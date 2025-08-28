2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Bitcoin And The September Curse: Can This Time Be Different?

Bitcoin And The September Curse: Can This Time Be Different?

Bitcoin heads into the final days of August with choppy, two-way trade and a familiar seasonal question hanging over it: will September once again be a drag—or a reset into Q4 strength? As of Wednesday, August 28, BTC hovers near $112,900 after a stop-start month that has bulls and bears circling the same range rather than breaking conviction. Macro expectations, market positioning and Bitcoin’s own statistical quirks now converge in a narrow window before the Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting, making the next few weeks unusually consequential. The Fed’s rate-setting FOMC convenes September 16–17, and futures markets currently price a high probability of a cut, though officials continue to emphasize data-dependence. Bitcoin’s September Seasonality Seasonality is the first prism through which traders are reading the tape. Daan Crypto Trades captured the prevailing mood on X, noting a “choppy August” and pointing to a historical oddity: “During BTC’s history it has never closed both August & September in the green.” He added a pragmatic caveat about why this matters at all: “Whether you believe in seasonality or not, the thing that matters is if a lot of others do. And if enough people do, it can work as a self-fulfilling prophecy.” Related Reading: Bitcoin Selloff: $2.2 Billion In BTC Floods Exchanges Independent datasets support the caution around September. CoinGlass-based compilations show that across the past 12 years, September has delivered an average negative return for BTC of roughly 3.8%, making it the worst month on the calendar. By contrast, Q4—and especially October and November—has historically outperformed on average, a profile that helps explain why traders often look to buy late-Q3 weakness. However, there is a silver lining. Across Bitcoin’s history, September has closed in the green on four occasions—most notably in 2015 and 2016, and again in recent years. In 2023, BTC gained 3.9%, followed by a 7.3% rise in 2024. Anthony Pompliano offered a broader framing this week, starting with the simple, if stubborn, statistics: “September is actually the only month of the year that historically is negative.” He attributes the late-summer doldrums in part to investor behavior—“Everyone is on vacation… not in front of their screens”—and in part to unresolved macro questions from traditional finance. “There’s a lot of uncertainty still,” he said, even as “Jerome Powell has come out and said that he’s going to likely cut rates in September.” While markets have swiftly moved to price that outcome after the Jackson Hole speech, Fed officials have been careful to say the decision remains data-driven; major brokerages nonetheless shifted their base cases to a September cut following Powell’s labor-market warnings. Pompliano’s second theme is about the path higher. A straight line from last November’s ~$69,000 to six-figure prices, he argued, would risk a “very big dump on the other side.” Instead, the market “wants… some sort of correction and resetting,” flushing leverage and “setting a foundation of the price.” He sketched a broad consolidation band—“call it $125,00 to maybe $110,000”—before buyers return. Why is Bitcoin’s price going down? The answer is simpler than you think. pic.twitter.com/lYqbqQJO9R — Anthony Pompliano 🌪 (@APompliano) August 27, 2025 That sequencing rhymes with the way many systematic funds and discretionary crypto desks treat September: as a month to reduce risk into thin liquidity, then rebuild as Q4 flows approach. It also resonates with Daan Crypto Trades’ tactical lens: “Probably any larger dip in the next 1–2 weeks is the one to bid for the EOY bounce/rally to new all time highs in my opinion. We will see.” All Eyes On The Fed Macro timing could be the deciding factor. The FOMC’s September 16–17 meeting is now the key waypoint, with rate futures implying an ~85–90% chance of a cut and some odds of a second move by year-end. Related Reading: Bitcoin MVRV Compression Signals Pause – Market Digests Recent Volatility Chair Powell signaled at Jackson Hole that labor-market risks have risen even as inflation risks linger, a balance that has pushed several Wall Street houses to bring forward their easing timelines. At the same time, senior Fed officials have stressed that every meeting is “live” and contingent on incoming data—an important caveat for risk assets that have already leaned into the dovish narrative. If a cut materializes, the question for BTC will be whether it validates the existing bid or merely meets expectations and fades. This week’s immediate focus will fall on Friday’s release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index—the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation. The July PCE data will be published on August 29, providing policymakers and markets alike with a crucial read on both headline and core consumer price pressures. From there, attention will pivot to the next major cluster of inflation releases landing just days before the September FOMC. On Thursday, September 11, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) for August. These will represent the final inflation checkpoints before the Fed convenes on September 16–17, meaning they could decisively shape the tone of the meeting. At press time, BTC traded at $113,049. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.532+0.47%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16242+0.84%
SIX
SIX$0.02183-0.99%
Jaa
NewsBTC2025/08/28 19:00
Jaa
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Predicted to Hit $1: Explore How it Compares with Unstaked

BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Predicted to Hit $1: Explore How it Compares with Unstaked

Both are trying to make their mark in a crowded market, but only one is delivering the mix of real-world […] The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Predicted to Hit $1: Explore How it Compares with Unstaked appeared first on Coindoo.
RealLink
REAL$0.05799+0.29%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/28 19:00
Jaa
Deconstructing WLFI: A trinity of financial cornerstone, market game and macro narrative

Deconstructing WLFI: A trinity of financial cornerstone, market game and macro narrative

Author: Liu Ye Jinghong On the eve of the official trading launch of the WLFI (World Liberty Financial) token on September 1st, the market was gripped by a complex mix of enthusiasm, anticipation, and deep skepticism. Whether it was viewed as the "next 100x coin" poised to replicate its legendary success, or out of respect for history, cautioned against it becoming a "LUNA-style scam," these simplistic labels failed to capture WLFI's true essence. This article aims to propose and demonstrate a core point based on the official reserve attestation report issued by the world-renowned accounting firm Crowe LLP for its stablecoin USD1: WLFI is not a single-dimensional crypto project, but an unprecedented complex that operates on three different levels: Financial cornerstone layer: an audit-proven, structurally robust RWA (real-world asset) stablecoin system operated by a top institution (BitGo). Market Game Layer: A gaming field where centralized entities leverage asymmetric advantages (US$750 million in flexible funds) to conduct strategic manipulation. Value anchoring layer: a "compliance model" and grand narrative whose long-term value is deeply tied to top-level regulatory guidance. Only by breaking down these three layers one by one can we penetrate the noise of the market and objectively assess its true opportunities and risks. Part I: Financial Cornerstone Analysis – Audit-Verified Robustness and Risk Firewalls Any crypto project with a grand narrative must be built on a solid financial structure. This is particularly critical for an ecosystem that includes stablecoins. Fortunately, regarding USD1, we have not just hearsay but solid evidence. Crowe LLP's independent attestation report on the USD1 reserve managed by BitGo Technologies, LLC, issued on August 1, 2025, adheres to the rigorous standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The report not only dispels doubts but also reveals the ingenuity of its design. Key Finding 1: The “firewall” separating operations from branding The report clearly states that BitGo Technologies, LLC is responsible for the issuance, redemption, and reserve management of USD1, while WLFI is the brand owner. This is a crucial risk isolation design. It means that the over $2.2 billion in reserves that support the entire ecosystem's value are not directly controlled by the emerging WLFI team, but by BitGo—a professional institution with a strong reputation and long-standing experience in crypto asset custody, strictly regulated within the US financial system. This "firewall" significantly reduces the risk of reserve fund misappropriation, mismanagement, or internal manipulation. Key Finding 2: Reserve Assets Consisting 100% of High-Credit RWAs The report details the composition of the reserve fund. Taking the data as of June 30, 2025 as an example, the reserve assets totaling approximately US$2.207 billion are composed of two parts: Approximately $333 million in cash and cash equivalents (approximately 15%) Approximately $1.874 billion in government money market funds (approximately 85%) This directly confirms that USD1 is a typical RWA stablecoin. Its value is not algorithmically backed by an internally fluctuating governance token like LUNA/UST, but rather by external, highly reputable, real-world assets—primarily short-term US Treasury bonds held indirectly through government money market funds—with a rigid 1:1 backing. This design fundamentally eliminates the "death spiral" systemic risks characteristic of algorithmic stablecoins. Key Finding 3: Sustainable Overcollateralization The report clearly contrasts assets and liabilities in Note C. As of June 30, 2025, the value of reserve assets exceeds the number of USD1 tokens in circulation by $798,768. This surplus demonstrates that USD1 is not only fully collateralized but also overcollateralized. This surplus likely comes from undistributed interest earned on reserve assets (such as Treasury bonds), demonstrating that its value model is not only stable but also has the ability to generate continuous returns, providing an additional safety cushion for the entire system. Conclusion of this chapter: WLFI's financial foundation is extremely solid. Its most fundamental systemic risk—the risk of stablecoin collapse—can be considered effectively eliminated due to its compliant RWA model, professional third-party custody, and audit-verified over-collateralization. Part II: Market Game Analysis - A Worry-Free $750 Million "Strategic Regulator" After confirming that WLFI has an almost impeccable financial foundation, we can now turn our attention to a higher dimension: the market game of the WLFI token itself. To understand this, we must first review a public transaction that attracted great attention from both Wall Street and the crypto world at the time of its release. Background: An unusually large transaction confirmed by news reports The story begins with ALT5 Sigma (ticker: ALTS), a Nasdaq-listed fintech company. According to reports from Reuters and Bloomberg at the time, ALT5 Sigma and the WLFI project issued a joint statement announcing a "broad strategic partnership." The news's significance lies in its financial core: according to an official press release, ALT5 has committed to acquiring up to $750 million worth of WLFI tokens. The size of the deal, significant enough to make it one of the largest single corporate investments in crypto that year, quickly made headlines in industry media outlets like CoinDesk and The Block. However, what truly baffled veteran market analysts and revealed the company's true intentions was a key detail hidden in ALT5's 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This legally binding document, describing the acquisition, explicitly stated that it was "subject to no specific time or price limitations." An analyst from The Block commented at the time: "In the capital markets, an investment commitment of this scale without a clear execution window or cost control range is extremely abnormal from a business logic perspective. Conventional investments must be accountable to shareholders, but this looks more like signing an infinitely flexible blank check. It's not an investment; it's a strategic arsenal." This "unusual" clause, repeatedly confirmed in news reports and official documents, is the key to understanding WLFI's market manipulation. It clearly demonstrates that the primary purpose of this $750 million investment isn't to pursue short-term financial returns, but rather to serve WLFI's long-term strategic goals, using it as an asymmetric weapon with immense flexibility. It is in this context that this $750 million fund has evolved into what we call a "strategic regulator." The absolute stability of USD1, demonstrated in Part 1, provides the "worry-free" basis for the use of this regulator. When operating in the market, project developers need not worry that any of their actions will accidentally ignite the stablecoin "powder keg," triggering a chain reaction of collapse across the entire ecosystem. Offensive Strategy: Strategic Bottom Building With a solid backing, the team can more easily allow or even guide the market into deep, panic-driven declines, creating the so-called "gold pit." They know that such fluctuations will not shake the foundation of USD1. Then, when the market panics and floating chips are sold en masse, this $750 million "strategic regulator" can be activated, strategically consolidating market chips at the lowest cost and eliminating unsteady holders in one fell swoop. Defensive Strategy: The Ultimate Deterrent to Short Sellers This commitment itself is a sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of all potential short sellers. Due to its flexible execution (at any time, at any price) and the sheer volume of capital involved, any force attempting to short WLFI must face an unpredictable and powerful adversary. This significantly increases the risk and cost of shorting, thereby invisibly protecting the price floor. Conclusion of this chapter: The WLFI market is not a completely free-for-all, but rather a centralized market with powerful macroeconomic regulation. For ordinary investors, the biggest risk is no longer the risk of a project going bankrupt, but rather the risk of being "washed out" due to extreme information and tool asymmetry during strategic fluctuations driven by the project owners. Part III: Value Anchor Analysis - Strategic Value as a "Compliance Model" If a solid financial structure is the "body" of WLFI and strong market regulation capabilities are its "skills," then its deep alignment with top-level regulatory guidance is its "soul"—the ultimate anchor of its value. Against the backdrop of the US's push for cryptocurrency compliance, the significance of a USD1 stablecoin, hosted by BitGo, audited by Crowe, and backed by RWA, goes far beyond the project itself. It serves as a perfect example of "American compliance innovation" to global regulators and traditional financial markets. This "compliant model" status gives it unparalleled strategic value: Regulatory certainty advantage: Compared with other projects struggling in the gray area, it has a natural and incomparable advantage in obtaining the green light from US regulators (especially the SEC). Grand narrative advantage: It can perfectly fit into grand financial strategic narratives such as "extending the influence of the US dollar to the digital world" and "meeting global competition with compliant digital dollars." System integration advantages: Its transparent, robust and compliant structure is the best bridge for large-scale integration with traditional financial systems (TradFi) in the future, and there is huge room for imagination. Therefore, the value of the WLFI token is largely a pre-priced in scarcity premium brought about by this "regulatory certainty." Investors are not only purchasing the growth expectations of its business ecosystem, but also a scarce resource tied to favorable macroeconomic policies. Conclusion of this chapter: The value of the WLFI makes it behave like a financial derivative of "policy expectations." Its price serves as a barometer of market expectations for a friendly regulatory environment. Consequently, its greatest systemic risk has shifted from the financial sector to the unpredictable macroeconomic policy dimension. Final Summary: Analytical Framework and Key Observation Indicators for Investing in WLFI Comprehensive qualitative analysis: WLFI is a trinity of "solid financial foundations, centralized market competition, and a grand regulatory narrative." It's a new category that requires an interdisciplinary perspective, integrating finance, markets, and policy studies for comprehensive analysis. The ultimate definition of opportunity and risk: Opportunity: It comes from its almost impeccable financial foundation, combined with the unprecedented grand narrative, resulting in a huge Davis double-click effect. Risks: These are clearly identified at two levels: Market game risk (the risk of being cleaned up by centralized manipulators in a game of asymmetric information). Risk of macroeconomic policy shift (the risk of changes in the friendly regulatory environment that forms the foundation of its value, just as some once "crypto-friendly" regions have lost their glory due to tightening policies). Three key indicators for investors to observe: For investors hoping to navigate the turbulent waters, emotionally chasing gains and losses is meaningless. Continuously monitoring the following three levels of signals is key: Financial Foundation Indicators (Verification Layer): Regularly review the latest attestation report issued by Crowe LLP (or equivalent auditor) on BitGo's management of the USD1 reserve. This is the only metric to verify that its foundation remains sound. Market Gaming Indicators (Strategy Layer): Closely monitor any news, SEC announcements, or on-chain activity related to ALT5's $750 million purchase plan. This is a key signal for determining market manipulation and the market's next phase of movement. Macroeconomic policy indicators (narrative layer): Continue to monitor official statements from US regulators (such as the SEC and the Treasury Department) regarding cryptocurrencies, the legislative progress of relevant bills, and clear signals of whether the overall regulatory environment is easing or tightening. These are the core variables that determine the long-term value ceiling of WLFI.
Chainbase
C$0.21449+12.08%
Sidekick
K$0.1958+0.72%
Threshold
T$0.01654+0.97%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 19:00
Jaa
Aave Unveils Horizon: Permissioned RWA Market for Institutions

Aave Unveils Horizon: Permissioned RWA Market for Institutions

The post Aave Unveils Horizon: Permissioned RWA Market for Institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi leader Aave has officially launched Horizon Market. The new platform allows institutional investors to borrow stablecoins using tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) as collateral. The move will unlock significant institutional capital for DeFi. Finally, it addresses long-standing regulatory and compliance hurdles that kept many large players on the sidelines. Horizon: First RWA Market for Institutional Investors Announced via a company blog post on Thursday, Horizon will function as an institutional-grade RWA marketplace. Specifically, it’s a service that allows stablecoins like USDC, GHO, and RLUSD to borrow against traditional financial assets such as US Treasuries, corporate bonds, and money market funds (MMFs). The launch addresses a core challenge for institutional adoption. Most DeFi protocols are open and permissionless. Historically, these characteristics have been incompatible with institutional investors’ stringent internal policies and complex regulatory obligations. Aave emphasized that Horizon provides a compliant infrastructure. The team specially designed this infrastructure to meet institutional requirements for collateralized lending. Consequently, this design enabled on-chain lending against real-world assets to become scalable for the first time. The company explained, “Horizon will operate on a permissioned instance of the Aave V3 protocol.” This ensures that only verified participants can supply RWA collateral. Aave stated the platform will offer institutional clients 24/7 real-time lending with enhanced transparency and efficiency. 24/7 Real-Time Lending Service Industry heavyweights like Centrifuge, Circle, VanEck, WisdomTree, and Ripple have joined the platform as initial partners, specifically taking on the role of early asset suppliers. The first supported collateral assets are institutional-grade MMFs and short-term US Treasury-backed tokens. For example, JAAA (by Centrifuge), USYC (by Circle), and USTB (by Superstate) are the representatives. These tokens represent yields from underlying, low-risk assets like short-term US Treasuries and AAA-rated corporate bonds. Once an institution passes the necessary compliance checks, it can seamlessly borrow stablecoins against this collateral…
RealLink
REAL$0.05799+0.29%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
Movement
MOVE$0.1279+3.39%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:56
Jaa
BlackRock ETFs Take Over the Industry, Headwinds Favor $HYPER

BlackRock ETFs Take Over the Industry, Headwinds Favor $HYPER

The post BlackRock ETFs Take Over the Industry, Headwinds Favor $HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETFs Take Over the Industry, Headwinds Favor $HYPER Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-surges-as-blackrock-etfs-increase-btc-eth-custody/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,717.71+0.13%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30637-3.49%
READY
READY$0.003467+1.61%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:55
Jaa
Ethereum Set To Dominate Stablecoin Boom As Wall Street Token Of Choice, VanEck Says

Ethereum Set To Dominate Stablecoin Boom As Wall Street Token Of Choice, VanEck Says

Institutional adoption of Ethereum is accelerating at a pace that now eclipses Bitcoin, with ETH futures open interest topping $10 billion and spot ETH ETFs [...]
Boom
BOOM$0.01318+1.69%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,487.35-0.75%
Jaa
Insidebitcoins2025/08/28 18:51
Jaa
DeAgentAI receives strategic investment from Valkyrie Fund, bringing its cumulative funding to over US$10 million

DeAgentAI receives strategic investment from Valkyrie Fund, bringing its cumulative funding to over US$10 million

PANews reported on August 28 that according to official news, the on-chain AI Agent infrastructure project DeAgentAI announced that it has received strategic investment from the well-known Silicon Valley venture capital firm Valkyrie Fund, and the cumulative financing amount has exceeded 10 million US dollars. Valkyrie Fund focuses on AI infrastructure, energy, and encryption, and has previously invested in well-known projects such as Chemix, Ferveret, and exaBITS. This financing will help DeAgentAI optimize computing costs and efficiency, accelerating the implementation of AI agent infrastructure.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1294+2.05%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002963-0.36%
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.35%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 18:49
Jaa
Why Is Bitcoin Hyper Becoming a Crypto Phenomenon? Viral Presale Raises $12M

Why Is Bitcoin Hyper Becoming a Crypto Phenomenon? Viral Presale Raises $12M

The post Why Is Bitcoin Hyper Becoming a Crypto Phenomenon? Viral Presale Raises $12M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This makes Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) one of the fastest-growing presales of 2025 and, if things continue at the same pace, the most successful too. But what is Bitcoin Hyper? Bitcoin Hyper is Bitcoin’s official Layer-2 upgrade that aims to solve Bitcoin’s performance limitations that keep the network stuck at seven transactions per second (TPS). This places Bitcoin in 27th position on the list of the fastest blockchains by TPS capacity. For a quick comparison, Solana has a max theoretical TPS of 65K; TRON’s is 2.5K; and BNB Chain’s is 2.2K. Bitcoin’s Problems and Lightning Network’s Failures The unreasonably low TPS causes several problems for Bitcoin. The first is the lack of scalability. Because the Bitcoin network can process roughly just seven transactions per second, the throughput is very low, making the network vulnerable to congestion. This limited capacity is also what’s holding Bitcoin back from permeating the institutional sphere, because it’s simply too slow. In the context of mainstream and institutional adoption, banking entities, for instance, would process thousands, or more, transactions per second globally. For context, Visa alone can process up to 65K transactions per second in max theoretical TPS, serving 15.9K+ financial institutions in more than 200 locations worldwide. Source: Visa Bitcoin couldn’t handle that. This leads us to the second problem: slow confirmation times. Due to Bitcoin’s limited throughput, many users will inevitably experience long queues, sometimes for hours. This, again, renders Bitcoin unfeasible for big institutional players for whom speed is vital. That leads straight into the third problem: the fee-based priority system. Because of Bitcoin’s limited network capacity, transactions are slow, so there must be a system to prioritize some transactions over others. And that system is based on fees. Simply put, the highest fees go first, while the lowest ones remain last, which explains why smaller…
Threshold
T$0.01654+0.97%
Binance Coin
BNB$876.25+2.27%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30637-3.49%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:49
Jaa
Amtrak is debuting its NextGen Acela. Here’s what you need to know

Amtrak is debuting its NextGen Acela. Here’s what you need to know

The post Amtrak is debuting its NextGen Acela. Here’s what you need to know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amtrak’s NextGen Acela. Courtesy: Amtrak Amtrak rolled out its NextGen Acela trains on Thursday, marking the next phase for the U.S.’s attempt at high-speed rail. Dubbing itself as “America’s only high-speed rail service,” the new trains will run between Washington, D.C., and Boston, with a top speed of 160 mph. It’s an extension of Amtrak’s existing Acela trains, which run through the busy Northeast corridor and operate at speeds up to 150 mph on certain sections of the route. According to Amtrak, more than 69 million passengers have traveled on Acela trains since the service began at the end of 2000. In fiscal year 2024, Amtrak said customers rode more than 3 million Acela trips, generating nearly $530 million in ticket revenue. The new trains, contracted with French manufacturer Alstom, will replace the current Acela equipment. Amtrak said the NextGen Acela trains will accommodate 27% more customers and have enhanced features like free, high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as wider seats, a tilt system that enables a smoother ride and more daily departures. At its launch, Amtrak said it will begin with five new trains, aiming to deploy all 28 by 2027. Inside Amtrak’s NextGen Acela train. Courtesy: Amtrak “I think America deserves high-speed rail,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a Wednesday event with Amtrak in Washington, D.C. “This is, at 160 miles an hour, one great step in that process.” Like its predecessor, the Acela fleets offer only first class and business class seating. The rail company will operate both the older trains and newer models over the next few months as more of the NextGen trains are added. “These trains are beautiful, they are fast, they are state-of-the-art, and they are American-made,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said at the Wednesday event. “There has never been a better way…
Chainbase
C$0.21449+12.08%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03309+1.03%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:45
Jaa
$160K Bitcoin By Christmas? Analysts Say It’s Still Possible

$160K Bitcoin By Christmas? Analysts Say It’s Still Possible

The post $160K Bitcoin By Christmas? Analysts Say It’s Still Possible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00408-1.21%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001813-4.67%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04246+4.29%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 18:43
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

This token below $1 could overtake Solana, and it’s not Cardano

A practical guide to surviving a bear market: How to avoid the yield trap?

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet