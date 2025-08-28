BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix & Bitcoin Hyper
The post BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix & Bitcoin Hyper appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the top 4 crypto presale projects to watch in 2025. BlockDAG leads with $384M raised, while Cold Wallet, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper show explosive growth potential. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 has been defined by one thing: presale fever. With Bitcoin trading above $124,000 and institutions beginning to treat digital assets as a serious portfolio allocation, investors are searching for the top 4 crypto presale opportunities that could deliver life-changing ROI. Among hundreds of contenders, four names consistently rise to the top — BlockDAG (BDAG), Cold Wallet (CWT), Remittix (RTX), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each addresses a different gap in the digital economy, but together they represent the strongest case for early-stage exposure this cycle. BlockDAG: Layer 1 Powerhouse with $384M Raised No discussion of presales is complete without mentioning BlockDAG (BDAG), which has already raised over $384 million and sold 25.5 billion coins at its current Batch 30 price of $0.03. Unlike many tokens that rely purely on hype, BDAG has delivered adoption before launch: more than 2.5 million users on its X1 mobile miner app, 200,000 holders, and 19,000 ASIC miners sold. BlockDAG’s hybrid Proof-of-Work plus DAG architecture allows up to 10 blocks per second, offering scalability beyond Solana while retaining the decentralization of Bitcoin. Developers are equally engaged, with 4,500+ builders working on 300+ dApps ahead of mainnet. With global sponsorships from Inter Milan and U.S. sports teams, BlockDAG has visibility and scale that very few presales achieve. Analysts now project a realistic climb toward $1 post-listing, making it the clear leader in the top 4 crypto presale category. Cold Wallet: Cashback Utility for Real Users While most presales promise big narratives, Cold Wallet (CWT) is delivering immediate, practical utility. With more than 2 million users globally and $6.8 million raised so far, its…
