNB treasury fund, positioning itself as the “Berkshire Hathaway” of [...] The post BNB Price Prediction: Could Rex Osprey Staking ETF Push Token Past $1,400 Target? appeared first on CoinCentral.
B
$0.67697
+19.82%
BNB
$876.3
+2.27%
TOKEN
$0.01327
+0.22%
Jaa
Coincentral
2025/08/28 17:53
Jaa
DOGE to $1 Still Possible, But This Meme Coin Could Turn $20 Into $2,000
Dogecoin (DOGE) experienced a 2.2% price drop over the last month, declining to $0.2338 as market volatility returns to the altcoin sector.
ALTCOIN
$0.0006133
+10.64%
DOGE
$0.22382
+1.23%
MEME
$0.003047
-2.65%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:52
Jaa
Horizon Unites Finance Through Innovative Protocol
The post Horizon Unites Finance Through Innovative Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On August 27, Aave Labs introduced Horizon, an institutional credit protocol that blends traditional finance with decentralized finance within a single framework. This protocol is unique in its ability to use tokenized products as collateral, with RLUSD, a regulated stablecoin by Ripple, playing a pivotal role in its structure. Continue Reading:Horizon Unites Finance Through Innovative Protocol Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/horizon-unites-finance-through-innovative-protocol
COM
$0.018899
+3.36%
AAVE
$316.24
-1.77%
NET
$0.00010783
+9.96%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:52
Jaa
Institutions Flood Into Ethereum as Markets Go Neutral
The post Institutions Flood Into Ethereum as Markets Go Neutral appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Goldman Sachs leads institutional Ethereum ETF exposure with $721M. Ethereum ETFs saw record inflows, hitting $13.3B by late August. VanEck CEO calls ETH the “Wall Street token” amid stablecoin adoption. The crypto market has cooled into neutral territory, with the Fear and Greed Index at 48. But while retail sentiment hesitates, institutions are piling into Ethereum ETH $4 594 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $554.50 B Vol. 24h: $32.79 B with a never-before-seen optimism. Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 48. NeutralCurrent price: $112,934 pic.twitter.com/omih7DGib2 — Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) August 28, 2025 Wall Street Takes the Lead Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart revealed that Goldman Sachs is now the top holder of Ethereum ETFs, disclosing $721.8 million in exposure, equal to 288,294 ETH. Jane Street follows with $190.4 million, while Millennium holds $186.9 million. Here’s the top holders of the ETH ETFs according mostly to 13F data as of 2Q. Full report can be read here for Bloomberg customers: https://t.co/Zr9t8OuE9Z pic.twitter.com/MxpAM27mhk — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 27, 2025 Total institutional Ethereum ETF exposure has climbed to $2.44 billion, representing 975,650 ETH. Investment advisors dominate the field with $1.35 billion in exposure, while hedge funds hold $690 million and brokerages $253 million. Pension funds and banks, however, have scaled back. ETF Inflows Break Records Ethereum ETFs are also seeing explosive demand, with Seyffart’s chart revealing inflows jumping from $4.2 billion at the end of June to $13.3 billion by late August, including $3.7 billion in August alone. Yesterday, we published our note on the top holders of Ethereum ETFs. Advisors are dominating the known holders and have pulled away from Hedge Funds. pic.twitter.com/qvP6ZGN3VI — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) August 27, 2025 Public companies are also adding Ethereum to their balance sheets. Seventeen listed firms now hold 3.4 million…
B
$0.67697
+19.82%
T
$0.01657
+1.15%
CAP
$0.07159
-0.40%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:50
Jaa
Pi Network Users Finally Get What They’ve Been Demanding for Years: Details
PI is among the top-performing cryptocurrencies today.
GET
$0.009363
-4.17%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PI
$0.35792
+3.80%
Jaa
CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 17:48
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano
A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet