2025-08-29 Friday

The post Volpe’s Struggles Mean Present And Future Questions For The Yankees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe goes to the dugout after striking out during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Yankees had one of their best innings of the year against the Washington Nationals yesterday. In the bottom of the third, they scored nine runs on eight hits and four home runs, but one player was noticeably absent from the party. Anthony Volpe batted sixth and 15th in the frame, making the first and third outs. Struggling Volpe The inning was a microcosm of Volpe’s challenges this season. He’s hitting .204/.269/.393 with an 81 OPS+, indicating his offense has been 19% below the league average, and a recent two-game benching failed to break him out of a 1-37 slump. He has also made several defensive lapses at shortstop, and he leads the American League with 17 errors at the position. His fWAR (the FanGraphs version of WAR) is 0.8 this year, which makes him the second-worst qualified shortstop in MLB. No player with enough at-bats to qualify for the batting title has a lower on-base percentage than his .269 mark. Volpe has gotten an extra-long leash from the Yankees, in part due to his prospect pedigree. He was their first-round pick in 2019 as a local kid who grew up as a Yankees fan. He was the fifth-ranked overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline prior to his debut in 2023. Every indicator pointed to him being their shortstop of the future, but in three years, he has a .221/.283/.378 batting line with an 83 OPS+. Immediate Future The Yankees just completed a sweep of the Nationals and are riding a four-game winning…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:42
Play Solana To Launch First Handheld Gaming Console In October

The post Play Solana To Launch First Handheld Gaming Console In October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana ecosystem is taking a leap into hardware with the forthcoming launch of its first handheld gaming console.  Play Solana, a project dedicated to building a Web3 gaming device on the Solana blockchain, announced that it will start shipping its Play Solana Gen 1 (PSG1) device on Oct. 6.  The device comes with gaming-ready specs, including an octa-core ARM processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and a touch LCD display. It also includes a built-in hardware wallet and fingerprint authentication, allowing users to store crypto assets while playing games.  It also launched a limited non-fungible token (NFT) collection that allows a group of 2,000 holders to have early access and other ecosystem perks.  Source: Play Solana Solana dives deeper into physical products The launch comes as the Solana ecosystem continues to push deeper into consumer-facing products, following earlier experiments such as the Saga smartphone.  In 2022, Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, introduced Saga, an Android-based, blockchain-focused smartphone. It gave users access to native Web3 tools like a Seed Vault, the Solana Mobile Stack and a decentralized applications (DApp) store tailored for Solana ecosystem participants.  The Saga introduction triggered mixed reactions from community members, but ultimately saw a successful launch in 2023, causing a frenzy among users. In 2023, the product fetched up to $5,000 on eBay as the phone came with a free airdrop of the BONK memecoin. The phone had an original $599 price tag on the Solana Mobile website.  In 2024, Solana Mobile unveiled a second-generation mobile phone, saying it would not just be a “memecoin phone.” In 2025, the phone had 150,000 pre-orders, with revenue estimated to be at $67.5 million. On Aug. 5, Solana Mobile said it started shipping the Seeker phone in over 50 countries.  Related: Solana gaming studio…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:40
ARK Buys $15.6M of Bitmine (BMNR) Shares

The post ARK Buys $15.6M of Bitmine (BMNR) Shares appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARK Invest bought $15.6 million shares of ether treasury company Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) on Wednesday. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based investment manager added a total of 339,113 BMNR shares to three of its exchange-traded funds (ETFs) — Innovation (ARKK), Next Generation Internet (ARKW) and Fintech Innovation (ARKF) — according to an emailed notification. Bitmine shares fell 7.85% to $46.03 on Wednesday. The company, led by Fundstrat’s Tom Lee, is one of the largest corporate holders of ether, having purchased over 1.7 million tokens, worth just under $8 billion at current prices. The Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest often loads up on shares in companies when their shares take a hit and offloads them when they’ve enjoyed a surge to maintain its targeted weighing of different holdings within its ETFs. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/28/ark-invest-buys-usd15-6m-shares-of-ether-treasury-firm-bitmine
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:37
XRP is 10 Times Bigger, but LINK is the Real Banking Coin: Top Analyst

Top analyst and Coin Compass host Quinten has sparked another community debate with recent comments that Chainlink, not XRP, is the real banking coin. The analyst fueled the ongoing comparison between the XRP and Chainlink ecosystems with an argument in his Wednesday tweet. He claimed that contrary to the popular belief that XRP is the “banker’s coin,” Chainlink is better suited for this reputation. Chainlink: The Real Banking Coin? XRP has its use case in the traditional financial system, specifically in cross-border payments. Specifically, Ripple utilizes it for its payment network, which enables large banking institutions to process transactions on-chain in a cheaper and faster manner. Notably, this use case has led to the narrative that XRP is a banking coin. Furthermore, the XRP community believes that with the growing TradFi drift toward blockchain settlement, XRP will become central in a system that will compete with or displace trillion-dollar settlement firms like SWIFT. Meanwhile, according to Quinten, Chainlink is the real banking coin. While he did not provide further context, his comments align with recent arguments from Chainlink enthusiasts. For context, advocate Zach Rynes recently claimed that Chainlink is more compatible to work with SWIFT than XRP. He based this argument on already existing partnerships between the two entities. Furthermore, he noted that Chainlink has also partnered with other top institutions, such as Mastercard, the DTCC, and central banks, thereby positioning the ecosystem better for mainstream banking adoption than XRP. XRP Is 10 Times Bigger Than Chainlink However, in his recent comments, Quinten admitted that XRP is 10 times larger than Chainlink, likely referring to the market cap disparity. For perspective, XRP trades at $3 with a market cap of $178.6 billion, in contrast to Chainlink’s $16.2 billion valuation at a current price of $24. Nonetheless, he used this to gauge the base target for Chainlink. Considering its alleged better traction with banking institutions, Quinten projected that LINK would increase by at least tenfold to $250, bringing it closer to the current valuation of XRP. Interestingly, the outlook aligns with a parallel prediction from Rekt Fencer, who forecasted a price range of $250 to $400 for Chainlink by the end of Q4 2025. Notably, he also predicts that XRP will reach between $8.50 and $9 within the same timeframe. Reactions Trail Chainlink Claims Nonetheless, the comparison between Chainlink and XRP does not make sense to many. Quinten’s comments also sparked a conversation on which is better, attracting differing opinions from members of the XRP community. For context, a user called out Quinten for persistently talking about XRP, insinuating that he is using it to draw attention. Another enthusiast had a slightly softer tone, noting that while LINK will shine, XRP will dominate the crypto market.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/28 18:36
Institutional investors add 388,000 ETH to portfolio in Q2 via Ethereum ETFs

Institutional investors increased their exposure to spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by more than 388,000 ETH in the second quarter. Among this class, investment advisors are now the biggest holders of Ethereum ETFs by a large margin. Bloomberg analyst  James Seyffart disclosed this on X, noting that advisors now have almost double the exposure to […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 18:35
XRP Expands in Asia as Linklogis Taps Ledger for $2.9B Supply Chain

The post XRP Expands in Asia as Linklogis Taps Ledger for $2.9B Supply Chain appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP has scored a huge win in Asia, as the Chinese fintech firm, Linklogis, partnered with XRP Ledger (XRPL). The ledger was selected to power China’s global digital supply chain finance platform via the new partnership.  XRP Ledger Partners with Linklogis In a recent press release, China’s leading supply chain fintech provider, Linklogis, revealed that …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 18:34
Bitcoin Swift Presale in Final Hours While ETH, BTC and Solana Continue to Rally

The post Bitcoin Swift Presale in Final Hours While ETH, BTC and Solana Continue to Rally appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana are all pushing higher in 2025, proving why they remain the leaders in crypto. Bitcoin trades just under $120,000 after briefly breaking its 100-day moving average, a key technical level watched by traders worldwide. Ethereum holds firm above $3,800 with institutional inflows into ETH ETFs fueling stability and optimism. Solana is …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 18:33
Aave launches new institutional RWA-backed stablecoin market

The post Aave launches new institutional RWA-backed stablecoin market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a new lending platform for institutions to borrow stablecoins against real-world assets.  Summary Aave Labs has launched Horizon, a lending market that allows institutions to borrow stablecoins against tokenized real-world assets. At launch, Horizon supports collateral from Superstate, Circle, and Centrifuge, with stablecoin supply in USDC, RLUSD, and GHO. The platform integrates compliance, real-time RWA valuations, and institutional partnerships. The platform was announced on Aug. 27, marking one of Aave’s (AAVE) largest steps toward bridging institutional finance and decentralized finamce. Although tokenized RWAs have emerged as a link between blockchain technology and traditional assets, they have not yet been integrated into DeFi. Horizon changes this dynamic and establishes a more integrated and effective market by permitting qualified institutions to use RWAs as collateral for stablecoin loans directly. Aave is bringing tokenized RWAs into DeFi Institutions can now access liquidity without having to sell tokenized bonds or treasuries, and stablecoin lenders profit from new yield opportunities linked to institutional borrowers. Based on Aave Protocol v3.3, Horizon was designed with compliance in mind, making sure it meets legal requirements while preserving non-custodial infrastructure. Horizon’s framework supports two main groups. These include qualified investors who borrow stablecoins and provide RWA collateral, as well as stablecoin lenders who provide liquidity without requiring permissions. While lenders deposit stablecoins like RLUSD, USD Coin (USDC) or GHO and receive yield in exchange, borrowers receive non-transferable aTokens that represent their collateralized positions. Multiple collateral options and security At launch, Horizon supports collateral from Superstate, Centrifuge, and Circle, with assets such as tokenized U.S. Treasury bills and AAA-rated collateralized loan obligations. The platform also integrates Chainlink’s NAVLink, ensuring accurate valuations of RWA collateral. Risk oversight is being managed by Llama Risk and Chaos Labs, with additional institutional partners including Ripple, WisdomTree, Securitize, and VanEck. With…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:32
Why Isn’t the Anticipated Major Altcoin Season Happening? Analyst Says “The Delay Is Actually a Good Thing” and Explains Why

The post Why Isn’t the Anticipated Major Altcoin Season Happening? Analyst Says “The Delay Is Actually a Good Thing” and Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Simeon Koch evaluated the latest market situation and argued that altcoin investors should be patient. According to Koch, the delay of the anticipated altcoin season is not a negative situation, but rather a healthy process for the crypto ecosystem. In his analysis, Koch noted that growing impatience in the crypto market has divided investors into two camps, with some anticipating a strong altcoin rally and others predicting the collapse of all projects except Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, according to Koch, the truth lies somewhere between these two extremes: “The delay in the altcoin season allows Bitcoin to renew confidence and attract liquidity into the market first.” A report published last week by US exchange Coinbase predicted that an altcoin rally could begin in September. The report noted that altcoin market capitalization has increased by more than 50% in recent weeks, while Bitcoin dominance has fallen from 65% to 59%. Coinbase interprets this decline as an early signal of capital reshuffling. It also estimates that approximately $7.2 trillion in funds is currently held in money market funds, and that some of this money could shift to cryptocurrency with interest rate cuts expected in the fall. According to Coinbase analysis, the Global M2 Money Supply index, which measures global money supply, trends approximately 100 days ahead of Bitcoin price movements. The latest data suggests a new wave of liquidity could arrive in the fourth quarter of 2025, potentially boosting Bitcoin and altcoin markets. Koch also highlighted the warnings of renowned analyst Benjamin Cowen. Cowen noted that in every bull cycle, Bitcoin initially instills confidence in the market, leading to a prolonged period of BTC dominance before altcoins perform, saying, “If the altcoin season is delayed, it will come back stronger later.” Cowen argues that this process has played out similarly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:31
Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, presenting both exciting opportunities and significant challenges. Currently, a key dynamic is influencing the market: substantial Bitcoin selling pressure. Understanding this pressure, especially from short-term holders, is absolutely crucial for anyone involved in the crypto space. On-chain analytics firm Glassnode has recently provided insightful data that sheds light on why BTC might be struggling to gain significant upward momentum at its current levels. What’s Driving the Intense Bitcoin Selling Pressure? According to Glassnode’s comprehensive analysis, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading within a very specific and challenging price corridor. This range, spanning approximately $113,600 to $115,600, isn’t just arbitrary; it represents the average purchase price for a significant cohort of short-term holders. These are individuals who acquired their Bitcoin relatively recently, typically within the last one to three months. For these newer investors, the current market price means their investments are effectively “underwater” – they are holding Bitcoin at a loss compared to their initial cost basis. This situation creates a powerful, almost gravitational, market dynamic: Break-Even Motivation: As BTC’s price attempts to rebound and approaches this critical range, many short-term holders are motivated to sell. Their primary goal is often to “break even” on their investment or to cut their losses before they deepen. Supply Overhang: This collective desire to exit or reduce exposure at cost creates a substantial “supply overhang.” Essentially, there are many sellers waiting at these specific price points. Resistance Formation: Consequently, this range acts as a formidable resistance level. Any upward price movement is met with a wave of sell orders, making it incredibly difficult for Bitcoin to push through and establish higher highs in the short term. This persistent Bitcoin selling pressure from short-term holders is a significant factor limiting immediate upside potential. Why Do Short-Term Holders Influence BTC So Much? The actions of short-term holders carry considerable weight in the market, especially during periods of price consolidation. Unlike long-term holders, who possess a stronger conviction and often ride out market volatility, short-term holders are generally more reactive. Their investment strategies are often focused on quicker gains or minimizing short-term losses. When a large segment of this group finds their positions in the red, their collective sentiment can quickly shift from optimism to a desire for capital preservation. This isn’t necessarily a sign of weakness in Bitcoin itself, but rather a natural market cleansing process. It highlights the importance of understanding market psychology and the different investor cohorts at play. The current Bitcoin selling pressure illustrates how crucial it is to monitor these on-chain metrics. Navigating This Challenging Market: What Can Investors Do? For both seasoned and new investors, understanding the implications of this analysis is key to making informed decisions. The current environment, marked by significant Bitcoin selling pressure, calls for a strategic approach. Consider these actionable insights: Exercise Patience: Expect potential volatility and constrained upward movement in the short term. Significant rallies may require sustained buying volume to absorb the existing supply. Leverage On-Chain Analytics: Tools from firms like Glassnode offer unparalleled visibility into market internals. Monitoring metrics related to holder behavior, cost basis, and supply distribution can provide a clearer picture than price charts alone. Re-evaluate Risk Tolerance: If you are a short-term trader, be particularly mindful of these resistance levels. Long-term investors might view such periods as opportunities for strategic accumulation, but always within your defined risk parameters. Identify Potential Catalysts: While internal market dynamics are at play, external factors could shift the narrative. Keep an eye on major macroeconomic news, regulatory developments, or significant institutional announcements that could provide the necessary impetus for a breakout. This phase is a test of market resilience. It underscores the importance of a well-thought-out investment strategy rather than impulsive reactions. Conclusion: The Path Forward for Bitcoin Amidst Pressure The analysis revealing substantial Bitcoin selling pressure from short-term holders around the $113,600 to $115,600 range provides a critical lens through which to view the current market. This dynamic, while limiting immediate upside, is a natural part of market cycles. It forces a period of consolidation and the absorption of overhead supply. Investors who stay informed, exercise patience, and employ robust risk management strategies will be better positioned to navigate these challenging waters and capitalize on Bitcoin’s long-term potential. Understanding these fundamental forces is paramount for a clearer perspective on Bitcoin’s journey ahead. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is “short-term holder cost basis”? It refers to the average price at which short-term Bitcoin holders (those who bought BTC 1-3 months ago) initially purchased their assets. If the current price is below this, they are at a loss. 2. Why do short-term holders sell at a loss? Often, short-term holders sell when the price approaches their cost basis to “break even” or minimize further losses, especially if they believe the price might drop further. This creates selling pressure. 3. How does this Bitcoin selling pressure affect BTC’s price? This pressure creates strong resistance levels. As Bitcoin’s price tries to rise, it encounters a significant number of sell orders from these holders, which can cap upward movement and lead to consolidation or minor pullbacks. 4. What can investors do during periods of high Bitcoin selling pressure? Investors can practice patience, monitor on-chain data for insights, reassess their risk tolerance, and look for potential catalysts that could shift market sentiment and overcome the selling pressure. 5. Is this a bearish sign for Bitcoin’s long-term outlook? Not necessarily. While it indicates short-term resistance, such periods of consolidation and supply absorption are a natural part of market cycles. They can help build a stronger foundation for future growth, testing investor resolve. Did this analysis help you understand the current Bitcoin market better? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread awareness and foster informed discussions! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Bitcoin Selling Pressure: Crucial Analysis Reveals Short-Term Holder Impact first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 18:30
