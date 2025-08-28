MEXC-pörssi
Trump Media & Crypto.com's New Partnership Brings CRO Token Into Focus
Trump Media’s $105 million CRO token acquisition with Crypto.com marks a bold push into the crypto sector, blending digital asset rewards, Truth Social integration, and rising valuations—while raising fresh concerns over political influence and financial entanglements.
Blockhead
2025/08/28 18:30
Circle and Mastercard Push USDC Worldwide — Best Wallet Token Could Be the Real Winner
Circle just dropped big news. The company behind USD Coin (USDC) is teaming up with Mastercard and Finastra to plug stablecoins into global payments. That means merchants, banks, and even your corner shop in Europe or the Middle East might soon settle transactions in USDC and EURC (Euro Coin). No more waiting days for international […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 18:29
Metalpha Taps AMINA Bank to Bring Crypto Equity Funds Into Hong Kong
TLDR: Metalpha partnered with AMINA Bank to launch Principal Fund I, expanding regulated crypto equity access in Hong Kong. The fund invests in listed crypto firms like Coinbase, Circle, and MicroStrategy alongside Hong Kong-based companies. LSQ Capital, Metalpha’s licensed Hong Kong subsidiary, manages the product under SFC rules for professional investors. Principal Fund I has [...] The post Metalpha Taps AMINA Bank to Bring Crypto Equity Funds Into Hong Kong appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 18:28
How To Watch OSU Vs. Texas Football
The post How To Watch OSU Vs. Texas Football appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 26: A general view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) Getty Images OSU vs. Texas football kicks off a slew of marquee matchups during Week 1 of the college football regular season, which will feature several seven-figure payouts to some opponents of the country’s top-tier programs. Beginning Saturday, the No. 3 ranked Buckeyes, who defeated Notre Dame 34-23 on Jan. 5 to win the national championship, host the top-ranked Longhorns on Fox. Play by play caller Gus Johnson will be joined alongside by analyst Joel Klatt and sideline reporter Jenny Taft. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET in Columbus. Meanwhile, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will make his debut on the network’s pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff.” Here are three other key games to watch, including two top 10 matchups, in what some college football observers are saying could be the sport’s best Week 1 ever. No. 8 Alabama at Florida State The Seminoles host the Crimson Tide at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will be in the broadcast booth at Doak Campbell Stadium, while Katie George will be the sideline reporter. Florida State, who narrowly missed the College Football Playoff two seasons ago, finished 2024 with a 2-10 record, the program’s worst performance since the mid-1970s. Meanwhile, Alabama had a 9-4 mark last season, including a 19-13 loss to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl. No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson LSU travels to Clemson on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET matchup on ABC. The top 10 contest will feature the network’s top college football broadcast pair of play by play caller Chris Fowler and longtime…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 18:27
A Comprehensive Guide to Preventing Child Disappearances and How Technology Helps
FBI handles over 375,000 reports of missing children in the United States each year. Most missing children are runaways, often fleeing from problems they feel they cannot share. Tools like Findmykids that leverage GPS and communication can be invaluable.
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 18:25
Shiba Inu and Pepe Dollar Lists as Best Cryptos to Buy Now, Why Shiba Inu Investors are Buying Pepe Dollar Presale
Shiba Inu struggles while Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) emerges in the spotlight.
Cryptodaily
2025/08/28 18:24
Earn Passive Income with SIM Mining: Unlock Daily Profits with Secure Cloud Mining
A recent industry report comprehensively ranked major cloud mining platforms, focusing on profitability, security, and future development trends. As the cryptocurrency market matures through 2025, cloud mining remains one of the most convenient and accessible ways for both new and experienced investors to participate in digital asset creation. Compared to traditional mining, which requires significant […] The post Earn Passive Income with SIM Mining: Unlock Daily Profits with Secure Cloud Mining appeared first on Telegaon.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 18:22
Pi Network ETP Makes European Debut as Valour Expands Crypto Offerings
TLDR Pi Network ETP debut in Sweden marks Europe’s first regulated product for Pi holders. Valour expands its portfolio with new ETPs for Shiba Inu, Cronos, and other blockchain tokens. The Pi Network ETP provides mainstream access to crypto through traditional brokerage accounts. Institutional interest grows as Valour cements itself as a leader in Europe’s [...] The post Pi Network ETP Makes European Debut as Valour Expands Crypto Offerings appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/08/28 18:22
The Clearing Company: 15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts
A group of former Polymarket members has launched The Clearing Company to legalize the on-chain prediction market.
The Cryptonomist
2025/08/28 18:20
Cardano Whales Accumulate New Coin — Analysts Predict 30x Breakout in the 2025 Cycle
Large holders of Cardano have been steadily building their positions, sparking talk of a potential long-term breakout. Billions of ADA now sit in whale wallets, showing strong confidence in the project’s fundamentals. Cardano’s upgrades, including improvements to scalability and smart contracts, have strengthened its ecosystem. More developers are building on Cardano. At the same time, [...] The post Cardano Whales Accumulate New Coin — Analysts Predict 30x Breakout in the 2025 Cycle appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 18:20
