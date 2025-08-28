2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
For the first time in Porto Montenegro “Adriatic web3 & iGaming Awards” will be held

For the first time in Porto Montenegro “Adriatic web3 & iGaming Awards” will be held

On October 7, famous speakers will address the audience in the halls of Regent Porto […]
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO$1.0334+1.51%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 18:15
Jaa
Ethereum Price Prediction: Why Avalon X (RWA) Presale Is Aiming for 100x

Ethereum Price Prediction: Why Avalon X (RWA) Presale Is Aiming for 100x

Ethereum continues its impressive run and has gained 12% in the past week despite a market downturn that wiped out over $140 billion in the past five days. After setting a new all-time high over the weekend just shy of $5,000, analysts project the top altcoin will maintain its momentum, with some predicting it will
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006124+10.48%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Allo
RWA$0.005407-2.50%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 18:15
Jaa
Institutions Load Up on Ethereum — What $17.6B in Inflows Could Mean for ETH in 2025

Institutions Load Up on Ethereum — What $17.6B in Inflows Could Mean for ETH in 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/institutions-pour-17-6b-into-ethereum-what-it-means-for-eth-in-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018904+3.39%
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.95-0.74%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 18:15
Jaa
Pantera Capital’s $1.25 Billion Venture for Solana Co.

Pantera Capital’s $1.25 Billion Venture for Solana Co.

The post Pantera Capital’s $1.25 Billion Venture for Solana Co. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Pantera, Summer Capital, Avenir Group create Solana Co. with $1.25 billion. Institutionalizing Solana exposure through public company vehicle. Largest direct institutional inflow into Solana’s ecosystem. Pantera Capital, alongside Summer Capital and Avenir Group, announces a $1.25 billion initiative to transform a public company into ‘Solana Co.’, boosting institutional Solana exposure. This initiative positions Solana for significant institutional investment, likely elevating its market standing, amid a broader trend of increasing publicly managed digital asset portfolios. $1.25 Billion Solana Co. Launch by Pantera, Partners Pantera Capital, alongside Summer Capital and Avenir Group, plans to rebrand a public company as Solana Co. This initiative will involve a $1.25 billion investment to create a substantial Solana treasury vehicle. While no direct statements have been issued by Pantera’s leadership, the initiative is seen as a groundbreaking move for the cryptocurrency’s institutionalization. “This enterprise will boost Solana’s visibility and market presence,” allowing institutional and retail investors distinct access to Solana assets. Experts note that the public, regulated vehicle approach distinguishes this initiative from traditional ETFs or spot holdings and indicates growing mainstream financial interest in blockchain assets. Dan Morehead, Founder & CEO of Pantera Capital, states, “DATs can generate yield to grow net asset value per share, resulting in more underlying token ownership over time than just holding spot.” Market reactions have been favorable, as reflected in Did you know? Solana’s institutionalization echoes similar historical inflows, like MicroStrategy’s bitcoin purchases, which significantly influenced market dynamics. Solana (SOL) currently trades at $213.09 with a market cap of $115.21 billion and a 24-hour trading volume increasing by 44.19% to $13.45 billion. SOL experienced a 4.09% increase over the last 24 hours, marking a volatile period indicative of market interest, according to CoinMarketCap. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:34 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source:…
Solana
SOL$217.04+4.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10571+4.54%
Capverse
CAP$0.07149-0.54%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:14
Jaa
XRP Battles Resistance, What Lies Ahead for the Price?

XRP Battles Resistance, What Lies Ahead for the Price?

XRP struggles to surpass the $3.10 resistance level. Network activity remains low despite potential price movement to $4.30. Continue Reading:XRP Battles Resistance, What Lies Ahead for the Price? The post XRP Battles Resistance, What Lies Ahead for the Price? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
XRP
XRP$2.9576-0.84%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 18:12
Jaa
Why Bitcoin Hyper Reshapes Bitcoin’s Future; $12.5M Presale Drives Investors Crazy

Why Bitcoin Hyper Reshapes Bitcoin’s Future; $12.5M Presale Drives Investors Crazy

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale has raised over $12M in only three months after its start date in May, following a sustained investor surge.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30668-3.39%
MAY
MAY$0.04535+2.95%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14486+3.76%
Jaa
Brave Newcoin2025/08/28 18:10
Jaa
Eric Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’

Eric Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’

The post Eric Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eric Trump At Bitcoin Asia 2025? Hong Kong Officials Say ‘No Thanks’ Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/trump-at-bitcoin-asia-2025-hong-kong-officials-say-no-thanks/
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:10
Jaa
Crowd Shouts XRP as American Rapper Tells Crowd It’s Not Too Late to Buy Crypto

Crowd Shouts XRP as American Rapper Tells Crowd It’s Not Too Late to Buy Crypto

American hip hop artist Big Sean told his audience in a recent performance that it's not too late to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. Born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, the Detroit-born rapper made headlines at the "Unlock The Block" event on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, when he urged attendees to invest in cryptocurrency without hesitation.  Big Sean Promotes Crypto  The free block party, organized by Stand With Crypto, combined live music with crypto awareness, drawing a vibrant crowd that responded cheerfully to the artist's remarks. On stage, Big Sean told the audience that it was not too late to get into the crypto market, encouraging them to buy digital assets immediately rather than waiting. He stressed that those who put money into cryptocurrencies right away would likely see returns.  https://twitter.com/Xaif_Crypto/status/1960757310072217771 He specifically mentioned Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The artist admitted he did not possess any insider information but strongly believed prices were poised to rise despite expressing a level of uncertainty.  Growing Retail Interest Around XRP Interestingly, as he spoke, the crowd repeatedly shouted "XRP," indicating the retail excitement surrounding the XRP token. Notably, this energy confirmed the growing cultural relevance of XRP, which continues to enjoy grassroots support despite wider market volatility. That same resilience has captured the attention of major voices in the financial sector. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has repeatedly said that XRP remains relevant because of its loyal and expanding community, which he noted has stood the test of time through both bull and bear markets.  Similarly, Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, said recently that he has now seen why they call the community the "XRP Army," pointing to the overwhelming demand his firm has witnessed for the XXRP leveraged ETF.  Meanwhile, Big Sean's comments in Detroit are not the first time he has publicly connected himself to crypto culture. Back in 2018, he referenced cryptocurrencies in his verse on YG's hit song Big Bank, where he rapped about purchasing luxury goods with digital coins and even used crypto as a metaphor for paying tuition.  Later, on Sada Baby's track Little While, he boasted about gifting someone a Robinhood account loaded with $30,000 worth of Dogecoin.  Trend of Celebrity Endorsements Other celebrities have also ventured into crypto in recent years. For instance, Eminem partnered with Crypto.com in an ad campaign that went viral on social media in April 2024.  Also, Lindsay Lohan became a familiar face in the sector after multiple promotional appearances in 2023, which eventually led to regulatory scrutiny and SEC charges for illegal promotion.  In 2021, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took equity stakes in the now-defunct FTX, while Brady also co-founded the NFT platform Autograph. Within the same year, Matt Damon became the face of a Crypto.com commercial. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has been one of the longest-standing celebrity figures in crypto, choosing to accept Bitcoin for music releases as far back as 2013. He also promoted Dogecoin and launched NFT collections.  Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also pushed blockchain adoption, with Ronaldo receiving 770 fan tokens from Juventus in 2021 and Messi accepting PSG Fan Tokens as part of his signing deal in 2022.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.027237+149.30%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
XRP
XRP$2.9576-0.84%
Jaa
The Crypto Basic2025/08/28 18:09
Jaa
Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Awaiting Bitcoin's Next Move?

Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe (PEPE), and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU): Awaiting Bitcoin's Next Move?

Bitcoin is breaking out right now and the memecoins are still fairly flat. Do they need the king of the cryptocurrencies to confirm its breakout first, and they follow, or are they going to continue their current uninspiring price action?
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+3.39%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.030246+0.66%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22356+1.11%
Jaa
Cryptodaily2025/08/28 18:09
Jaa
Is Altcoin Season Finally Launching?

Is Altcoin Season Finally Launching?

The post Is Altcoin Season Finally Launching? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Excitement is growing as many digital coins begin to outpace Bitcoin again. Traders watch price charts and fresh launches, hoping for a surge. Under the surface, selected altcoins are showing strong moves, hinting at bigger trends to come. Which tokens could offer the next big gains in September’s changing market? The following picks promise something worth watching. Solana (SOL) Source: TradingView Solana trades between $183.88 and $220.07 today. It jumped 14.82% in 7 days, trimmed that pace to a 7.27% gain over 30 days, and still holds a strong 46.93% rise across 6 months. The mood is positive, yet buyers and sellers keep tugging near $200. The 10-day and 100-day moving averages almost match at $199.80, marking a fair value line. A strength score of 64.68 and a momentum read of 76.37 show demand is lively. An extra push of 2.696 on momentum favors an advance, but price must clear the first ceiling at $234 to prove it. A break above $234 could carry SOL to $270.32, roughly 22% higher than today’s top. If bulls stall, the coin may slide to $161.75, about 12% under today’s floor. A tougher fall to $125.56 would equal a 32% drop, yet current signals tilt toward a steady grind upward while price stays over $199. Buyers focus on $220; sellers guard $183. Arbitrum (ARB) Source: TradingView ARB has risen 9.29% in the past week and 12.25% over the month, extending a six month gain of 21.86%. Trading now between $0.49 and $0.64, the token floats above the 10 day average at $0.53 yet still lags the 100 day mark at $0.56, showing a cautious upward tilt. Momentum gauges offer space for upside. RSI stands at 37.98 and the Stochastic sits near 19.68, both closer to oversold than overbought. A push through $0.64…
NEAR
NEAR$2.533+0.51%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-0.99%
Solana
SOL$217.04+4.92%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:09
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet