Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Heads to Nasdaq in September
The post Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Heads to Nasdaq in September appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News American Bitcoin, the mining company backed by President Donald Trump’s sons, is gearing up for a major Wall Street debut. The firm will go public through an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining and is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq in early September under the ticker ABTC. Yet again, we see politics, power, and …
TRUMP
$8.553
+0.96%
GO
$0.00038
+5.55%
MAJOR
$0.16201
-0.42%
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 18:07
Brazil Denounces Dollar Weaponization, Upholds Right to Trade in National Currencies
The post Brazil Denounces Dollar Weaponization, Upholds Right to Trade in National Currencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fernando Haddad, Brazil’s finance minister, recently criticized the so‑called “weaponization” of the U.S. dollar, warning of its pernicious effects on the currency’s reserve status. Haddad also said Brazil would challenge the 50% tariff regime in court. Brazil Criticizes Dollar Weaponization Trend, Vows to Fight Tariffs in Court The government of Brazil has criticized the Trump […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/brazil-denounces-dollar-weaponization-upholds-right-to-trade-in-national-currencies/
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.553
+0.96%
COM
$0.018899
+3.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 18:07
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future
Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
BTC
$111,767.91
+0.18%
BULL
$0.002602
+13.13%
RED
$0.4188
-1.66%
CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 18:03
Starbucks Boycott In Malaysia Pushes Tycoon Vincent Tan’s Berjaya Food To Record Loss
The post Starbucks Boycott In Malaysia Pushes Tycoon Vincent Tan’s Berjaya Food To Record Loss appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s Berjaya Food holds the franchise to operate Starbucks outlets in the Southeast Asian nation. Getty Images Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s Berjaya Food reported a record net loss, as the operator of U.S. coffee chain Starbucks in Malaysia lost customers amid protests linked to the Gaza conflict. The company said its net loss widened to 292 million ringgit ($69 million) for the financial year ended June, from 91 million ringgit the previous year, as revenue slumped 64% to 477 million ringgit. “The prolonged impact of the ongoing sentiment related to the Middle East conflict affected market dynamics and influenced customers’ spending patterns,” the company said on Thursday. The number of Starbucks outlets in Malaysia have fallen to 320 currently from about 408 in June 2024 as some shops were closed amid declining revenue. “The group has focused on diversifying into local and overseas markets while consolidating stores domestically to strengthen core operations and establish a solid foundation for sustainable growth,” the company said on its future prospects. Berjaya Food began its licensed partnership with Starbucks in December 1998 with an outlet in Kuala Lumpur. In August 2024, it won franchises to operate Starbucks stores in Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. The company’s portfolio also includes South Korean bakery-café chain Paris Baguette and Kenny Rogers Roasters. With an estimated net worth of $770 million, Tan is among the wealthiest in Malaysia. with interests in financial services, retail and real estate. His property outfit Berjaya Land has also been underperforming with the developer’s net loss widening to 103 million ringgit in the year ended June from 88 million ringgit a year ago. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ardianwibisono/2025/08/28/starbucks-boycott-in-malaysia-pushes-tycoon-vincent-tans-berjaya-food-to-record-loss/
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
REAL
$0.05803
+0.36%
COM
$0.018899
+3.36%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 18:00
Is Altcoin Season Finally Launching? – Selecting Top Altcoins That Can Moon Your Investment in September Altcoin Euphoria
Under the surface, selected altcoins are showing strong moves, hinting at bigger trends to come. Which tokens could offer the […] The post Is Altcoin Season Finally Launching? – Selecting Top Altcoins That Can Moon Your Investment in September Altcoin Euphoria appeared first on Coindoo.
MOON
$0.10169
-2.88%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006124
+10.48%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coindoo
2025/08/28 17:59
Best Crypto To Buy Today: Layer Brett’s 1000% Staking Rewards Aren’t Waiting Around – DOGE, PEPE Holders Dive In
Looking for the best crypto to buy today? Forget the stagnant waters of old meme coins.
T
$0.01657
+1.15%
LAYER
$0.5604
+1.87%
DOGE
$0.22379
+1.22%
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 17:59
Metaverse Platform The Sandbox Cuts 50% Staff, Restructures as Animoca Brands Take Control
The post Metaverse Platform The Sandbox Cuts 50% Staff, Restructures as Animoca Brands Take Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaverse platform The Sandbox is undergoing a sweeping restructuring that will see more than half of its roughly 250 employees laid off, according to a report from French crypto outlet The Big Whale. The move comes alongside a leadership shake-up in which co-founders Arthur Madrid and Sebastien Borget have been sidelined from executive roles. Their responsibilities are now being overseen by Yat Siu, CEO of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox’s majority shareholder. The restructuring reportedly includes closing offices in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey, with the company’s base in Lyon also expected to shutter. The measures highlight the platform’s struggle to translate years of investment into sustained user engagement. Despite raising $300 million over the past eight years, The Sandbox has seen its daily active users dwindle to just a few hundred, many of whom, sources claim, are bots operating primarily in South America. The platform’s native token, SAND, has also performed poorly despite the crypto market entering an “altcoin season” in recent months. It had a market cap of $6.2 billion in 2021, that figure has now slumped to around $700 million following a 90% drawdown. A key hurdle in the restructuring is what will happen to The Sandbox’s crypto treasury, which is estimated to be between $100 million and $300 million. Much of the treasury is proceeds from $350 million worth of “virtual land” sales during the metaverse peak in late 2021. It could go to a governance vote, although it’s worth noting that there has been just 291 votes from SAND holders across three proposals submitted in August. The Sandbox did not immediately respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/28/the-sandbox-cuts-50-staff-restructures-as-animoca-brands-take-control
MORE
$0.10571
+4.54%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006124
+10.48%
CAP
$0.07149
-0.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:58
FTX fraud debate heats up as Fenwick & West refutes allegations of involvement
Former FTX legal adviser Fenwick & West is pushing back against claims that it played a central role in the exchange's fraud.
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 17:57
Ethereum Institutional Inflows Rise | $5,000 Price Forecast Strengthens for 2025
The post Ethereum Institutional Inflows Rise | $5,000 Price Forecast Strengthens for 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Ethereum attracts new institutional inflows as confidence grows in its long-term potential. Analysts see the $5,000 price forecast gaining strong traction for 2025. Ethereum is once again at the center of institutional accumulation, with billions of dollars pouring into the asset as Wall Street bets on its long-term future. Despite persistent macro uncertainty, funds and corporations are steadily boosting ETH reserves, viewing the second-largest cryptocurrency as both an alternative yield source and a hedge against traditional market turbulence. The latest inflows highlight Ethereum’s growing role as a staple of the digital economy, with analysts increasingly confident that a push toward $5,000 could arrive sooner than many anticipate. Yet even as the spotlight shines on Ethereum, traders are widening their view. The current environment, where liquidity often rotates into smaller, high-upside projects, has placed newer entrants on investor watchlists. Among them, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being cited as a project capable of offering early access and outsized potential that established giants like Ethereum may no longer deliver at this stage. Ethereum inflows intensify Recent disclosures reveal a wave of large institutional purchases that cement Ethereum’s place as a premier investment asset. SharpLink Gaming acquired 143,593 ETH worth roughly $667 million, raising its total holdings to more than 740,000 ETH valued at over $3.2 billion. BitMine Immersion Technologies followed with an even larger allocation, adding 106,485 ETH worth about $470 million, which pushed its total Ethereum stash to nearly 1.3 million ETH – approximately $5.7 billion in value. Perhaps the most eye-catching move came from an undisclosed buyer who scooped up 266,165 ETH in a single week through custodians such as Galaxy Digital and FalconX, spending an estimated $1.15 billion. These buys show that institutions are willing to absorb supply even as Ethereum trades just above $4,000, highlighting confidence in its…
RISE
$0.027237
+149.30%
MORE
$0.10571
+4.54%
MOVE
$0.1279
+3.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:57
Fact Check: Is Chainlink Set To Replace Ripple in Japan’s Crypto Market?
The post Fact Check: Is Chainlink Set To Replace Ripple in Japan’s Crypto Market? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Talk of Chainlink replacing Ripple has been making the rounds online, and it has stirred unease within the XRP community. Many fear that Ripple could be losing ground in Japan’s financial system, a region where it once held a strong position. Some holders are also questioning whether XRP is still part of SBI Holdings’ multi-blockchain …
XRP
$2.9584
-0.81%
MULTI
$0.08486
+2.14%
PART
$0.1869
+0.05%
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 17:56
