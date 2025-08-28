2025-08-29 Friday

Best Crypto To Buy Right Now: Investors Turn To Passive Income Powerhouse LBRETT Over Solana and Cardano

Best Crypto To Buy Right Now: Investors Turn To Passive Income Powerhouse LBRETT Over Solana and Cardano

Layer Brett (LBRETT) fuses meme energy with Ethereum Layer 2 utility. With $1.6M raised, 1,630% APY staking, and $0.005 presale, it’s catching Solana, Cardano eyes.
Blockchainreporter 2025/08/28 19:10
Explore How it Compares with Unstaked

Explore How it Compares with Unstaked

The hunt for the top crypto to buy in 2025 is in full swing, and two names keep cropping up in investor conversations: BlockchainFX ($BFX) and Unstaked. Both are trying to make their mark in a crowded market, but only one is delivering the mix of real-world utility, presale momentum, and long-term upside that smart investors look for. Crypto history has shown us that timing is everything. Those who caught Ethereum at $0.31 or Solana at $0.22 didn't just make gains, they secured life-changing wealth. For the majority, though, those opportunities slipped by, leaving one big question: what's the next breakout play? Increasingly, experts are pointing to BlockchainFX as the project that could rewrite the narrative in 2025. BlockchainFX Presale: The New Era of Diversified Trading Unlike typical presale tokens that rely purely on hype, BlockchainFX has a clear utility from day one. It's the world's first all-in-one crypto trading super app, bridging the gap between DeFi and traditional finance. Within a single platform, users can trade: Cryptocurrencies Stocks ETFs Gold Forex This is a game-changer. Instead of chasing one asset class, investors get exposure to multiple markets under one Web3-enabled roof. That diversification is exactly what seasoned traders demand in a volatile market. And the numbers are already speaking. Over $6.1 million has been raised from 6,300+ early backers, with the presale price moving up from $0.02 to $0.021 and on track to reach $0.05 by launch. Add in the daily USDT staking rewards available during presale, a rarity in itself, and the momentum looks unstoppable. Claim 35% extra $BFX with code AUG35, offer ends when August does. BlockchainFX vs Unstaked Unstaked is an interesting project, but when placed side by side with BlockchainFX, the differences are stark. Unstaked focuses narrowly on tokenomics, but it lacks the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 19:09
Ethereum ETFs See 10x Inflows vs Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs See 10x Inflows vs Bitcoin

BlackRock's Ethereum ETF (ETHA) led the inflows with $265.74 million on Wednesday alone, contributing to five consecutive days of inflows. Following yesterday's inflows, spot Ether ETFs have seen $13.6 billion in inflows since launch. Investment advisers dominate Ether ETF holdings, investing $1.3 billion (539,000 ETH) in Q2, surging 68% from the previous quarter. Inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have skyrocketed to a total of $1.83 billion during the last five trading sessions. As a result, the Ethereum ETH $4 599 24h volatility: 0.2% Market cap: $555.53 B Vol. 24h: $33.05 B funds have attracted over 10x the inflows seen in spot Bitcoin ETFs during the same period, which saw only $171million in inflows. This clearly highlights investor sentiment shifting from Bitcoin BTC $113 107 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $37.68 B to Ethereum. Ethereum ETFs Outperform Their Bitcoin Counterpart On Wednesday, the trend of stronger inflows into Ether funds persisted, with nine ETH funds recording $310.3 million in net inflows, compared to $81.1 million across 11 spot Bitcoin funds. BlackRock's ETHA dominated most of the inflows at $262 million, thereby taking the total inflows since inception to more than $13 billion. The BlackRock Ethereum ETF (ETHA) recorded net inflows of 57,584 ETH, valued at $265.74 million, on August 27, with $1.6 billion in trading volume. This marks the fifth consecutive day of inflows for ETHA, bringing the cumulative total to $1.2 billion 8/27 BlackRock ETH ETF $ETHANet flow 57,584 ETH ($265.74 million)Volume traded: $1.6 billion (5 CONSECUTIVE INFLOW DAY, TOTALING $1.2 BILLION) https://t.co/J0L6jAe7da pic.twitter.com/J9AFoWMweO — Trader T (@thepfund) August 28, 2025 Meanwhile, Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, noted that spot Ether ETFs have accumulated nearly $10 billion in inflows since the beginning of July. Launched 13 months ago, these ETFs have seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 19:08
Ethereum ETF Inflows Overtake Bitcoin ETFs by Nearly 10x in a Week

Ethereum ETF Inflows Overtake Bitcoin ETFs by Nearly 10x in a Week

​​Spot Ethereum ETFs have attracted $1.83 billion in inflows over the past five trading sessions, nearly 10 times the $171 million seen by Bitcoin ETFs.
Coinspeaker 2025/08/28 19:07
Wall Street Is Quietly Accumulating $1.7B Worth of Solana

Wall Street Is Quietly Accumulating $1.7B Worth of Solana

Fresh data from the Strategic SOL Reserve platform reveals that 13 companies and institutions collectively hold 8.27 million Solana (SOL), an amount valued at roughly $1.72 billion. This represents around 1.44% of the token's total circulating supply, with more than half a million SOL already committed to staking. Who Holds the Most Solana? Among the largest holders are a handful of firms that dominate the list. Sharps Technology leads with 2.14 million SOL, worth about $444.6 million, followed closely by Upexi with 2 million SOL, valued at $415.5 million. Other notable holders include DeFi Development Corp with 1.42 million SOL (plus an additional 158,886 SOL staked), Mercurity Fintech with 1.08 million SOL, and iSpecimen Inc. with 1 million SOL. Together, these five firms account for the overwhelming majority of the top 13 institutional positions, controlling over $1.6 billion worth of the asset. Staking Activity and Returns Out of the total holdings, around 585,000 SOL—valued at approximately $104 million—has been staked. The average annual return from staking sits at 6.86%, offering institutions both yield and exposure to the network's growth. Market Reaction At the time of writing, Solana was trading at $207.75, marking a 2.3% increase in the last 24 hours. The data underscores how institutional participation continues to grow, cementing Solana's position as one of the most closely watched blockchains in the market. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 19:06
Why It's Getting Easier to Join the Top 10% of XRP Holders

Why It's Getting Easier to Join the Top 10% of XRP Holders

New data shows that owning just 2,397 XRP is now enough to be in the top 10% of all holders. The entry requirement for the top 10% has fallen, even as nearly 11,000 new wallets joined the tier. This trend comes as XRP's price consolidates, with technicals pointing to a major breakout soon. Fresh data on the XRP Rich List has once again become the talk of the community revealing exactly how much XRP it takes to climb into the wealthiest ranks of holders.  Shared by crypto analyst "Good Morning Crypto" and later confirmed by community-driven platform rich-list.info, reveals a surprising trend: it's now easier to break into the top 10% of XRP holders than it was just a few weeks ago. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 $XRP RICH LIST UPDATE! • TOP 10% = 2,397 $XRP• TOP 5% = 8,370 $XRP• TOP 1% = 50,026 $XRP• TOP .1% = 350,492 $XRP Are You Surprised By These Rankings? 🤔💭 Comment Below & Follow For More!! 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/l8yguQpw3v — Good Morning Crypto (@AbsGMCrypto) August 27, 2025 How Much XRP Do You Need to Be in the Top 10%? As of now, owning 2,396.7 XRP is enough to place you in the top 10% of wallets. At today's price of roughly $3 per token, that equals around $7,190.  For comparison, earlier this month the threshold was 2,433 XRP. This means the entry requirement has actually dropped by 32 XRP, even as the number of wallets in this tier has climbed by nearly 11,000 to 690,984. Related: The "XRP Mining" cloud mining platform creates stable passive income for global investors. Moving Higher Up To move higher up the ladder, the top 5% of holders now requires about 8,370 XRP (roughly $25,110), a slight decrease from earlier in August when the figure stood at 8,517 XRP. …
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 19:05
BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix & Bitcoin Hyper

BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix & Bitcoin Hyper

Discover the top 4 crypto presale projects to watch in 2025. BlockDAG leads with $384M raised, while Cold Wallet, Remittix, and Bitcoin Hyper show explosive growth potential. The cryptocurrency market in 2025 has been defined by one thing: presale fever. With Bitcoin trading above $124,000 and institutions beginning to treat digital assets as a serious portfolio allocation, investors are searching for the top 4 crypto presale opportunities that could deliver life-changing ROI. Among hundreds of contenders, four names consistently rise to the top — BlockDAG (BDAG), Cold Wallet (CWT), Remittix (RTX), and Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER). Each addresses a different gap in the digital economy, but together they represent the strongest case for early-stage exposure this cycle. BlockDAG: Layer 1 Powerhouse with $384M Raised No discussion of presales is complete without mentioning BlockDAG (BDAG), which has already raised over $384 million and sold 25.5 billion coins at its current Batch 30 price of $0.03. Unlike many tokens that rely purely on hype, BDAG has delivered adoption before launch: more than 2.5 million users on its X1 mobile miner app, 200,000 holders, and 19,000 ASIC miners sold. BlockDAG's hybrid Proof-of-Work plus DAG architecture allows up to 10 blocks per second, offering scalability beyond Solana while retaining the decentralization of Bitcoin. Developers are equally engaged, with 4,500+ builders working on 300+ dApps ahead of mainnet. With global sponsorships from Inter Milan and U.S. sports teams, BlockDAG has visibility and scale that very few presales achieve. Analysts now project a realistic climb toward $1 post-listing, making it the clear leader in the top 4 crypto presale category. Cold Wallet: Cashback Utility for Real Users While most presales promise big narratives, Cold Wallet (CWT) is delivering immediate, practical utility. With more than 2 million users globally and $6.8 million raised so far, its…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 19:03
Circle, Paxos pilot system to fight counterfeit stablecoins

Circle, Paxos pilot system to fight counterfeit stablecoins

Circle and Paxos have launched a pilot system to verify stablecoin issuers and block counterfeit tokens, aligning with new U.S. regulatory standards. Summary Circle and Paxos pilot a cryptographic system to verify stablecoin issuers. The initiative aligns with the U.S. GENIUS Act for federal oversight of stablecoins. It aims to prevent counterfeit tokens, boost trust, and drive stablecoin adoption. According to an Aug. 27 report by Bloomberg, Circle Internet Financial and Paxos Trust Company have begun a pilot program for a new "know-your-iss
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 19:02
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra meets with MetaPlanet and Nakamoto CEOs to discuss establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve in Thailand

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra meets with MetaPlanet and Nakamoto CEOs to discuss establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve in Thailand

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Insider, former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra met with the CEOs of MetaPlanet and Nakamoto to discuss Thailand's establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.
PANews2025/08/28 19:01
Top 4 Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025: Why BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix, & Bitcoin Hyper Are Turning Heads

Top 4 Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025: Why BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix, & Bitcoin Hyper Are Turning Heads

The cryptocurrency market in 2025 has been defined by one thing: presale fever. With Bitcoin trading above $124,000 and institutions […] The post Top 4 Crypto Presale to Buy in 2025: Why BlockDAG, Cold Wallet, Remittix, & Bitcoin Hyper Are Turning Heads appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 19:00
