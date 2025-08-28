Crowd Shouts XRP as American Rapper Tells Crowd It’s Not Too Late to Buy Crypto

American hip hop artist Big Sean told his audience in a recent performance that it's not too late to invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. Born Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, the Detroit-born rapper made headlines at the "Unlock The Block" event on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, when he urged attendees to invest in cryptocurrency without hesitation. Big Sean Promotes Crypto The free block party, organized by Stand With Crypto, combined live music with crypto awareness, drawing a vibrant crowd that responded cheerfully to the artist's remarks. On stage, Big Sean told the audience that it was not too late to get into the crypto market, encouraging them to buy digital assets immediately rather than waiting. He stressed that those who put money into cryptocurrencies right away would likely see returns. https://twitter.com/Xaif_Crypto/status/1960757310072217771 He specifically mentioned Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. The artist admitted he did not possess any insider information but strongly believed prices were poised to rise despite expressing a level of uncertainty. Growing Retail Interest Around XRP Interestingly, as he spoke, the crowd repeatedly shouted "XRP," indicating the retail excitement surrounding the XRP token. Notably, this energy confirmed the growing cultural relevance of XRP, which continues to enjoy grassroots support despite wider market volatility. That same resilience has captured the attention of major voices in the financial sector. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz has repeatedly said that XRP remains relevant because of its loyal and expanding community, which he noted has stood the test of time through both bull and bear markets. Similarly, Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, said recently that he has now seen why they call the community the "XRP Army," pointing to the overwhelming demand his firm has witnessed for the XXRP leveraged ETF. Meanwhile, Big Sean's comments in Detroit are not the first time he has publicly connected himself to crypto culture. Back in 2018, he referenced cryptocurrencies in his verse on YG's hit song Big Bank, where he rapped about purchasing luxury goods with digital coins and even used crypto as a metaphor for paying tuition. Later, on Sada Baby's track Little While, he boasted about gifting someone a Robinhood account loaded with $30,000 worth of Dogecoin. Trend of Celebrity Endorsements Other celebrities have also ventured into crypto in recent years. For instance, Eminem partnered with Crypto.com in an ad campaign that went viral on social media in April 2024. Also, Lindsay Lohan became a familiar face in the sector after multiple promotional appearances in 2023, which eventually led to regulatory scrutiny and SEC charges for illegal promotion. In 2021, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen took equity stakes in the now-defunct FTX, while Brady also co-founded the NFT platform Autograph. Within the same year, Matt Damon became the face of a Crypto.com commercial. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg has been one of the longest-standing celebrity figures in crypto, choosing to accept Bitcoin for music releases as far back as 2013. He also promoted Dogecoin and launched NFT collections. Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also pushed blockchain adoption, with Ronaldo receiving 770 fan tokens from Juventus in 2021 and Messi accepting PSG Fan Tokens as part of his signing deal in 2022.